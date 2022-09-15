ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

WKRN

TN police pursuit ends with armed suspect arrest

Police pursuit ends with armed suspect arrest in Mt. Juliet. ‘I think it will pass easily’: Free birth control …. ‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead …. Middle Tennessee community on alert after clerk stabbed …. Registered sex offender accused of touching young …. Despite dip,...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

Despite dip, traffic deaths remain high in Tennessee

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is calling highway deaths a national crisis. The number of people killed on the roads continued to rise across the country for much of 2022, with a slight decline between April and June.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around. Hundreds of people were evacuated or rescued across the island as floodwaters rose swiftly. Rushing rivers...
ENVIRONMENT

