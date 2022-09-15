Man solicits boy who returns with shotgun
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been charged with compelling prostitution of a 17-year-old boy in the Southern Orchards area of Columbus.
According to the complaint, Steven Hidy, of Linwood Avenue, tried to hire a minor to perform a sexual act for $500 on Aug. 14.Boys and sexual assault: what to do, who to call
The complaint also alleges that Hidy told the boy “he would be his manager.”
The boy escaped and returned with a shotgun, the complaint alleged.
Police became involved, and on Aug. 19 filed a warrant for Hidy's arrest on one count of compelling prostitution. Hidy is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday at 9 a.m. in Franklin County Municipal Court.
