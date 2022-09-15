ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff to visit Philadelphia for Road to Success School Bus Tour

By CBS3 Staff
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Thursday, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, will be in Philadelphia.

He's visiting to help with the Road to Success School Bus Tour, which is outlining the Biden administration's commitment to education, and helping parents, students and teachers celebrate the return back-to-school.

The tour also includes stops in New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

