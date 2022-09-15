Humana’s ability to navigate successfully through various challenges and its strong earnings growth forecast is why analysts are bullish about its stock. Shares of health insurance and well-being company Humana (NYSE:HUM) have remained resilient to the sharp selloff in the equities this year. It is trading in the green, compared to the 19% decline in the S&P 500 (SPX) Index. Other than its ability to defend its market share, the company’s durable earnings and strong visibility over future growth keep Wall Street analysts bullish on HUM stock.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO