Iowa State

New York State to send resources to Puerto Rico

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Hurricane Fiona has hit Puerto Rico. The island is now facing torrential rainfall and catastrophic flooding. New York State, which has a large Puerto Rican population, is sending resources such as drones to help survey the damage. The state is also sending Spanish-speaking New York State Troopers which Puerto Rican leaders say they need.
Your Stories: Where can I get a Moderna COVID booster shot?

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Health experts are urging everyone who’s eligible to get the new COVID-19 booster shot to do it ASAP, especially by Halloween. However, some of you have called and emailed the Your Stories team wondering why it’s hard to find the Moderna COVID boosters, especially at Kinney Drugs.
Study: New York is 2022’s best state for teachers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Teaching can be an extremely rewarding career, considering the critical role educators play in shaping young minds. Unfortunately, many teachers find themselves overworked and underpaid. Education jobs are among the lowest-paying occupations that require a Bachelor’s Degree, and teacher salaries constantly fail to keep up...
Champions: September 18, 2022

(WSYR-TV)– See who’s celebrating a birthday in Central New York!. To send in a birthday request to be shown on The Morning News, please email champions@localsyr.com. We request that entries are sent at least 2 weeks in advance.
Morning showers give way to some sun Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –A few showers linger today, but some clearing arrives in the afternoon. Clouds look to remain the first part of Tuesday over Central New York. A few last showers or drizzle can be expected as temperatures hold in the 60s. High pressure tries to build in...
