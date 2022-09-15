Read full article on original website
JV football team pitches shutout of visiting Cambridge
1st Q – Alex Ney 4-yd TD run (Luke Heatherington 2-pt run successful) 3rd Q – Riley Robbins 17-yd TD pass from Luke Heatherington (Keegan Davis 2-pt pass from Luke Heatherington successful) 4th Q – Alex Ney 1-yd TD run (Scott Balsei 2-pt pass from Luke Heatherington successful)...
JV volleyball pushes Cambridge to the limit before falling in three sets
The JV volleyball team hosted Cambridge Monday evening and gave the Bobcats all they could handle before losing in three sets, 13-25, 25-17, 18-25. Mya Marinacci led the way in defeat with 12 assists, 11 digs and five aces while Madison Miller and Adrianna Leigh contributed 11 digs and ten digs, respectively. Rylie Porter aided the cause with seven digs and three kills while Quinn Boyle chipped in with seven kills. Liz Chilson added seven digs.
Varsity volleyball team puts on a show winning a five-set thriller at home against Cambridge
The varsity volleyball team hosted Cambridge Monday evening and both teams treated fans to a five-set classic with the Lady Reds outlasting the Lady Bobcats, 22-25, 25-13, 25-19, 21-25, 15-10. Gianna Schmidt led the way with 12 digs, nine aces, five kills and two blocks while Ava Marinacci aided the...
WTRF
Quick Hits: Brown breaks down “important” win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It took a few weeks, but West Virginia football has earned a victory. Head coach Neal Brown was in a much better mood after his team trounced Towson 65-7 on Saturday. The Mountaineers showed marked improvement on defense and scored on each of its 10 drives, while several of its young prospects got quality minutes of live action.
Neal Brown is Odds On Favorite to be Next College Football Head Coach Fired
Morgantown, West Virginia – With a 1-2 record to start this season and an 18-20 record since taking over as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, Neal Brown has faced harsh criticism lately and it has been rumored that he is officially on the hot seat. In...
West Virginia Player of the Game
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) got their first victory of the season, pounding the Towson Tigers, 65-7. The Mountaineers had a season-high 624 yards total with 308 yards passing and 316 yards on the ground. Player of the Game: Freshman running back CJ Donaldson was...
Pitt’s Head Coach Takes Subtle Jab at West Virginia Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following Pitt’s 34-13 win at Western Michigan, Panthers’ head coach Pat Narduzzi said in his postgame press conference that he was pleased with everything about his team’s performance but was unhappy with how his team was escorted into the stadium prior to the game.
Former West Virginia Player Fights With Teammate During Game
Morgantown, West Virginia – Kansas (3-0) upset the Houston Cougars, winning 48-30. During the game, former West Virginia wide receiver Sam Brown was involved in an altercation on the sideline with his teammate, Joseph Manjack IV. Brown was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when he retaliated after a...
Noel Devine to GBN on Stedman Bailey, CJ Donaldson, and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mountaineer great Noel Devine was back at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, as he was on-hand for West Virginia’s dominant victory over Towson. Devine was in Morgantown not only to watch his former team, but also to support and celebrate one of his former teammates.
How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details
Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
Crash on Interstate 79 northbound between Lost Creek and Quiet Dell, West Virginia, closes one lane
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 79 northbound near Quiet Dell has one lane closed this morning, according to Harrison Sheriff's Capt. Rob Waybright. The crash occurred shortly prior to 7:45 a.m. at the 112 mile marker.
Barnesville family hoping for prize pumpkin at this year’s festival
BARNESVILLE, Oh. (WTRF) — Pumpkin growers across the area are pumped up for the annual Barnesville Pumpkin Festival and say they’re more than ready for Wednesday’s weigh-in at the heart of the village. They’re hoping that the fruit, they’ve been growing for that past few months, will be crowned the biggest pumpkin of them all. […]
How to enter ‘Clarksburg’s Got Talent’
Clarksburg's Got Talent is back and is offering a chance to open for an America's Got Talent winner as the grand prize.
Neal Brown’s Bizarre Treatment of Garrett Greene
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following today’s 65-7 beatdown of the Towson Tigers, West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown was full of compliments for his quarterbacks. “I said that when we named JT the starter, I feel really good about those guys,” Brown said in his post game...
West Virginia church changing name to get with the times
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling church is changing its name after leaders decided it is time to get with the times. Covenant Community Church, or known uniquely as “C3,” is keeping the acronym but swapping one of their ‘C’s. Coming up to its 20th...
UPDATE: Crews extinguish structure fire in Glen Dale
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart tells us the Monday evening fire in Glen Dale is now out. Still no word on a cause. EARLIER: Officials with the Glen Dale Police Department tells us that crews are on the scene of an active structure fire in Glen Dale at […]
New High Street policy for events in Morgantown has officials excited
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown now has an agreement in place with the state Division of Highways to provide more flexibility for the closure of High Street for special events. Morgantown Director of Engineering & Public Works, Damien Davis said prior to this agreement closure requests for...
Murder charge among Wood County Grand Jury indictments
PARKERSBURG — A Parkersburg man has been indicted on a murder charge. Derek Burton Taylor, 39, in custody at the North Central Regional Jail, was one of 92 people indicted this week by the Wood County Grand Jury, according to a release from Wood County Prosecutor Pat Lefebure. Taylor...
No shirt unstained at Palace of Gold’s Festival of Colors
NEW VRINDABAN, W.Va. (WTRF) — It might be the one public event where you want your clothes to get stained. At the Festival of Colors at the Palace of Gold, no one went home spotless as colored powder flew through the air. The mountains of Marshall County were covered in psychedelic colors as revelers danced […]
