The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Fried chicken fans have their favorite comfort food restaurant to fulfill that occasional cravingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 quick observations after the Chiefs-Chargers gameChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KAKE TV
Couple loses priceless items after U-Haul is broken into in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) -- A couple is pleading for help after their U-Haul was broken into in Kansas City during a cross-country move. It happened earlier this month at the Holiday Inn Express near KCI. The Koeslings are newlyweds who are moving from Portland, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina....
bluevalleypost.com
Tacos 4 Life opening in south Overland Park later this month
Arkansas-based chain Tacos 4 Life will officially open its new south Overland Park location Sept. 27. Where exactly: Tacos 4 Life will operate at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway. The space previously housed Kneaders Bakery and Cafe. The restaurant neighbors Target, as well as Costco Wholesale across Blue Valley Parkway. About...
KCTV 5
Did you speak to a Michael Hendricks about buying a freezer? Grandview police want to talk
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department is looking to speak with anyone who talked to a Michael Hendricks about purchasing a chest freezer last spring. The police said that they are looking for people who spoke with the Grain Valley, Missouri, man as part of “an active felony investigation.”
Fall festivals in the Kansas City area you won’t want to miss
Here are 11 upcoming fall events you won't want to miss.
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early years
Belmont Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In May 2016, the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation considered the nomination forms presented for historical buildings to be added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The Belmont Hotel was one of the venues being considered.
KCI unveils planned layout for concessions, shops at new terminal
The planned layout for shops and concessions at the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport has been unveiled.
5 injured in shooting in Blue Springs near 40 Highway
Around 8:50 p.m. officers were called in regard to a shooting on 40 Hwy that injured five people
KCTV 5
VOTE: Hy-Vee Team of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Vote on this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week below. Gardner-Edgerton prevailed in a 36-19 win over Olathe West. St. Pius X beat Maryville in a thriller, 34-27. Bishop Miege thumped St. James, 52-14. Liberty took down Park Hill, 49-24. Last week’s Hy-Vee Team...
kcur.org
Kelly's is for lovers: 75 years of meet-cutes at one of Kansas City's most famous bars
It was the summer of 1979. School was out for the summer, and Park Hill High School Senior Eric Cross was getting ready to pack up and leave for his first semester at Drury University. He had one issue though: he needed to break up with his girlfriend. He’d been dating Lisa Wilcox for six weeks and when it came time for him to hit the road, he did what a lot of teenage boys do – he ghosted her.
4 people shot Saturday night in Blue Springs, Missouri
Four people were shot Saturday night in Blue Springs, Missouri, near Adams Dairy Parkway and U.S. 40 Highway. The victims may have been riding motorcycles.
KCTV 5
'The Monarch Watch,' aimed at protecting monarch butterflies, marks 30 years
Fall weather forecast: Will Kansas City's hot summer impact your fall plans?. We are just days away from the autumn equinox and it’s still feeling a lot like summer out there. What can we look forward to this upcoming season? Our team of meteorologists got out and about to deliver our fall forecast.
KCTV 5
Fall weather forecast: Will Kansas City's hot summer impact your fall plans?
Federal court denies pre-trial detention motion, determines Roger Golubski can go home. Former police detective Roger Golubski does not have to spend time in detention before his trial, a federal judge has ruled. Overland Park man who botched autopsies sentenced to prison for wire fraud. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
kcur.org
A guide to the best fall festivals and activities in Kansas City
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Though the weather doesn't quite feel like September, autumn officially arrives next week — bringing with it lower temperatures (we hope!) and all our favorite fall activities.
Crash near 40 Hwy leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 7:20 p.m. Saturday evening, emergency services were called to a crash near 70 westbound and 40 Hwy. One person died and three others were injured. Their condition is unknown at this time. FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.
KCTV 5
Black women and girls celebrate their natural hair with annual photoshoot at Liberty Memorial
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Confidence and celebration was at the center of KC Curly’s natural hair photoshoot on Saturday. “To me it’s about self-worth because as a child if you don’t feel like your hair is nice then you start going deeper and think you don’t have any self-worth at all,” said Crissi Curly, founder of KC Curly.
kansascitymag.com
10 things to do in KC this weekend, September 15-18
It’s hard to believe it’s that time of the year again when everything turns into pumpkin spice and things come alive at Louisburg Cider Mill. Starting this weekend, you can get your fall on. Venture through a ten-acre corn maze, explore ten acres of pumpkin patch glory, see a bee hive exhibit and let the kids loose on a giant swingset—there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained at the family farm. And you can’t forget the doughnuts and cider, hot or cold.
1 killed in hit-and-run crash on US 71 Highway in Kansas City
One person is dead following a three-vehicle, hit-and-run crash on US 71 Highway near 85th Street in Kansas City Monday night.
KCTV 5
Missouri legislators to discuss sports betting Monday
MISSOURI (KCTV) - A Missouri lawmaker is looking to play catch-up with Kansas on sports betting. Kansas is the 31st state to have active, legal sports betting, recently joining nearby states Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, and Tennessee. Further discussion on sports betting in Missouri is set to happen Monday afternoon following...
KMBC.com
I-435 SB closed at Gregory Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, due to serious wreck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 435 in Kansas City have been closed near Gregory Boulevard after a serious crash. Part of northbound I-435 is also closed, however, traffic is able to get through. Multiple ambulances have been dispatched to the scene and injuries have been...
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Overland Park Famers’ Market
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Today she explores the Overland Park Farmers’ Market.
