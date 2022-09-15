ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

bluevalleypost.com

Tacos 4 Life opening in south Overland Park later this month

Arkansas-based chain Tacos 4 Life will officially open its new south Overland Park location Sept. 27. Where exactly: Tacos 4 Life will operate at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway. The space previously housed Kneaders Bakery and Cafe. The restaurant neighbors Target, as well as Costco Wholesale across Blue Valley Parkway. About...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

VOTE: Hy-Vee Team of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Vote on this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week below. Gardner-Edgerton prevailed in a 36-19 win over Olathe West. St. Pius X beat Maryville in a thriller, 34-27. Bishop Miege thumped St. James, 52-14. Liberty took down Park Hill, 49-24. Last week’s Hy-Vee Team...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Kelly's is for lovers: 75 years of meet-cutes at one of Kansas City's most famous bars

It was the summer of 1979. School was out for the summer, and Park Hill High School Senior Eric Cross was getting ready to pack up and leave for his first semester at Drury University. He had one issue though: he needed to break up with his girlfriend. He’d been dating Lisa Wilcox for six weeks and when it came time for him to hit the road, he did what a lot of teenage boys do – he ghosted her.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

A guide to the best fall festivals and activities in Kansas City

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Though the weather doesn't quite feel like September, autumn officially arrives next week — bringing with it lower temperatures (we hope!) and all our favorite fall activities.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

10 things to do in KC this weekend, September 15-18

It’s hard to believe it’s that time of the year again when everything turns into pumpkin spice and things come alive at Louisburg Cider Mill. Starting this weekend, you can get your fall on. Venture through a ten-acre corn maze, explore ten acres of pumpkin patch glory, see a bee hive exhibit and let the kids loose on a giant swingset—there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained at the family farm. And you can’t forget the doughnuts and cider, hot or cold.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Missouri legislators to discuss sports betting Monday

MISSOURI (KCTV) - A Missouri lawmaker is looking to play catch-up with Kansas on sports betting. Kansas is the 31st state to have active, legal sports betting, recently joining nearby states Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, and Tennessee. Further discussion on sports betting in Missouri is set to happen Monday afternoon following...
MISSOURI STATE

