Cops arrest 12-year-old child in murder if 15-year-old victim

Police in Thibodaux have booked a second suspect in a weekend murder. The suspect is just 12 years old.

Investigators believe he helped a 15-year-old suspect commit the killing.

A news release says, "Through further investigation, another Juvenile Male 12yoa was learned to be a suspect....The 12 year old Juvenile was taken into custody at the Thibodaux Police Department and charged with 1-Count of Principle to Second Degree Murder."

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue isn't saying why they believe the two children shot and killed the 15-year-old victim.

"The incident still remains under investigation. Suspected motive is still being withheld at this time, in attempt to protect the integrity of the investigation. As more information and details become available, we will update the public accordingly."

The murder happened Saturday around 6:00pm.

"The Thibodaux Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. When Police arrived, they learned that a subject later identified as Jairen Cole (Juvenile Male 15yoa) had been shot in the lower torso area multiple times inside a residence. Mr. Cole was transported to Thibodaux Regional Health System and later transferred to University Medical Center via Air Med, ultimately succumbing to his injuries."