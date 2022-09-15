ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tipranks.com

Xbox boss says no plans to raise Xbox Series X/S prices, Kotaku says

Xbox boss Phil Spencer said in an interview on CNBC that Microsoft (MSFT) has no plans to raise prices of its Xbox Series X/S consoles, just weeks after Sony (SONY) announced a price increase of its PlayStation 5 in many countries, Kotaku’s Claire Jackson reports. Spencer also said in the interview that the company has no plans to slow down in its effort to acquire more game studios, despite the Activision Blizzard (ATVI) deal, Jackson notes. Reference Link.
VIDEO GAMES
tipranks.com

Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) Down Even As Top Analyst Affirms a Buy

Shares of Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) were down in early trading on Friday even as Truist Financial analyst Andrew Jeffrey reiterated a Buy rating on the stock amid news that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) could start regulating the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) sector. The top-rated analyst believes...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Altria Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Altria Group with 12,759 calls trading, 1.8x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 24.86%. Sep-22 42.5 calls and 9/23 weekly 43 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 8,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.14. Earnings are expected on October 27th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Msft#Activision Blizzard#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Microsoft#Scrutiny#Financial Times#Cma#Potenti
tipranks.com

Is Texas Instrument (NASDAQ:TXN) a Good Stock for Long-Term Investors?

The growth prospects of Texas Instruments look solid, which raises its investment appeal for prospective investors interested in the semiconductor space. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is one of the prominent semiconductor companies in the United States. With its headquarters in Dallas, TX, the company manufactures and sells embedded and analog processing chips for use in multiple industries. The stock could look attractive to long-term investors as robust industry fundamentals strengthen its prospects.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Why Are Analysts Bullish about Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock?

Humana’s ability to navigate successfully through various challenges and its strong earnings growth forecast is why analysts are bullish about its stock. Shares of health insurance and well-being company Humana (NYSE:HUM) have remained resilient to the sharp selloff in the equities this year. It is trading in the green, compared to the 19% decline in the S&P 500 (SPX) Index. Other than its ability to defend its market share, the company’s durable earnings and strong visibility over future growth keep Wall Street analysts bullish on HUM stock.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Soars on Reverse Stock Split

Shares of clinical-stage biotechnology company Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) are soaring today after the company announced a 1-for-14 reverse stock split. Sonnet has undertaken the move to comply with NASDAQ’s minimum price rules and shares are expected to start trading post-split from September 19 onwards.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Raytheon vs. Boeing: Which Defense Stock Does Wall Street Prefer?

Boeing and Raytheon are attractively-priced aerospace and defense stocks that Wall Street continues to praise. With a recession on the horizon and ongoing geopolitical risks, the following plays may be worth a second look. In this piece, we’ll have a look at two intriguing defense stocks: Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) and Boeing...
INDUSTRY
tipranks.com

What Does the Ethereum Merge Mean for Coinbase and Nvidia?

The Bellatrix software update kickstarted the advent of the Merge, something that no one was sure when would happen. However, now that Ethereum has successfully shifted to Ethereum 2.0, Nvidia is hurting from lost opportunities, while Coinbase is looking up the revenue ladder. The most awaited upgrade in the crypto...
COMPUTERS
tipranks.com

Here’s What You Missed in Crypto This Week

As bitcoin, ethereum and other cryptocurrencies get increasing attention from investors, Wall Street and its traditional banks continue to adjust to the shift. Catch up on this week’s top stories highlighting the intersection of these old guard and new school areas of finance with this recap compiled by The Fly.
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Upstart vs. Affirm: Which Beaten-Down IPO is Most Likely to Resurrect?

Following last year’s IPO craze, numerous equities have suffered massive losses from their past highs, including shares of Upstart & Affirm. Upstart’s business model matches the current environment somewhat better, while its profitability prospects offer a wider margin of safety. For reasons mentioned below, I believe Upstart stock has a much higher chance of recovering compared to Affirm.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Is Penny Stock Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) a Good Buy?

Penny stock Outbrain commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Moreover, the stock has substantial upward growth potential in the long run. Investors willing to gain exposure to penny stocks can use TipRanks’ penny stock screener tool to select the ones that are expected to do well in the long run. Using the tool, we found a potential long-term winner, Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB), which operates an open-source web recommendation platform.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

GE (NYSE:GE) Extends Slide on Supply Chain Worries

General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares have extended yesterday’s slump in the pre-market session today as investors take in the comments from the company’s CFO Carolina Dybeck Happe at the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference. Happe indicated that GE is seeing cash flow pressure owing to supply chain constraints.
MARKETS
tipranks.com

What You Missed On Wall Street This Morning

NCR Corp. (NCR) will separate into two different companies, one focused on digital commerce and one on ATMs [more]. Huntsman (HUN) slashed its Q3 adjusted EBITDA guidance [. Extra Space Storage (EXR) acquired Storage Express for $590M [. ]. 2. WALL STREET CALLS:. Alcoa (AA) upgraded to Overweight from Equal...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

3 ASX specialty retail shares offering over 40% upside potential

Shopping for good value ASX shares? Don’t look past the retail sector. According to TipRanks insights, niche market retail stocks Adairs (ADH), City Chic Collective (CCX), Michael Hill (MHJ) offer significant upside potential. Investors shopping for good value ASX shares, should browse the retail sector. Many retail shares have...
RETAIL
tipranks.com

Australian Stock Market Today – Monday September 19: What You Need to Know

The ASX is poised to open slightly down, as interest rate fears drag down market sentiment. The ASX is poised to open slightly lower as high inflation and future interest rate rises continue to weigh down global market sentiment. ASX futures were down 0.03% to $AU6,737 around 6:30am AEST. The...
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

2 Defensive Stocks That Can Weather the Market Volatility

We’re caught up in something of a market storm these days, faced with downward trends and high volatility. It’s time for investors to start taking defensive postures with their portfolio additions. The classic defensive plays, of course, are the dividend stocks – but there are other protective plays...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) Surges on Chinese Assets Sale

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) surged in pre-market trading on Friday as the provider of fiber-optic access network products announced that it would sell its manufacturing facilities located in China and other assets related to the transceiver business to Yuhan Optoelectronic Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. for $150 million. AAOI...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

APM Human Services International (ASX:APM) shares rise despite deal talk denial

APM Human Services shares continued to rise even after the company refuted links to a potential buyout. TipRanks insights remain mostly bullish on APM shares. APM Human Services International (ASX:APM) shares rose 6% to AU$3.45 in afternoon trading. The stock’s spike comes after APM Human Services was linked to Angus Knight buyout talks, which it has since refuted.
MARKETS

