Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc12.com
42-year-old accused of cousin's shooting death in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man has been charged in the shooting death of his cousin. Authorities say 42-year-old Keywan Toliver was arraigned Monday on charges of open murder and felony firearm. He is accused of shooting and killing his cousin, 42-year-old Larney Boyd, on Sept. 13. Police responded...
nbc25news.com
1 dead, 1 in critical condition from fatal traffic crash in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — A fatal traffic crash occurred Saturday night near the intersection of Pierson Rd and Martin Luther King Ave leaving one dead at the scene and one critically injured. On September 17 around 2:00 a.m., Flint Police Department pulled over a Chevrolet Impala attempting to make a...
abc12.com
Saginaw woman accused of stabbing man in her home
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw woman has been charged with stabbing a man in her home last Friday, leaving him in critical condition. Police say 28-year-old Maricella Pena was arraigned two charges, including assault with intent to murder. She could face up to life in prison if she is convicted.
WNEM
Flint Twp. Police investigate death of 29-year-old man
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Township Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man found shot at Sunridge Apartments. Officers responded to the scene Saturday around 1:05 p.m. where they found the victim shot. He was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead. Investigators said there...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saginaw man charged with murder in cousin’s shooting death
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his cousin. Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner on Monday, Sept. 19, arraigned 42-year-old Keywan K. Toliver on single counts of open murder and felony firearm. Open murder contains first- and second-degree...
abc12.com
U.S. Marshals find kidnapped Saginaw child, three others in father's semi-truck
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WJRT) - A young child kidnapped from Saginaw and three other children were found in their father's semi-truck at a Florida Walmart store last week. The U.S. Marshals Service found the children ages 3 to 10 in the semi-truck after arresting their father on Thursday as he left the Walmart store in Riviera Beach, Fla.
abc12.com
Flint police: Man dies after fleeing traffic stop, another driver critical
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 26-year-old Flint man died early Saturday after he fled from a traffic stop, lost control at a high rate of speed and crashed into another vehicle. The Flint Police Department says officers pulled over Vondreece Davis around 2:05 a.m. in the 5500 block...
WNEM
Police: Suspect who tried to flee from officers dies in crash
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect is dead and another person is hospitalized after Flint police say the suspect tried to flee from a traffic stop. Investigators said officers were conducting traffic control in the 5500 block of N. Saginaw Street Saturday, Sept. 17 around 2 a.m. when the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Impala refused to stop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flint Township man dead after apartment complex shootout
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI – A 29-year-old man is dead after an exchange of gunfire Saturday afternoon at a Flint Township apartment complex. Flint Township police say they arrested a 32-year-old Flint Township man in connection with the homicide. The incident was reported around 1:05 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at...
Man gets time served after acquittal in 2020 homicide at Flint Township diner
FLINT, MI – A Flint man who had originally been accused in a fatal quadruple shooting at a Flint Township restaurant in July 2020 has been given time served as his punishment more than two years after the incident. Taj Andrico Jackson II, 27, appeared before Genesee County Circuit...
WNEM
Video shows confrontation between Bay City Public Safety director, man
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A new video is shedding light on what led to Bay City’s director of Public Safety being placed on administrative leave. What unfolded Saturday resulted in a complaint from a resident. The video has gained traction on social media. The confrontation took place on...
nbc25news.com
One man dead after shooting in Flint Township
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Flint Township Police Department says one man is dead after being shot in Flint Township. Authorities say on Saturday, September 17, 2022, just after 1:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to Sunridge Apartments for the report of a shooting. After arriving, officers discovered a 29-year-old man...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video shows Bay City Public Safety director’s interaction with teens that resulted in suspension
BAY CITY, MI — Officials have confirmed Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini was placed on administrative leave after he had a heated exchange with riders of Bird Scooters, an incident recorded on video. The director’s conduct, as depicted in the footage, has also resulted in an...
50-Year-Old Cold Case Solved – Lawyer Arrested for Bay City Native’s Murder
The murder of a 19-year-old woman originally from Bay City appears to have been solved thanks to DNA evidence linking a lawyer from Nevada to the crime scene. Nancy Anderson was found dead in her Hawaii apartment on January 7, 1972. The 19-year-old woman had moved from Bay City to Hawaii just a few months prior to her death. Law & Crime reports that rumors began to circulate that the woman had taken her own life but police reports indicated that stab wounds were consistent with murder.
Detroit News
Police investigating stabbing of man, 27, in Saginaw
A 27-year-old Saginaw man is recovering after being stabbed early Friday morning, Michigan State Police said. Officials are asking the public for help to find suspects in the case. According to a preliminary investigation, the stabbing happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Cass Street near Hamilton Street in Saginaw. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 children who were abducted by Michigan father found in cab of semi truck
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. – Officials said they found four children who had been abducted by their noncustodial Michigan father in the cab of a semi truck. A missing endangered alert was issued out of Saginaw County in April when Joses Braxton kidnapped his child, according to authorities. Further investigation...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Upset mother broke chief’s glasses, threw body cam during arrest at Harbor Beach Community Schools
More details have emerged about the upset mother detained outside of the K-8 entrance of Harbor Beach Community Schools last Wednesday afternoon. 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Howard of Ruth claims that she was at the school to pick up her two sons for a Cass City therapy appointment. However, the school had been informed that the children had been placed into the protective custody of their grandmother and were not to be released from school to Howard, calling police for assistance in the situation.
nbc25news.com
US-23 Northbound re-opens following crash
Flint, Mich - US-23 northbound has re-opened following a crash in Genesee County. Northbound US-23 is closed after Grand Blanc Road in Genesee County due to a crash according to the Michigan Department of Transporation. No word on the details of the crash or if there are any injuries.
WILX-TV
Lansing adult, 4 juveniles arrested after pursuit in stolen Howell truck across multiple counties
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An adult and four juveniles were taken into custody Friday morning after a pursuit across Ionia and Kent counties. According to authorities, officers with the Ionia Department of Public Safety were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to Crosswinds Apartments’ parking lot on reports of multiple people going through vehicles. Police said they located the suspects, who fled in a Ford pickup truck that had been stolen from Howell.
Murder charge dismissed against 1 of 2 suspects in Flint New Year’s Day homicide
FLINT, MI – A Genesee County District Court judge on Monday ruled there was enough evidence to bind one man over to circuit court on a first-degree premeditated murder charge in the Jan. 1 death of Benjamin Thomas Boyd. But evidence connecting a second suspect to Boyd’s death was...
Comments / 0