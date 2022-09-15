More details have emerged about the upset mother detained outside of the K-8 entrance of Harbor Beach Community Schools last Wednesday afternoon. 39-year-old Jennifer Lynn Howard of Ruth claims that she was at the school to pick up her two sons for a Cass City therapy appointment. However, the school had been informed that the children had been placed into the protective custody of their grandmother and were not to be released from school to Howard, calling police for assistance in the situation.

