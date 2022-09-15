Read full article on original website
Exclusive-Probe into IDB chief supports allegations of relationship with staffer -sources
MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - An independent investigation found evidence that the Inter-American Development Bank's (IDB) chief, Mauricio Claver-Carone, engaged in an intimate relationship with a staffer, in a review by an outside firm prompted by whistleblower allegations, two sources briefed on the probe told Reuters.
