SPOKANE, Wash.– After a little bit of excitement in the weather last night, we’ll get a break in the action for a few days. You might see a sprinkle or hear a rumble of thunder again Sunday night south of I-90. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are trying to get going but won’t pack much of a punch. Any showers roaming out there will wrap up by midnight.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO