2 Killed, 2 Wounded in Woodlawn Shooting
Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Woodlawn on the South Side. The group was on the front porch of a home in the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue when a gunman got out of a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots about 4:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
Mother Searching for Missing Teacher Last Seen in Surveillance Video at O'Hare Airport
A central Iowa woman is desperately hoping to find her adult son, a teacher who was last seen at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, where he was supposed to board a flight to see family last week. Matthew Fryslie, 62, an English teacher residing in Taiwan, was seen on security video...
Police Reveal Few Details After 3-Year-Old Remains Critical From Falling Into Lake Michigan
A 3-year-old boy remains in critical condition and police are speaking with a guardian after a near drowning incident in Lake Michigan near Navy Pier Monday, authorities say. At approximately 1 p.m. Monday, emergency personnel with the Chicago Fire Department were called to a portion of the lake in the 700 block of East Grand Avenue following a report of a child in the water, according to a CFD spokesperson.
fox32chicago.com
4 shot, 2 fatally, while sitting on porch on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Sunday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., four people were on a front porch in the 6100 block of South Evans when they were struck by gunfire, police said. According to preliminary information,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago gas station shootout leaves 2 wounded
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded after exchanging gunfire at a gas station Sunday night in the Gresham neighborhood. The pair was arguing just before 11 p.m. at a gas station in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street when they started shooting at each other, according to Chicago police.
Boy Critically Injured After Falling Into Lake Michigan, Police Questioning Person of Interest
Police are questioning a person of interest after a boy fell into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier Monday, authorities said. At approximately 1 p.m., emergency personnel with the Chicago Fire Department were called to a portion of the lake in regard to a child in the water, according to a CFD spokesperson. The child, a 3-year-old boy, was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital while in cardiac arrest.
Chicago Police Investigating After Body Found in Roseland Trash Bin
Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after finding a person in a garbage can in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood,. At 7 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West 110th Place, a male with an unknown age was found unresponsive in a garbage can, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kenosha Homeowner Kills Intruder After Being Attacked
A Kenosha homeowner fought with an intruder and eventually killed the assailant. The Kenosha Police Department said the incident happened Friday evening after someone reported that a suspicious person was damaging vehicles and trying to enter homes. The suspect eventually broke into a home and attacked the homeowner. Police said...
Three people shot at funeral in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot at a funeral Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville on Chicago's South Side, according to officials. The shooting happened just after noon near Christian Tabernacle Church, 4712 S. Prairie Ave. Paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Merritt. Chicago...
2 men charged after boy shot in head at family party
CHICAGO — Two men have been charged with five counts of attempted murder after a boy was shot in the head earlier this week on the Lower West Side. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of West 21st Place. The 13-year-old boy was walking with four family members on the […]
Drive-by shooting: 3-year-old girl hurt after shots fired in Lawndale, Chicago police say
A child was hurt in a drive-by Chicago shooting, police said.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Man attacked, shot in head in the Loop, police say
CHICAGO -- A man was assaulted and shot in The Loop early Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, Chicago police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.
Building Collapses on Chicago's West Side, Injuries Reported
A building has collapsed on Chicago's West Side, and fire officials are requesting help to search for people who may still be inside. The collapse happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday at Washington Avenue and Central Street, fire officials tweeted. Injuries were confirmed and five ambulances were requested. "Requesting manpower...
Child safe after car stolen in East Chatham, Chicago police say
A child is safe after a car was stolen in East Chatham Friday on Chicago's South Side, according to CPD.
Man Shot and Killed While Riding Inside Vehicle in Grayslake
Police in north suburban Grayslake are seeking the individual who opened fire Saturday morning, fatally shooting a man as he rode in a vehicle, authorities stated. Grayslake police say the man, 23 years old, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Washington Street near Lancer Lane when someone in another vehicle began shooting at the victim's vehicle. Police learned of the shooting at approximately 10:45 a.m., when officers were called to Northwestern Medicine Grayslake in regard to a gunshot victim.
Despite Downtown Gridlock, Chicago's Top Cop Defends Response to Revelers at Mexican Independence Day Festivities
Despite downtown gridlock and withering criticism from alderpersons, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said Monday he believes the caravans of revelers celebrating Mexican Independence Day were for the most part “very respectful” as his department rose to the challenge of controlling the crowds. “By and large, the celebration...
Officials Probe Death of Man Found on Beach in Highland Park
An investigation headed by the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is underway after a 45-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning on the shore of a Highland Park beach. After preliminary reports, authorities said they determined that two other individuals were involved in the incident. Officials said the victim,...
fox32chicago.com
3 teens shot at Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - Three teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night at a gas station in the Archer Heights neighborhood. The trio was at a gas station around 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 47th Street when a green Chevy Tahoe pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman stabbed in face, pepper-sprayed leaving a home on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A woman was leaving a home on Chicago's South Side in Englewood when she was pepper-sprayed and stabbed in the face and neck. Police say around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, a woman, 31, was assaulted in the 1500 block of West 62nd Street. The suspect pepper-sprayed the victim,...
ABC7 Chicago
Woman killed, another critically hurt in South Side crash, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a car crash early Saturday near Fuller Park. The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was in a white SUV with another woman, 46, in the 5100 block of South State Street when an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck struck their car about 2 a.m. after failing to stop at a red light, Chicago police said.
