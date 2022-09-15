ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Sunny Skies For The Start Of The Oklahoma State Fair

By Lacey Swope
 5 days ago
The state fair kicks off today and it will feel like summertime! A few spotty showers out west this morning, and we could see isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

The threats today will damaging winds and up to quarter size hail.

This evening there will be a chance a few storms in the northwest become severe.

Tomorrow morning the complex up north will be falling apart, and a slight chance of an isolated shower in the Oklahoma City metro Friday morning.

Sunny skies today with highs in the 80s and 90s, and south winds will ramp up with gusts to 25 mph.

Friday afternoon highs again in the low 90s.

