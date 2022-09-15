Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Maryland Teen Found Hiding Underneath Crashed Car Arrested For Armed Robbery, Several At Large
One teen has been arrested and several are on the loose after an armed robbery of a 7-Eleven in Glen Burnie over the weekend, authorities say. Police arrested a 16-year-old boy after finding him hiding underneath one of the crashed suspect vehicles shortly after midnight on Sunday, Sept. 18, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Bay Net
Three Suspects Arrested In Connection With Armed Carjacking At Gas Station
BOWIE, Md. – The Strategic Investigations Division’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit located and arrested three suspects in connection with a carjacking at a gas station in Bowie on Wednesday. The suspects are 19-year-old Antonio Tate, 19-year-old Kyree Hubbard and 21-year-old Donell Williams. All three suspects are from Washington, DC.
Bay Net
Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At Wawa Store In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On July 31, 2022, at 2:22 a.m. the pictured suspect utilized a stolen credit card to make purchases at the Wawa located in the 22500 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park. Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to...
Accused Rapist Accused Of Inappropriately Touching Women, Attempted Robbery At Maryland Mall
A 36-year-old man is facing a host of charges after being linked to a sexual assault and for allegedly inappropriately touching multiple women at a Maryland mall before attempting to rob a store, police said. Washington, DC resident Sean Lorenzo Tolbert was tracked down and arrested by members of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Net
Two Students Charged After Threats At Leonardtown High School
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On September 19, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., police were dispatched to Leonardtown High School for threats being made between two students. A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement to thebaynet.com:. “Cpl. Jaime Davis, School Resource Officer, was...
Bay Net
IID Investigating Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Anne Arundel County
UPDATE – The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent and involved officers in the fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on September 17 in Anne Arundel County. The decedent has been identified as 48-year-old Anthony Hopkins, Sr., of Harwood, Maryland. The involved...
NBC Washington
Woman Killed in Oxon Hill Hit-And-Run
A woman is dead after a hit-and-run in Oxon Hill, Maryland, authorities say. Police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on Route 210 at Audrey Lane at 2:40 a.m. Sunday. At the scene, officers found a woman who had been struck by a car in the middle of the highway, Prince George's County police said in a statement.
WJLA
Man sentenced to 22 years in fatal stabbing at Oxon Hill Popeyes: State's Attorney
OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — The man convicted in a stabbing death outside of an Oxon Hill Popeyes in 2019 was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Monday, according to the Prince George's State's Attorney's Office. Ricoh McClain, 32, was found guilty in April of second-degree murder for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fredericksburg.today
Stafford Sheriff’s Office rescues unattended infant
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says deputies comforted an infant and ensured she was cared for after an incident in South Stafford Saturday evening. On September 17th at 5:50 p.m. deputies responded to a medical emergency in the area of Ferry Road and Randolph Road. As the investigation unfolded, deputies linked a vehicle at the nearby White Oak 7-Eleven at 552 White Oak Road to the incident.
Maryland State Police Arrest Man Charged In 2021 Fatal Impaired Driving Crash In St. Mary’s
More than a year after a fatal four-car crash in Maryland, state police announced that they have arrested a suspect who was allegedly impaired when he crashed head-on with another driver last summer. St. Mary’s County resident Kevin Eugene Luther, 42, was indicted this week and arrested at his Lexington...
PG County man sentenced for 2019 deadly stabbing over Popeyes chicken sandwich
A Capitol Heights man will spend more than two decades behind bars for stabbing a man to death over cutting in line at a Popeyes restaurant, nearly three years ago.
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Man Arrested In Motel 6 Parking Lot With Handgun, Marijuana
ODENTON, Md. — On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m., an officer observed an occupied vehicle, a silver 2015 Honda Accord, parked at the Motel 6 located at 1630 Annapolis Road in Odenton. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
Neighbors watched Dumfries school bus 'drag and run over' parent, residents want answers
DUMFRIES, Va. (7News) — "The way she totally disregarded running somebody over like they were just a piece of trash on the road, I don't want her driving my kid and no one from Prince William County should either," Chad Mock told 7News. Mock is referring to the driver...
NBC Washington
Officers Responding to Maryland Domestic Violence Call Fatally Shoot Man
Police in Maryland responding to a domestic violence incident fatally shot a man early Saturday after he pointed a firearm at officers, authorities said. No officers were injured during the incident in Harwood, according to a news release from the office of Attorney General Brian Frosh. The office's Independent Investigations Division is handling the probe.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Domestic assault suspect fatally shot after firing gun at officers in Harwood
HARWOOD, Md. — Officers called early Saturday to a domestic dispute fatally shot an armed man, Anne Arundel County police said. County police said officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the 4100 block of Sands Road in the Harwood area. Police said a woman told them that her...
WTOP
Anne Arundel Co. police officer shoots, kills allegedly armed man
Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, said that an officer shot and killed an armed man during the predawn hours Saturday. The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. at a home on Sands Road in Harwood, Corporal Chris Anderson told WTOP. Anne Arundel County police officers responded to a call at...
Man dead after shooting in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a man whom medics took to the hospital after he was shot Saturday died as a result of his injuries. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the shooting in the Alexandria area of the county at 10:31 p.m. The tweet said the man had been […]
Bay Net
UPDATE: Police Respond To Shooting In Lexington Park
UPDATE: 9/15/22 – Lexington Park Man Arrested For Assault And Reckless Endangerment After Shooting A Building. UPDATE – 3:00 PM – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a reckless endangerment in the 46600 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park. A person...
Md. man charged with murder for allegedly beating 87-year-old man over car damages
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man has officially been charged with murder months after he allegedly beat an elderly man to death during an argument about car damages. According to the Prince George's County Police Department, on June 2 at 7:30 p.m., police received a call regarding...
Man, girl arrested in robbery of 73-year-old in Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers arrested a man and a 17-year-old girl in connection to the robbery of a 73-year-old man that took place in Woodbridge Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said the girl came up behind the 73-year-old in Marumsco Plaza, located at 13989 Richmond Hwy. and put her hand […]
Comments / 2