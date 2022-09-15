ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged arsonist arrested in town of Niagara

By Imani Clement
 5 days ago
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call early Thursday morning that reported a suspicious male in the back of a business igniting a dumpster.

The call later described the suspect and that the man had fled on foot into the nearby woods.

The town of Niagara Police showed up to the area along with Deputies Hall and Battaglia and found a male, Justin R. Llanas, of Dixon, Illinois. Llanas was charged with arson in the fifth degree and criminal mischief in the third degree.

Llanas was processed at the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and was released on appearance tickets.

The Niagara Active Volunteer Fire Company was able to promptly respond and extinguish the fire prior to it spreading any further from the dumpster.

Donna Baron
5d ago

...in great NY style, he's free to go and try again elsewhere...I pray noone gets hurt...

