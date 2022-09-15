ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

2 Killed, 2 Wounded in Woodlawn Shooting

Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Woodlawn on the South Side. The group was on the front porch of a home in the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue when a gunman got out of a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots about 4:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Police Reveal Few Details After 3-Year-Old Remains Critical From Falling Into Lake Michigan

A 3-year-old boy remains in critical condition and police are speaking with a guardian after a near drowning incident in Lake Michigan near Navy Pier Monday, authorities say. At approximately 1 p.m. Monday, emergency personnel with the Chicago Fire Department were called to a portion of the lake in the 700 block of East Grand Avenue following a report of a child in the water, according to a CFD spokesperson.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 shot, 2 fatally, while sitting on porch on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Sunday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., four people were on a front porch in the 6100 block of South Evans when they were struck by gunfire, police said. According to preliminary information,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago gas station shootout leaves 2 wounded

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded after exchanging gunfire at a gas station Sunday night in the Gresham neighborhood. The pair was arguing just before 11 p.m. at a gas station in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street when they started shooting at each other, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Boy Critically Injured After Falling Into Lake Michigan, Police Questioning Person of Interest

Police are questioning a person of interest after a boy fell into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier Monday, authorities said. At approximately 1 p.m., emergency personnel with the Chicago Fire Department were called to a portion of the lake in regard to a child in the water, according to a CFD spokesperson. The child, a 3-year-old boy, was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital while in cardiac arrest.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Kenosha Homeowner Kills Intruder After Being Attacked

A Kenosha homeowner fought with an intruder and eventually killed the assailant. The Kenosha Police Department said the incident happened Friday evening after someone reported that a suspicious person was damaging vehicles and trying to enter homes. The suspect eventually broke into a home and attacked the homeowner. Police said...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Police#Violent Crime#E 93rd Street
Fox 32 Chicago

Three people shot at funeral in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three people were shot at a funeral Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville on Chicago's South Side, according to officials. The shooting happened just after noon near Christian Tabernacle Church, 4712 S. Prairie Ave. Paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Merritt. Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men charged after boy shot in head at family party

CHICAGO — Two men have been charged with five counts of attempted murder after a boy was shot in the head earlier this week on the Lower West Side. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of West 21st Place. The 13-year-old boy was walking with four family members on the […]
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: Man attacked, shot in head in the Loop, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was assaulted and shot in The Loop early Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, Chicago police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Chicago

Building Collapses on Chicago's West Side, Injuries Reported

A building has collapsed on Chicago's West Side, and fire officials are requesting help to search for people who may still be inside. The collapse happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday at Washington Avenue and Central Street, fire officials tweeted. Injuries were confirmed and five ambulances were requested. "Requesting manpower...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot and Killed While Riding Inside Vehicle in Grayslake

Police in north suburban Grayslake are seeking the individual who opened fire Saturday morning, fatally shooting a man as he rode in a vehicle, authorities stated. Grayslake police say the man, 23 years old, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Washington Street near Lancer Lane when someone in another vehicle began shooting at the victim's vehicle. Police learned of the shooting at approximately 10:45 a.m., when officers were called to Northwestern Medicine Grayslake in regard to a gunshot victim.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 teens shot at Chicago gas station

CHICAGO - Three teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night at a gas station in the Archer Heights neighborhood. The trio was at a gas station around 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 47th Street when a green Chevy Tahoe pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Woman killed, another critically hurt in South Side crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- One woman was killed and another was critically injured in a car crash early Saturday near Fuller Park. The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was in a white SUV with another woman, 46, in the 5100 block of South State Street when an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck struck their car about 2 a.m. after failing to stop at a red light, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy