Lexington Park, MD

Bay Net

Three Suspects Arrested In Connection With Armed Carjacking At Gas Station

BOWIE, Md. – The Strategic Investigations Division’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit located and arrested three suspects in connection with a carjacking at a gas station in Bowie on Wednesday. The suspects are 19-year-old Antonio Tate, 19-year-old Kyree Hubbard and 21-year-old Donell Williams. All three suspects are from Washington, DC.
BOWIE, MD
City
Bay Net

Two Students Charged After Threats At Leonardtown High School

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On September 19, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., police were dispatched to Leonardtown High School for threats being made between two students. A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement to thebaynet.com:. “Cpl. Jaime Davis, School Resource Officer, was...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Killed in Oxon Hill Hit-And-Run

A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in Oxon Hill, Maryland, authorities say. Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on Route 210 at Audrey Lane at 2:40 a.m. Sunday. At the scene, officers found a woman who had been struck by a car in the middle of the highway, Prince George's County police said in a statement.
OXON HILL, MD
fredericksburg.today

Stafford Sheriff’s Office rescues unattended infant

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says deputies comforted an infant and ensured she was cared for after an incident in South Stafford Saturday evening. On September 17th at 5:50 p.m. deputies responded to a medical emergency in the area of Ferry Road and Randolph Road. As the investigation unfolded, deputies linked a vehicle at the nearby White Oak 7-Eleven at 552 White Oak Road to the incident.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Anne Arundel Man Arrested In Motel 6 Parking Lot With Handgun, Marijuana

ODENTON, Md. — On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., an officer observed an occupied vehicle, a silver 2015 Honda Accord, parked at the Motel 6 located at 1630 Annapolis Road in Odenton. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the...
ODENTON, MD
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NBC Washington

Officers Responding to Maryland Domestic Violence Call Fatally Shoot Man

Police in Maryland responding to a domestic violence incident fatally shot a man early Saturday after he pointed a firearm at officers, authorities said. No officers were injured during the incident in Harwood, according to a news release from the office of Attorney General Brian Frosh. The office's Independent Investigations Division is handling the probe.
HARWOOD, MD
DC News Now

Man dead after shooting in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man whom medics took to the hospital after he was shot Saturday died as a result of his injuries. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the shooting in the Alexandria area of the county at 10:31 p.m. The tweet said the man had been […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

UPDATE: Police Respond To Shooting In Lexington Park

UPDATE: 9/15/22 – Lexington Park Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Endangerment After Shooting A Building. UPDATE – 3:00 PM – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reckless endangerment in the 46600 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park. A person...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
DC News Now

Man, girl arrested in robbery of 73-year-old in Virginia

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers arrested a man and a 17-year-old girl in connection to the robbery of a 73-year-old man that took place in Woodbridge Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said the girl came up behind the 73-year-old in Marumsco Plaza, located at 13989 Richmond Hwy. and put her hand […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA

