Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
Former CCSD Chief of Staff joins Orangeburg Co. School District as Asst. Superintendent
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Charleston County School District Chief of Staff Dr. Erica Taylor has been hired by the Orangeburg County School District as its new Assistant Superintendent for Communications, Business & Community Partnerships, OCSD announced on Monday. Taylor served with CCSD for nearly a decade. In...
abcnews4.com
SC Department of Mental Health hopes to open 988 call center in Charleston by fall 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline launched in July, helping thousands of people across the country who have called or texted. But, the people answering the calls in South Carolina need more help. Right now, Mental Health of America of Greenville County answers the majority of the 988 calls.
abcnews4.com
Philip Simmons High School parent reacts to security concerns in BCSD
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A stolen gun was among three confiscated on the campus of Philip Simmons High School Friday. Monday, the first day back since the school was locked down, there was another potential threat. One parent says she and others kept their kids home on Monday...
abcnews4.com
Summerville High School placed on lockdown Monday morning following reported threat
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester School District 2 officials say Summerville High School is on lockdown Monday morning. The school went on lockdown around 9:45 a.m. and administration notified the Summerville Police Department of a possible threat from a community member. Police investigated the threat and determined the school...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abcnews4.com
Portion of Dorchester Road closed after collision: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: Police say the road was reopened around noon. North Charleston Police say a portion of Dorchester Road is closed due to an accident Monday morning. The collision occurred sometime before 11:15 a.m. Police alerted to the public of the road closure at that...
abcnews4.com
School bus strikes student, building in North Charleston: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say a school bus carrying elementary students struck a student before crashing into a neighborhood store on Montague Avenue Tuesday morning. Police said the bus was carrying eight elementary students at the time. Four of those students were transported for...
abcnews4.com
God Save the King: Charlestonians reflect on meeting King Charles III in the Holy City
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest. Her son, King Charles III, now takes over as monarch. During his time as prince, Charles made two visits to the Lowcountry. People who met him say even back then, they knew Charles was fit to lead.
abcnews4.com
CPD to discuss its conflict de-escalation training in next public webinar
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Curious how the Charleston Police Department trains officers in conflict de-escalation techniques? The department wants to tell you. The Citizen Police Advisory Council and Charleston Police Department are partnering for a series of informational discussions open to the public. The latest is on CPD's Police Conflict De-Escalation Training.
RELATED PEOPLE
abcnews4.com
Publix to hold job fair on Sept. 22 at all locations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, September 22nd all Publix stores will be hosting job interviews from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. For those interested no appointment is necessary before the interview. However, Publix does require an active application ion file at apply.publix.jobs. It will be the last hiring event...
abcnews4.com
Argument led to deadly shooting at Georgetown Co. nightclub
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a shooting at a Georgetown County nightclub. Enis Jenerette, 35, of Conway was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at a nightclub on Bouie...
abcnews4.com
CPD reports crash with significant injuries
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department says it responded to the scene of a crash with significant injuries on the peninsula overnight Sunday. The department reported the crash just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th. The department's crew worked the scene, which involved at least two vehicles...
abcnews4.com
Body found following large police search near Ravenel Bridge
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (6:25pm): Mount Pleasant Police Department confirms that a body was found on Monday following an extensive search in the area of the Ravenel Bridge. The Waterfront Park Pier was closed to the public as police searched the area. However, the department announced that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abcnews4.com
Charleston advocate traveling to D.C. urging lawmakers to invest in kids
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A local Charleston advocate travels to Washington, D.C., from September 18-20 to participate in Save the Children and Save the Children Action Network's annual Advocacy Summit. This is the first in-person summit since 2019, before COVID. Middle school teacher Ridge Welch from Charleston will join...
abcnews4.com
The Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence returned to Charleston on Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today dozens of people walked the Ravenel Bridge for the 7th annual Hope Walk Against Domestic Violence. This year the theme was " We're All We Got" and all Women were encouraged to bring their husbands, Sons, Nephews, and Cousins. Since the beginning of...
abcnews4.com
Gods Shepard's Outreach Ministry to host " Grand Feast Fellowship" in October
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The God's Shepard Outreach Ministry will be hosting a " Grand Feast Fellowship" on Oct. 1. It will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. to serve the homeless and underprivileged. Food, Clothing, and blankets will be available. The ministry will also be...
abcnews4.com
Two people charged in connection with Colleton County Drug Bust
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Two men have been charged in connection with a Drug Bust in which the confiscated drugs' street value is estimated to be more than $500,000. On Saturday night the Colleton County Sheriff's Office teamed up with SLED Narcotics unit to conduct traffic stops along I-95. The focus was to stop the flow of illegal drugs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abcnews4.com
What should you do in an active shooter situation? Berkeley Co. deputies want to teach you
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Over the next month, deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say they will host educational presentations about active shooter situations. The presentations will be geared towards preparing residents with the knowledge of what to do if they encounter an active shooter situation, deputies...
abcnews4.com
Man charged with hit-and-run that injured 2 women on Meeting Street: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Police say a man has been arrested and charged for allegedly hitting two women with his vehicle on Meeting Street over the weekend. Erik Gustav Kirby, 31, of Charleston, was arrested Sunday, Sept. 18. He was charged with two counts of hit-and-run with death or injury.
abcnews4.com
Female body found across from Goose Creek park on Sunday, police say
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Goose Creek Police say a female body was located across from John McCants Veterans Park on Sunday afternoon. Police Chief LJ Roscoe said the body was found around 1:24 p.m., in a gazebo-like structure across the road from the park. Roscoe said no foul...
abcnews4.com
Summerville man to compete on 'Wheel of Fortune' Monday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Town of Summerville’s IT Director is expected to compete on the game show "Wheel of Fortune" this week!. Lenny Larkin should appear on Monday's episode, the town said. "Wheel of Fortune" starts at 7 p.m.
Comments / 0