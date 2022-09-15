Dave Ragone calls Marcus Mariota a problem and Rams HC Sean McVay agrees!

The Atlanta Falcons lost in Week 1 as the Saints rallied for a final-minute victory. But many Falcons fans were taking away some bright spots, and the play of QB Marcus Mariota was one of them.

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone joined John and Hugh on Thursday morning and shared some of his observations about the Falcons starting QB.

"Marcus is a problem. I've been around a number of quarterbacks throughout this league, and Marcus ranks up there in terms of preparation, commitment to the position, and how he goes about leading in his own way," says Falcons OC Dave Ragone. "You can see on the field, every play he's out there he's giving you everything he's got."

Rams head coach Sean McVay also was asked about Mariota and responded with a similar sentiment.

"He can play quarterback from the pocket, read and progress, but they're also taking advantage of his athleticism," says McVay. "Him being activated as a runner, his ability to be able to put pressure on you beating with his arms or his legs, he's a guy that I have tremendous respect for."

