Chicago, IL

WGN TV

Strong overnight t-storms unleash downpours & hail

What a night! POWERFUL THUNDERSTORMS unleashed downpours and hail over a swath of northern and central Illinois overnight. Topping the rainfall tallies in the immediate Chicago area was the COCRAHS report of 1.89″ in Palatine. Steve Kahn of our WGN weather team and veteran NWS-Chicago forecaster of 40+ years reported 1.88″ in Arlington Heights even as city totals at the airports came in at just 0.44″ at O’Hare and a mere 0.03″ at Midway Airport, reports Frank Wachowski.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Two Illinois sites renamed; racist terms removed

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - A suburban Chicago waterway and western Illinois island get a new name after their previous titles used a racist term for Native American women. The waterway near Palos Park in Chicago is now called Cherry Hill Wood Sloughs, while the island in Calhoun County is now named Calhoun Island.
ILLINOIS STATE
TMZ.com

Vic Mensa Gives Away $10K Worth of Gas in Chicago and Free Weed Too

Vic Mensa's giving the people what they need and what they want -- helping folks in Chicago deal with the high price of gas ... and also get a little high. Just a little. Ever the savvy businessman, the Chi-town rapper put a lot of smiles on faces when he recently donated $10,000 to pump petrol into 200 cars! The giveaway went down at a BP station in Vic's old Southside neighborhood over Labor Day weekend, and couldn't have been better timed.
CHICAGO, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A woman was shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Saturday. The victim, 33, was on West Congress Parkway near South Washtenaw around 3 p.m. when she was shot in the hip. She was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago gas station shootout leaves 2 wounded

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded after exchanging gunfire at a gas station Sunday night in the Gresham neighborhood. The pair was arguing just before 11 p.m. at a gas station in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street when they started shooting at each other, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
Gigi Hadid
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police prepare to crack down on Mexican Independence Day celebrations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drivers heading to downtown Chicago late Saturday night might have a tough time getting into the city. City leaders are hoping there will be no repeat of Friday night when people celebrating Mexican Independence Day packed the Loop, shutting down streets and, at times, overwhelming police. Police were gearing up Saturday afternoon. Officers had already begun to mitigate traffic, ready to close down downtown if necessary -- anything to prevent the gridlock of Friday night. Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the celebrations for Mexican Independence Day. "This is a ripple effect," she said. "We want people to enjoy our city. It's...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Three people shot at funeral in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three people were shot at a funeral Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville on Chicago's South Side, according to officials. The shooting happened just after noon near Christian Tabernacle Church, 4712 S. Prairie Ave. Paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Merritt. Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois

Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Naperville home struck by lightning

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A home in Naperville was struck by lightning, causing it to catch on fire late Sunday night. According to the Naperville fire department, a family who was at their home located at the 4600 block of Cork Tree Drive around 10:59 p.m. contacted police of their home catching on fire after being struck […]
NAPERVILLE, IL
walls102.com

2 Illinois sites get new names, eliminating derogatory term

PALOS PARK, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago waterway and a western Illinois island have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names’ use of a racist term for a Native American woman. The water feature near Palos Park in Cook County was formerly called Laughing Squaw Sloughs, but is now known as Cherry Hill Woods Sloughs, while the former Squaw Island in Calhoun County has been renamed Calhoun Island. The Chicago Tribune reports the two Illinois sites are among nearly 650 geographic features across the nation renamed on Sept. 8 following an order by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland that declared the word “squaw” derogatory and created a renaming process.
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

Take a trip on a suburban Gangster Tour

John Binder, owner and operator of Chi-Town Gangster Tours, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how you can learn the history of organized crime in the city from Prohibition until the 1990s, focusing on the lives and careers of many of Chicago’s most famous gangsters while on his tours.
CHICAGO, IL
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Chicago: Luke's Italian Beef

We were looking for a quick and casual spot to grab an early lunch, but not too many places were open before 11am. Thankfully, after some searching online, I found Luke's Italian Beef. They are known for Italian Beef sandwiches, as one would guess, but they also offer a variety...
CHICAGO, IL

