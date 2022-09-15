Read full article on original website
KCBD
Traffic disrupted by 2-vehicle crash at 34th & University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 34th Street and University Avenue. Just before 2:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, two red pickup-trucks crashed in the intersection. The southbound lanes of University have been blocked off. Two people were left with...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Residents question proposed Tech student complex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A proposed student housing and parking garage is expected to be built on the south side of 19th Street between Akron and Boston. The city zoning board will consider the proposal to tear down the Godbold Center. Lubbock Garden and Arts Center fire.
‘AK-style pistol’ used to murder Lubbock woman, age 22, warrant said
An arrest warrant against Lee McKine, Jr., 31, provided more information Monday about the shooting and killing of Alexandria Garcia, 22.
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: 1 charged with Saturday morning murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was shot Saturday morning. Alexandria Garcia, 22, arrived at Covenant Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. She later died from her injuries and a man was arrested in...
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: 1 dies at Covenant from gunshot wound
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person has died after being shot and taken to the hospital. One person was injured in two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. A person was struck by a car on Friday evening in downtown Lubbock. The person was attempting to cross the...
fox34.com
1 injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the northbound lane of Marsha Sharp and Slide road. Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 9:50 p.m. The incident occurred under the overpass in the northbound lane. LPD confirmed that one person sustained moderate injuries.
KCBD
Power restored to 6,263 customers after crane hits transmission line
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Xcel has cleared a crane from a transmission line at North I-27 and Loop 289 and repaired the transmission line to restore power to thousands of residents in Shallowater, Abernathy, New Deal, and north Lubbock. Other areas were also affected. The crane contacted the transmission line...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD: Victim identified, suspect in custody after deadly Lubbock shooting early Saturday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)— A 31-year-old male is in custody, charged with murder, following a Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation related to the Saturday morning shooting and death of 22-year-old Alexandria Garcia. Lubbock Police were called to Covenant Medical Center at 4:15 a.m. on September 17th by medical staff...
Punch to face led to Lubbock apartment fire, 21 displaced, report reveals
LUBBOCK, Texas — A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a fire at the Mission Villa Apartments in the 5100 block of Aberdeen Avenue early Wednesday morning. According to the police report, a woman told an officer on scene that the man she was dating struck her with his fist after […]
KCBD
Missing Hockley Co. man found safe in New Mexico
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Hockley County man Blue Wade Dorman has been found safe in New Mexico. Local law enforcement confirmed the finding and his family has been contacted, according to a release. Dorman was reported missing to the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday afternoon. Dorman’s family...
Woman dead, showed up with gunshot wound at Lubbock hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas — A statement from Lubbock Police said a woman died after she showed up with a gunshot wound at Covenant Medical Center. Police were first notified Saturday morning at 4:15. The following is a statement from LPD, which so far, is the only information publicly released: An investigation is underway by the Metropolitan […]
KCBD
S Loop 289 reopens after pavement repairs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Transportation closed off a portion of S Loop 289 for pavement repairs, according to a release. The roadways are not reopened. The construction began at 9 a.m. today and lasted about 30 minutes. Eastbound and southbound lanes at the Slide Road bridge...
KCBD
1 in custody, charged with murder in Saturday morning shooting
(LUBBOCK, TX) – A 31-year-old male is in custody, charged with murder, following a Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation related to the Saturday morning shooting and death of 22-year-old Alexandria Garcia. Lubbock Police were called to Covenant Medical Center at 4:15 a.m. on September 17th by medical staff notifying...
Lubbock teen previously reported missing arrested for shooting boyfriend, police report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock teen was arrested after being accused of shooting her boyfriend in the leg and abdomen on Thursday, according to Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, Summer Colvin, 17, punched the victim in the back of the head while he was driving, and she was in the back seat. The […]
KCBD
Cold fronts ahead, but more heat too
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two cold fronts have roles in our current 7 Day Forecast, which takes us through early next week. In this post, I cover the temperature changes we expect. In the near term, today and tomorrow, there will be a few clouds but the days will be...
KCBD
2 historical markers dedicated in Lubbock County Line community
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you go to the intersection of FM 179 and 597 on a Sunday morning, you’ll find several worshippers inside the County Line Baptist Church. The building is flanked by a few others that are more run down. While those buildings may just look like rickety boards, they hold more than a century of history.
Suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital after stabbing in Hereford, victim to Amarillo
LUBBOCK and HEREFORD, Texas – Police in Hereford provided details on a stabbing Thursday in the 700 block of South Avenue K. “Officers discovered a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg,” police said. He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries. Officers found someone identified […]
KCBD
Lubbock Hotel Motel Association Rebrands to Lubbock Hotel & Tourism Association
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Hotel Motel Association (LHMA) is excited to announce it has rebranded as the Lubbock Hotel & Tourism Association. The new association will extend membership, advocacy, and support to include all of tourism – hospitality, transportation, local attractions, and entertainment. In their first...
Calm Tuesday Results in Only 19 People Arrested in Lubbock
Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.
KCBD
Community questions proposed Tech student complex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tech Terrace residents attended a community meeting hosted by Councilman Mark McBrayer to protest a proposed zoning change in the Tech Terrace neighborhood. The proposal includes re-zoning properties on the south side of 19th street by Akron and Boston Avenues, including Godbold Center and Cafe J,...
