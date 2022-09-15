ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

abcnews4.com

Portion of Dorchester Road closed after collision: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: Police say the road was reopened around noon. North Charleston Police say a portion of Dorchester Road is closed due to an accident Monday morning. The collision occurred sometime before 11:15 a.m. Police alerted to the public of the road closure at that...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

School bus strikes student, building in North Charleston: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say a school bus carrying elementary students struck a student before crashing into a neighborhood store on Montague Avenue Tuesday morning. Police said the bus was carrying eight elementary students at the time. Four of those students were transported for...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD to discuss its conflict de-escalation training in next public webinar

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Curious how the Charleston Police Department trains officers in conflict de-escalation techniques? The department wants to tell you. The Citizen Police Advisory Council and Charleston Police Department are partnering for a series of informational discussions open to the public. The latest is on CPD's Police Conflict De-Escalation Training.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Publix to hold job fair on Sept. 22 at all locations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday, September 22nd all Publix stores will be hosting job interviews from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. For those interested no appointment is necessary before the interview. However, Publix does require an active application ion file at apply.publix.jobs. It will be the last hiring event...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Argument led to deadly shooting at Georgetown Co. nightclub

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a shooting at a Georgetown County nightclub. Enis Jenerette, 35, of Conway was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at a nightclub on Bouie...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD reports crash with significant injuries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department says it responded to the scene of a crash with significant injuries on the peninsula overnight Sunday. The department reported the crash just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, September 18th. The department's crew worked the scene, which involved at least two vehicles...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Body found following large police search near Ravenel Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (6:25pm): Mount Pleasant Police Department confirms that a body was found on Monday following an extensive search in the area of the Ravenel Bridge. The Waterfront Park Pier was closed to the public as police searched the area. However, the department announced that...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
#Board Chairman#Election Local#The School Board#St Paul S Hollywood#Abc News 4
abcnews4.com

Charleston advocate traveling to D.C. urging lawmakers to invest in kids

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A local Charleston advocate travels to Washington, D.C., from September 18-20 to participate in Save the Children and Save the Children Action Network's annual Advocacy Summit. This is the first in-person summit since 2019, before COVID. Middle school teacher Ridge Welch from Charleston will join...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Two people charged in connection with Colleton County Drug Bust

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Two men have been charged in connection with a Drug Bust in which the confiscated drugs' street value is estimated to be more than $500,000. On Saturday night the Colleton County Sheriff's Office teamed up with SLED Narcotics unit to conduct traffic stops along I-95. The focus was to stop the flow of illegal drugs.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
