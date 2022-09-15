ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Fiancée of Ravenswood Dr. murder victim speaks out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On August 27, Sessily Bruner and her children witnessed her finacee’s murder. On Monday, she spoke with 14 News about the tragic incident. Bruner says she and her three children still live in the house where it happened. “Our whole world is upside down,” Bruner...
WEHT/WTVW

Girlfriend talks about night of Ravenswood murder

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a suspect in a murder from last August is now in custody. 34-year-old Brandon Artis was arrested recently on drug charges, and now faces a murder charge in the shooting death of 27-year-old Trey McGillicuddy. Weeks after the murder, McGillicuddy’s girlfriend, Sessily Bruner, has closure and says their […]
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Firearm discharged at vehicle with 5-year-old inside

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – On September 18, around 10 a.m., officers with the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) were dispatched to a firearm discharge in the area of West 7th Street and Orchard Street. OPD says officers found two adults who said they had been shot at while traveling in a vehicle. Police say there was also […]
wevv.com

Man facing murder charge after August shooting on Ravenswood Drive in Evansville

An Evansville man who was recently arrested is facing new charges including murder and robbery in connection to a shooting that happened in August, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says 34-year-old Brandon Artis is now facing that murder charge in connection to the fatal shooting, which happened on Aug. 28 at a home on Ravenswood Drive.
wevv.com

Truck crashes into business in Jasper

First responders were at the scene of a vehicle-vs-building crash in Jasper, Indiana on Monday morning. Photos shared with 44News by WITZ Radio show a red pickup truck crashed into the L. H. Sturm Hardware Co. store near the intersection of Main Street and East 5th Street Street in Jasper.
WEHT/WTVW

Deputy Hicks celebrates progress one year after shooting

Posey County, Ind. (WEHT) A sheriff deputy in Posey County is celebrating a major milestone today. Deputy Bryan Hicks was shot in the head on September 18th, 2021, when responding to a welfare check in New Harmony. For about two weeks, Hicks was in a coma in the Intensive Care Unit. “You were becoming awake […]
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Road-closing crash hospitalizes motorcycle rider

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police Department spokesperson Taylor Merriss tells us a crash we reported on Sunday night left one victim with life-threatening injuries. EMS and officers rushed to the scene of accident around 8:20 p.m. after reports of an accident with injuries involving a motorcycle. The crash shut down the Lloyd Expressway westbound […]
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Wrong-way driver arrested in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say they took a woman into custody after she drunkenly swerved into the opposite lane of traffic Saturday night. The Jasper Police Department tells us they pulled over a Jeep Gladiator after they saw it driving on the wrong side of the road. A police report states the driver, 48-year-old […]
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Rollover crash on Columbia likely due to alcohol

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a crash along a busy Evansville street Saturday evening was likely caused by alcohol. Evansville Police Department officers responded to Columbia Street for reports of a four-vehicle accident around 8:14 p.m. Investigators revealed that a driver crashed into multiple vehicles and flipped several times. Dispatch tells us at least one […]
14news.com

Union County law enforcement investigating fraud case after deadly chase

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - After a deadly crash on Friday in Union County, law enforcement is investigating a fraud case. 38-year old Stephanie Roberts, from Florida, was killed in that crash after a police chase. [Previous Story: UCSO identifies fraud suspect in fatal chase]. The chase started after police say...
14news.com

Police called to shots fired report in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police say they responded to a shots fired call late Friday night. It happened in the 400 block of First Street just after 11 p.m. Officers say they found shell casings in the area but no injuries or damages have been reported. If you know...
wevv.com

Henderson Police asking for help in a weekend shooting investigation

Henderson Police are investigating after a reported shooting Friday night. Authorities say, they were called to First Street for a shots fired investigation. We're told officers on scene located shell casings in the area. Henderson Police say, no injuries or damages have been reported at this time. Anyone with information...
WEHT/WTVW

Utica theft draws attention to two unnamed suspects

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — With the advent of social media, police have been going more and more to the world wide web to help identify unknown suspects. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is doing just that in hopes of naming the unnamed individuals believed to be involved in a recent theft. The sheriff’s office posted […]
WEHT/WTVW

Police make comment on social media claim

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department released a statement after a public social media post raised some eyebrows around Daviess County. The post claimed that a woman was attacked in an Owensboro park and reached out to local law enforcement. Officers tell us this was not the case. Officer Andrew Boggess sent this […]
WEHT/WTVW

Vincennes car vs pedestrian crash sends teen to hospital

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 16-year-old Vincennes boy was flown to a hospital following a car vs pedestrian incident Thursday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 4:45 p.m. Thursday about 100 feet north of the Hart Street overpass on US 41 on the southeast side of Vincennes. The Sheriff […]
