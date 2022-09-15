Read full article on original website
Today is all about the wind – Mark
Your Tuesday is looking sunny with gusty winds. Watch out for blowing dust! Fall will arrive soon with rain, but we’ll see warmer temperatures this weekend. The winds will start gusting around noon, and continue until sundown. We Are Tracking Rain Moving In. Our models agree with a Wednesday...
Sunny and blustery Tuesday after a cool start – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s a great start to the week, and the temperatures will feel mighty fine on Tuesday too. Gusty winds will blow across the region from the north on Tuesday. Winds will gust up to 30 mph around the area. Blowing dust and fire weather conditions are a possibility from the Okanogan Valley south to Moses Lake. A Fire Weather Watch is in place for the Omak area on Tuesday.
Clouds and sprinkles clear out for a nice Monday – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– After a little bit of excitement in the weather last night, we’ll get a break in the action for a few days. You might see a sprinkle or hear a rumble of thunder again Sunday night south of I-90. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are trying to get going but won’t pack much of a punch. Any showers roaming out there will wrap up by midnight.
Sunny end to summer – Mark
Happy Monday! It’ll be sunny and mild with light winds, and just a little bit of haze. A low pressure system will be on the move, and will cross over us on Wednesday afternoon with increased clouds along with breezy and night showers. This system then cools us down for Thursday with continued showers.
Deputies seize 76 fentanyl pills from Spokane Valley man, woman
COLFAX, Wash. — Two people from Spokane Valley suspected of delivering fentanyl were arrested in Colfax. Two Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle in downtown Colfax Sunday for a traffic violation. Deputies found that the driver had a suspended license and believed both people inside had illegal drugs. During...
