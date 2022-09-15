As Matt so accurately wrote on Friday, a “second summer” has descended upon Houston. It will reach its peak this week, and conditions will be pretty brutal for late September, with high temperatures nearing or possibly surpassing 100 degrees. The good news is that we do see a light at the end of the tunnel, with the potential for a decent cold front pushing into Houston next week. This is not something we can guarantee yet, but I would say that if you can hold on for about one more week of Houston summer, we probably should start to transition into more fall-like weather soon.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO