University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Over 600 migrants were bused to Chicago from Texas this month: Here's how to helpJennifer GeerChicago, IL
McDonald's Moves Innovation Center to ChicagoBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Strong overnight t-storms unleash downpours & hail
What a night! POWERFUL THUNDERSTORMS unleashed downpours and hail over a swath of northern and central Illinois overnight. Topping the rainfall tallies in the immediate Chicago area was the COCRAHS report of 1.89″ in Palatine. Steve Kahn of our WGN weather team and veteran NWS-Chicago forecaster of 40+ years reported 1.88″ in Arlington Heights even as city totals at the airports came in at just 0.44″ at O’Hare and a mere 0.03″ at Midway Airport, reports Frank Wachowski.
WIFR
Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women. The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.
TMZ.com
Vic Mensa Gives Away $10K Worth of Gas in Chicago and Free Weed Too
Vic Mensa's giving the people what they need and what they want -- helping folks in Chicago deal with the high price of gas ... and also get a little high. Just a little. Ever the savvy businessman, the Chi-town rapper put a lot of smiles on faces when he recently donated $10,000 to pump petrol into 200 cars! The giveaway went down at a BP station in Vic's old Southside neighborhood over Labor Day weekend, and couldn't have been better timed.
Lightfoot, Brown: Mexican Independence should be celebrated, but Friday night ‘went across the line’
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, and the Consul General of Mexico in Chicago met in Pilsen Saturday afternoon to discuss public safety strategy amid continued Mexican Independence Day celebrations.
Does anyone know what and where this white bubble is in Chicago?
Just recently moved here but curious about what it is.
wgnradio.com
Mexican Independence Day turned into a weekend that completely took over the city
Mexican Independence Day (September 16th) turned into a major weekend celebration that lead to street closures and much more. Jon Hansen spoke with Noah Asimow from Block Club Chicago to talk about how the city of Chicago tried to combat traffic jams and the chaos that ensued from people flooding the downtown area.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Saturday. The victim, 33, was on West Congress Parkway near South Washtenaw around 3 p.m. when she was shot in the hip. She was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago gas station shootout leaves 2 wounded
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded after exchanging gunfire at a gas station Sunday night in the Gresham neighborhood. The pair was arguing just before 11 p.m. at a gas station in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street when they started shooting at each other, according to Chicago police.
Chicago Police prepare to crack down on Mexican Independence Day celebrations
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drivers heading to downtown Chicago late Saturday night might have a tough time getting into the city. City leaders are hoping there will be no repeat of Friday night when people celebrating Mexican Independence Day packed the Loop, shutting down streets and, at times, overwhelming police. Police were gearing up Saturday afternoon. Officers had already begun to mitigate traffic, ready to close down downtown if necessary -- anything to prevent the gridlock of Friday night. Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the celebrations for Mexican Independence Day. "This is a ripple effect," she said. "We want people to enjoy our city. It's...
Three people shot at funeral in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot at a funeral Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville on Chicago's South Side, according to officials. The shooting happened just after noon near Christian Tabernacle Church, 4712 S. Prairie Ave. Paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Merritt. Chicago...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois
Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
Only One Restaurant in Illinois Serves a Burger You ‘Need to Try Before You Die’
Truthfully, I thought every restaurant serves burgers you need to try before you die but apparently this is the only one. Here's the thing, it's not the diner making that claim, it's Mashed. Mashed, is a website specializing in all things food and just recently published an article called, The...
Naperville home struck by lightning
NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A home in Naperville was struck by lightning, causing it to catch on fire late Sunday night. According to the Naperville fire department, a family who was at their home located at the 4600 block of Cork Tree Drive around 10:59 p.m. contacted police of their home catching on fire after being struck […]
walls102.com
wgnradio.com
Take a trip on a suburban Gangster Tour
John Binder, owner and operator of Chi-Town Gangster Tours, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how you can learn the history of organized crime in the city from Prohibition until the 1990s, focusing on the lives and careers of many of Chicago’s most famous gangsters while on his tours.
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residents
Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced the distribution of government funds designed to give a helping hand to 5,000 Chicago low-income households. The monthly cash distribution comes from the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot (CRCP), a guaranteed income program funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Why are so many of the best US public school districts in Chicago's northern suburbs?
I've been researching public school district quality for fun because I think they drive real estate prices. I noticed that pretty much perennially, the northside suburbs of Chicago dominate the national rankings. New trier, glenbrooks, highland park, vernon hills etc.
Chicago shooting: Restaurant worker injured after shot in drive-by, police say
Police say the 34-year-old victim was standing on the sidewalk last night when someone in a vehicle started shooting toward the restaurant.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Chicago: Luke's Italian Beef
We were looking for a quick and casual spot to grab an early lunch, but not too many places were open before 11am. Thankfully, after some searching online, I found Luke's Italian Beef. They are known for Italian Beef sandwiches, as one would guess, but they also offer a variety...
