Bellaire, OH

bellaireathletics.com

JV football team pitches shutout of visiting Cambridge

1st Q – Alex Ney 4-yd TD run (Luke Heatherington 2-pt run successful) 3rd Q – Riley Robbins 17-yd TD pass from Luke Heatherington (Keegan Davis 2-pt pass from Luke Heatherington successful) 4th Q – Alex Ney 1-yd TD run (Scott Balsei 2-pt pass from Luke Heatherington successful)...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
bellaireathletics.com

JV volleyball pushes Cambridge to the limit before falling in three sets

The JV volleyball team hosted Cambridge Monday evening and gave the Bobcats all they could handle before losing in three sets, 13-25, 25-17, 18-25. Mya Marinacci led the way in defeat with 12 assists, 11 digs and five aces while Madison Miller and Adrianna Leigh contributed 11 digs and ten digs, respectively. Rylie Porter aided the cause with seven digs and three kills while Quinn Boyle chipped in with seven kills. Liz Chilson added seven digs.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTRF

Quick Hits: Brown breaks down “important” win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It took a few weeks, but West Virginia football has earned a victory. Head coach Neal Brown was in a much better mood after his team trounced Towson 65-7 on Saturday. The Mountaineers showed marked improvement on defense and scored on each of its 10 drives, while several of its young prospects got quality minutes of live action.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Player of the Game

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) got their first victory of the season, pounding the Towson Tigers, 65-7. The Mountaineers had a season-high 624 yards total with 308 yards passing and 316 yards on the ground. Player of the Game: Freshman running back CJ Donaldson was...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Pitt’s Head Coach Takes Subtle Jab at West Virginia Fans

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following Pitt’s 34-13 win at Western Michigan, Panthers’ head coach Pat Narduzzi said in his postgame press conference that he was pleased with everything about his team’s performance but was unhappy with how his team was escorted into the stadium prior to the game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Former West Virginia Player Fights With Teammate During Game

Morgantown, West Virginia – Kansas (3-0) upset the Houston Cougars, winning 48-30. During the game, former West Virginia wide receiver Sam Brown was involved in an altercation on the sideline with his teammate, Joseph Manjack IV. Brown was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when he retaliated after a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK

Noel Devine to GBN on Stedman Bailey, CJ Donaldson, and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mountaineer great Noel Devine was back at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, as he was on-hand for West Virginia’s dominant victory over Towson. Devine was in Morgantown not only to watch his former team, but also to support and celebrate one of his former teammates.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details

Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
BLACKSBURG, VA
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown’s Bizarre Treatment of Garrett Greene

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following today’s 65-7 beatdown of the Towson Tigers, West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown was full of compliments for his quarterbacks. “I said that when we named JT the starter, I feel really good about those guys,” Brown said in his post game...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia church changing name to get with the times

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling church is changing its name after leaders decided it is time to get with the times. Covenant Community Church, or known uniquely as “C3,” is keeping the acronym but swapping one of their ‘C’s. Coming up to its 20th...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

UPDATE: Crews extinguish structure fire in Glen Dale

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart tells us the Monday evening fire in Glen Dale is now out. Still no word on a cause. EARLIER: Officials with the Glen Dale Police Department tells us that crews are on the scene of an active structure fire in Glen Dale at […]
GLEN DALE, WV
Metro News

New High Street policy for events in Morgantown has officials excited

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown now has an agreement in place with the state Division of Highways to provide more flexibility for the closure of High Street for special events. Morgantown Director of Engineering & Public Works, Damien Davis said prior to this agreement closure requests for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Murder charge among Wood County Grand Jury indictments

PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man has been indicted on a murder charge. Derek Burton Taylor, 39, in custody at the North Central Regional Jail, was one of 92 people indicted this week by the Wood County Grand Jury, according to a release from Wood County Prosecutor Pat Lefebure. Taylor...
PARKERSBURG, WV

