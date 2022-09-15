Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
NYS pledges support to Puerto Rico after devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona
SYRACUSE N.Y. — In the wake of devastating flooding and winds caused by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the New York State Police to send 50 troopers to assist with keeping residents safe, with 50 additional troopers being deployed in the coming weeks.
cnycentral.com
Beak and Skiff Apple Orchard to join marijuana industry with launch of new company
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The marijuana business is starting to take shape in Central New York. Back in August, the New York State Office of Cannabis Management approved the first 15 marijuana processor licenses. Click here to view the list of conditional approved processors. The state has also granted more...
cnycentral.com
Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren to perform in Syracuse this Fall
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren will be making a stop in Central New York this November. The two are set to take the Hinds Theater stage at the Oncenter in Downtown Syracuse on Saturday, November 19th. The show is part...
cnycentral.com
Classic cars take center stage at East Syracuse Chevy Corvette and Classic Car Show
East Syracuse, NY — You can't go wrong with the classics, and the classics took center stage at the 8th annual Corvette and Classic Car Show at East Syracuse Chevrolet on Saturday. Along with the local Corvette Club the dealership hosted hundreds of classic and custom cars for a...
cnycentral.com
Job fairs coming to CNY in effort to ease labor shortages
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Two job fairs are coming to Central New York this week as labor shortages continue to affect New Yorkers. Cumulus Media is holding a job fair at Embassy Suites outside of Destiny USA from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. ASM Global is also holding...
cnycentral.com
Gun buyback event in Onondaga County resulted in collection of 172 firearms
SYRACUSE N.Y. — 172 firearms and over 50 pounds of ammunition were turned in to law enforcement during a gun buyback event on September 17 hosted by New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office and the Camillus Police Department. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) accepted...
cnycentral.com
Hochul says she intends to debate opponent Lee Zeldin
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — There may be an end in sight to the debate over debates in the NY gubernatorial race. Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul responded to a question on Monday following a press briefing, stating that she will debate Republican Lee Zeldin. She did not commit to any...
