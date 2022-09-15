Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff to visit Philadelphia for Road to Success School Bus Tour

Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, to visit Philadelphia 00:28

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Thursday, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, will be in Philadelphia.

He's visiting to help with the Road to Success School Bus Tour, which is outlining the Biden administration's commitment to education, and helping parents, students and teachers celebrate the return back-to-school.

The tour also includes stops in New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee.