ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Man charged in murder of popular Charlotte DJ same suspect who injured CMPD officer in July: Police

By Ciara Lankford
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PzkfU_0hwQZfhW00

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who has been charged in the murder of a popular Charlotte DJ and father of two has been identified as the suspect who injured a CMPD officer this July , according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD confirms with Queen City News that Michael Cornwell Jr. dragged a CMPD officer with his vehicle during an attempted traffic stop in north Charlotte on July 7 in the 2100 block of Lasalle Street.

Authorities said a CMPD officer was attempting to pull over a vehicle in the area when the suspect vehicle did not stop and dragged the officer, causing him minor injuries.

CMPD said the officer’s foot was run over and he was treated at the hospital. After a short pursuit, CMPD officers were able to locate and arrest Cornwell in July for that incident.

PREVIOUS | Man charged with murder of popular Charlotte DJ, father of 2: CMPD

On Sept. 13, Cornwell was identified and charged with the murder of popular Charlotte DJ, James Freiberg.

The fatal shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. Saturday, March 5, near the 10000 block of Hilgrove Lane in the Steele Creek area. Freiberg was found inside his apartment suffering from life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said multiple shell casings were found outside in the parking lot. A shootout occurred between two groups in the parking lot; that’s when Freiberg was struck by a stray bullet and killed.

Cornwell continues to be held at the Mecklenburg County Jail on multiple charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

Tragic: 3 killed in wrong-way, head-on collision on I-485, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people are dead and another victim is injured following a crash on I-485 outer near University City Blvd. Sunday morning, authorities confirmed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed the driver was heading in the wrong direction on the highway causing a head-on collision when the accident happened just before 4 a.m. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
WNCT

Chaos at Scarowinds after false reports of gunshots

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – People at the recently opened Scarowinds Saturday night got quite a different scare than what they were expecting after confusion sparked fears of a shooting. Good Day Charlotte anchor Jason Harper was able to capture video outside of the park after people started running and screaming saying someone had […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Queen City News
WBTV

Shelby High School student killed in shooting, police say

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities confirmed they are investigating the killing of a Shelby teen. According to Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford, the deadly shooting happened Tuesday night on Logan Street in Shelby. Ledford said the 17-year-old victim was enrolled at Shelby High School. He added it is early...
SHELBY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

U.S. marshal accused of shoplifting at Walmart

DENVER, N.C. — Police charged a U.S. marshal with stealing repeatedly from the Walmart on Highway 73 in Denver. Robert Spangler, of Denver, was in court Friday to face five misdemeanor counts for shoplifting. Walmart employees recognized Spangler on security video because they said he went out of his...
DENVER, NC
WNCT

WNCT

33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy