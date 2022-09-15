ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our 13 Favorite Fall Vacation Destinations For 2022

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. When it comes to fall vacation destinations, New England seems to get all of the glory. While there is nothing wrong with this classic and charming leaf-peeping locale, it’s not exactly groundbreaking. That’s why TravelAwaits turned to our writers to find out about their favorite fall vacation destinations. From Mississippi to Zambia (you’ll see), here are the best places to go this autumn, according to our travel experts — whether you’re after fall foliage or beachy vibes.
Mens Journal

Most Haunted Hotels, Houses, and Lodges in America

Under most circumstances, you’d be pretty freaked out to discover a strange presence in your home or hotel room—especially if there’s no earthly explanation as to how or why it’s there. But that kind of spooky experience is part of the draw at these haunted hotels, houses, and inns across the country, where certain residents […]
Motorious

South Florida Media Just Realized Dodge Theft Is Rampant

A shocking report from WPLG Local 10 in South Florida highlights how thieves are specifically targeting high-performance Dodges. No, this isn’t a report from 2020, it’s from 2022, and it’s not a joke. Apparently down in the Sunshine State they’ve been slow to lock onto this trend. Admittedly, they’re a long way from the epicenter of it in Detroit. All we have to say is welcome to the party, pal!
FodorsTravel

Plan a Winter Escape With 50-66% Discounts in Aruba and Hawaii

As it gets closer to Halloween and Thanksgiving, prices will shoot up and you’ll be hard-pressed to settle. In fact, travelers are already thinking about next year’s summer vacations—some destinations require you to start planning a year in advance if you want the first picks. So if you have been wavering on where to go this winter, we have two great resorts that are currently offering massive discounts.
House Digest

Is Hiring A Home Organizer Really Worth It?

Sometimes, no matter how hard you try to keep things organized, your home can get a bit cluttered. It happens to the best of us (if you have children, you know this situation all too well). When the mess gets out of hand, you might be tempted to call a professional organizer to come to your rescue and straighten things out. Essentially, The New York Times explains that their services include helping you decide which items to keep and what to toss or donate. Together, you examine everything you own with the intention of getting rid of things you could do without.
moneytalksnews.com

6 Ways to Get Military Travel Discounts

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Soldiers spend years putting others before them, serving their country and often living miles away from their families. They wake up early, complete grueling drills in the heat and may even be deployed to an active combat zone. Then there...
Outsider.com

American Cruise Lines Offering a ‘River and Land Cruise’ That’ll Visit Three U.S. National Parks

American Cruise Lines has announced a new 15-day river and land cruise that visits three United States National Parks. An 8-day cruise along the Columbia and Snake rivers, as well as a 7-day land journey through three of the United States’ most beautiful public parks. Yellowstone, Glacier, and Grand Teton are included on the National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary.
