ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Critics Say EU’s Forced Labor Proposal Falls Short

By Jasmin Malik Chua
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15g82l_0hwQYS8k00

The European Commission said on Wednesday that it’s planning to outlaw all products made with forced labor , though it stopped short of identifying companies, industries or geographical areas that could face stepped-up scrutiny, leaving a sense of indeterminateness that some experts say could undermine the proposed law’s effectiveness.

While the plan follows a European Parliament call in June to address reports of China ’s human-rights abuses against Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, it skirted any direct references to the province, possibly to avoid breaching the World Trade Organization’s rules on non-discrimination but just as likely because doing so would draw the full force of Beijing’s ire.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, broached the idea of a ban a year ago.

“We can never accept that [people are] forced to make products and that these products then end up for sale here in shops in Europe,” she said. “Global trade around the world, that is good and necessary, but this can never, ever be done at the expense of people’s dignity and freedom.”

Unlike the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act in the United States, which targets goods from Xinjiang, the measure would apply to any products made within or imported into the European Union . There is no rebuttable presumption, either. The burden of proof, the commission said, would fall on national authorities, though they would be “empowered” to withdraw offending products from the 27-member bloc or bar them from its borders following an investigation.

To help them identify risks, member states could employ submissions from civil society, companies’ own due-diligence assessments or a coordinated public database that flags product or geographic hotspots for forced labor. If they’re unable to amass all the necessary evidence because of a lack of cooperation by a company or non-EU state authority, they would be allowed to make a decision based on “available facts.”

National authorities, the proposal added, would apply the principles of risk-based assessment and proportionality throughout the process. Small and medium-sized businesses, for instance, could receive a “tailored approach,” including additional support tools, due to their size and economic resources.

“Our aim is to eliminate all products made with forced labor from the EU market, irrespective of where they have been made,” said Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU’s executive vice president and commissioner for trade. “Our ban will apply to domestic products, exports and imports alike. Competent authorities and customs will work hand in hand to make the system robust.”

Before it becomes law, the bill will need to be hashed out by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union. And even if it gets the green light, it would take another two years before it can take effect. Before that, the European Commission will issue guidelines on forced labor due diligence and how to identify risk indicators of forced labor.

The proposal has also been criticized for floundering in certain areas: Its failure to mention state-induced modern slavery , for instance, and the absence of a redress or compensation scheme when harm has taken place.

“While we are pleased to see the proposal cover all products from all regions, it falls far short of its potential and fails to put workers at its heart,” said Hélène de Rengerve, senior EU advisor at Anti-Slavery International. “The proposal lacks explicit requirement of companies to remedy workers—that is, for example, to provide them with pay, passports and protection. The ambiguity of the proposal surrounding state-imposed forced labor, such as Uyghur forced labor, is deeply concerning. The absence of clear procedures vastly reduces its power to compel companies to remove state-imposed forced labor from their supply chains.”

The European Coalition for Global Justice was concerned that placing the onus of evidence on national authorities could also overstretch “underresourced” member states. In addition, the would-be regulation “is weak” on supply chain mapping and disclosure, which is an “essential requirement needed for civil society and EU authorities to determine whether forced labor has occurred somewhere in the chain.”

Ben Vanpeperstrate, senior legal advisor at the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, a Berlin-based group that has filed legal complaints against brands such as C&A and Hugo Boss for allegedly profiting from forced labor in Xinjiang, said that investigations under the proposal are focused on actors placing products on the market rather than entities where forced labor occurs.

“It’s good to have a proposal making products made by forced labor illegal in the EU, but we need an enforceable regulation that effectively stops products entering the market,” he said. “Adjustments are clearly necessary for a real ban of products made by forced labor.”

Writing on Twitter, Member of European Parliament Raphael Glucksmann was wary of the “risk of disparity in application” among different national authorities. Two years, he said, was also too long to wait. But Glucksman also said that the proposal formed a solid enough foundation to build on, which itself was worth celebrating. “The fight therefore continues, but we now have a good basis to carry it out in Parliament,” he added.

A confluence of crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic, armed conflicts and climate change, has led to a sharp increase in modern slavery in recent years, according to the International Labour Organization. In new estimates released Monday, the United Nations agency said that 27.6 million people toil in situations of forced labor on “any given day.” This translates to 3.5 people in forced labor for every thousand people in the world. Women and girls make up 11.8 million of that number, and children more than 3.3 million. Textiles, agriculture and mining are among the worst-affected industries.

The forced labor ban would be distinct from the European Commission’s proposal for a directive on corporate sustainability due diligence . The latter focuses on establishing a system within company law and corporate governance to address human-rights and environmental abuses in companies’ supply chains but doesn‘t provide for measures specifically intended to prevent products made with forced labor from infiltrating the EU market.

But the two are interlinked, the commission said. If a company has carried out effective due diligence that allows it to root out, prevent or mitigate modern slavery in its supply chains, those efforts would be taken into account should “well-founded suspicions” place it under investigation.

“In today’s geopolitics, we need both secure and sustainable supply chains,” said Thierry Breton, EU commissioner for internal market. “We cannot maintain a model of consumption of goods produced unsustainably. Being industrial and technological leaders presupposes being more assertive in defending our values and in setting our rules and standards. Our single market is a formidable asset to prevent products made with forced labor from circulating in the EU, and a lever to promote more sustainability across the globe.”

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s Unveils Adaptive Apparel for Adults

Kohl’s is expanding its adaptive apparel assortment for adults across three of its private brands, and in tandem with adaptive-friendly denim giant Tommy Hilfiger. The expansion comes as the category’s market size is expected to reach $400 billion by 2024, according to 2021 research from Coherent Market Insights. The collection, designed in partnership with Gamut Management, a consulting and talent management company for people with disabilities, includes integrated garment features that are manufactured with ease and comfort at the forefront. Available now on Kohl’s e-commerce site, women’s adaptive products are sold across private-label brands Sonoma Goods for Life, Tek Gear and So, while...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Who’s Stealing Bed Bath & Beyond’s Market Share?

As Bed Bath & Beyond embarks on yet another attempt to turnaround its increasingly struggling business, one of the biggest questions remains how did the home goods retailer get to this point? And more important, will it be able to reverse course and stave off a full-blown bankruptcy collapse?. While...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

This 5,000-Member Rail Union Just Authorized a Strike

A rail union representing nearly 5,000 workers said Wednesday its members have rejected a tentative agreement struck with carriers, adding to mounting uncertainty around whether employers and labor can stave off a possible strike come Friday.  The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said its roughly 4,900 workers voted against a deal its leadership struck with carriers late last month. Instead, the union said members voted to authorize a strike. “Out of respect for other unions in the ratification process, an extension has been agreed to until Sept. 29 at 12 p.m. ET,” IAM said in a statement Wednesday. “This...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thierry Breton
Person
Valdis Dombrovskis
Markets Insider

Germany is reportedly working on a new trade policy to reduce dependence on China, as economy minister says the country can't allow itself to be 'blackmailed'

Germany is drafting a new trade policy to reduce dependence on China, according to Reuters. "We cannot allow ourselves to be blackmailed," German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said. China is Germany's top trade partners, with overall trade volume climbing to 245 billion euros last year. Germany is reportedly working on...
ECONOMY
The Hill

Think China is aggressive now? Wait until after the 20th Party Congress

Major events are rare in the humdrum of international politics. But when they do occur, much like geology they can shift the ground under your feet, dramatically and suddenly, changing the global landscape. This year will bring the equivalent of a tectonic shift in China’s politics when the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) holds its 20th Party Congress, beginning Oct. 16. This will be the most significant Party Congress in many decades, for three reasons.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Trade Organization#Economy#Eu#The European Commission#Muslim#The European Union
Newsweek

Ukraine Finds One of Russia's Best Tanks Abandoned in 'Perfect Condition'

Ukrainian forces found one of Russia's most advanced tanks in "perfect condition" abandoned in the eastern Kharkiv region, where a counteroffensive by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's army has reportedly forced Russian soldiers to flee. Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced the discovery on Twitter on Sunday and shared pictures of the T-90M...
MILITARY
Fortune

‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide

Chinthamba Gama, who runs a small business in the African country of Malawi that is involved in fish farming, raising livestock, and growing crops like maize, chilies, and beans, is more than ready for Russia’s war on Ukraine to end. “I hope that by the grace of God, something will happen,” he told Fortune.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Russia ‘may not have sufficient reserves’ to withstand further Ukraine assault

It is unclear whether Russian frontline forces have “sufficient reserves or adequate morale” to withstand another concerted assault in eastern parts of Ukraine, according to defence experts.British defence intelligence analysts believe Moscow has established a defensive line between the Oskil river and the town of Svatove following a successful counteroffensive from the Ukrainians, forcing the Kremlin to concede swathes of territory.The zone is viewed as important partly because it sits along the border of the Luhansk region, part of the Donbas, which Russia has sought to “liberate” as one of its key war aims.Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
Newsweek

Nearly 90 Percent of the World Isn't Following Us on Ukraine | Opinion

Our familiar system of global political and economic alliances is shifting, and nothing has made this change clearer than the varied reactions to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While the United States and its closest allies in Europe and Asia have imposed tough economic sanctions on Moscow, 87 percent of the world's population has declined to follow us. Economic sanctions have united our adversaries in shared resistance. Less predictably, the outbreak of Cold War II, has also led countries that were once partners or non-aligned to become increasingly multi-aligned.
ECONOMY
The US Sun

Ukraine makes massive gains as tanks seize key river from retreating Russian troops in latest humiliation for Putin

UKRAINIAN troops have continued consolidating their positions across the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region in the latest humiliating blow to Vladimir Putin. Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai confirmed Ukraine was now in control of the east bank of the River Oskil, key position on the frontline, adding that the army's next target would be neighbouring Luhansk.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Emptying Crucial Air Defense Base to Resupply War: Report

Russia is allegedly emptying a crucial air defense base to resupply forces in Ukraine amid mounting losses, according to satellite images reported by Finnish news agency Yleisradio Oy on Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine on February 24, hoping for a quick victory against his Eastern...
MILITARY
CNBC

Germany drawing up new China trade policy, vows 'no more naivety'

Germany's economy minister said on Tuesday the government was working on a new trade policy with China to reduce dependence on Chinese raw materials, batteries and semiconductors, promising "no more naivety" in trade dealings with Beijing. Robert Habeck told Reuters that China was a welcome trading partner, but Germany could...
WORLD
BBC

France must reconsider ban on IS members' return

France has been ordered to re-examine the repatriation requests of two French women accused of travelling to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group. France has long refused to allow IS members to return on security grounds. But the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said the women had...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Seventy-year lie: China has never had a serious claim to Taiwan

China's temper tantrum over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan seems to have sparked a mini-boom in congressional tourism toward the island. Pelosi's visit on Aug. 2 led China to respond with more than a week of live-fire exercises by the Chinese military around Taiwan, including the firing of five missiles into international waters claimed by Japan. Undaunted, Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) led a five-member congressional delegation to Taiwan on Aug. 15. Then, on Thursday night, Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee visited Taiwan too.
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Planes, MLRS, 49 Tanks: Tracker Reveals Ukraine's Counteroffensive Haul

Ukraine's counteroffensive is delivering big gains in territory—plus a large number of Russian military vehicles that are set to be used against the invaders. Since President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, open-source tracker Oryx has been keeping tabs on Russian equipment. It monitors how many vehicles have been destroyed or seized, verifying this with photo or video evidence.
MILITARY
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy