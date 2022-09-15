Read full article on original website
whiterivernow.com
Depot Days scheduled for this weekend in Newport
The 24th annual Depot Days Music Festival is coming this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 on historic Front Street in downtown Newport. Part of the Monster Nights Downtown Entertainment Series, the festival is a showcase of local, regional, and national talent paying tribute to the early history of Rock and Roll.
darnews.com
Doniphan to become Treasure Trove Oct. 1
Now is the time to start gathering goods for Doniphan’s third annual city-wide yard sale, Saturday, Oct. 1. Serra McCabe, one of the coordinators of the event, says, “The main flow for those buying and selling will begin at 8 a.m., and continue until 4 p.m., but we welcome people to come earlier than that if they need the time to set up.
Kait 8
Customer concerned after water bill skyrockets
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Walnut Ridge Water and Sewer customer is upset after a large utility bill hit their mailbox for August. The City of Walnut Ridge claims there is no error on the city’s side of the water bill, but the Johnson family is saying it’s not their fault either.
Kait 8
Missing Paragould woman found safe
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A silver alert has been inactivated for a missing Paragould woman. According to Paragould dispatch, 73-year-old Diana Gaskill was found safe around 3:00 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20. According to a news release, the Paragould Police Department requested the alert for Diana Gaskill on Monday, Sept. 19.
Kait 8
Man dies in afternoon crash
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) – A man died Sunday afternoon when his motorcycle collided with an SUV. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 12:22 p.m. Sept. 18 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Street in Poplar Bluff. Bradley A. Ward, 26, of Poplar...
Kait 8
Utility company trying to lick envelope shortage
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago, Americans have dealt with shortages of all kinds. Virtually everything from hand sanitizer to paper towels has been out of stock. But there’s one item you might not have considered: envelopes. Some Paragould Light Water...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Scene cleared on highway following multi-vehicle crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A major highway is back open after a multi-vehicle crash caused a slowdown. According to IDrive Arkansas, Highway 67 near Elnora was experiencing a heavy slowdown around 8:45 p.m. That’s about 2.3 miles north of Walnut Ridge. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell told...
whiterivernow.com
Over 1,100 fentanyl pills and more discovered after Searcy stop
A late-morning traffic stop by Searcy Police last Tuesday uncovered over 1,100 fentanyl pills and almost four ounces of methamphetamine, according to the White County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department said Searcy officers made the stop on a white Cadillac Escalade at S. Main and W. Beebe-Capps Expressway and...
Kait 8
Craighead County crash causes injuries
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Emergency crews were on the scene of a crash in Craighead County Monday afternoon. Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said injuries were reported in a crash on County Road 766 (KAIT Road) near County Road 755 involving a White Nissan and a truck. Chris Carter...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas State Police search for missing 73-year-old woman
PARAGOULD, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding 73-year-old Diana Gaskill. According to reports, Gaskill was last seen in Paragould at 1301 E. Lake Street near E. Court Street & 14th Avenue. She was last seen on Monday afternoon and is described...
Kait 8
Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman died Saturday after police said she was hit by an SUV that drove away. The incident happened at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 17 on Mulberry Avenue, according to a Monday news release from the Wynne Police Department. The woman, who was not identified, was flown...
KTLO
2 Izard County residents accused of discharging guns outside home with children inside
Steven Napier (left) and Jessica Moore (Photo courtesy of Izard County Sheriff’s Office) Two Izard County residents are accused of going for their firearms and discharging them outside of a Horseshoe Bend home where four children were present. Thirty-eight-year-old Steven Napier of Calico Rock and 27-year-old Jessica Moore of Horseshoe Bend are each facing four felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, one felony count of aggravated assault on a family or household member and a misdemeanor count of third-degree domestic battering.
2 charged after pregnant woman shot in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested after a pregnant woman was shot and critically injured in Wynne, Arkansas. The Wynne Police Department says Kaila Henry and Darian Nauden have been formally charged. The shooting happened Monday, September 12, in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street in Wynne. Officers reportedly found a […]
Kait 8
Construction company owner arrested for writing hot check
GEPP, Ark. (KAIT) – Fulton County sheriff’s deputies arrested a construction company owner Wednesday after they said he wrote hot checks for building materials. According to a probable cause affidavit, All Steel in Gepp received a check on Aug. 26 from 49-year-old Gerald Lee Stellar-Helcher, owner of Stellar Construction, for construction materials.
Kait 8
WATCH: Police need help finding suspects in picnic table vandalism
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are on the lookout for multiple suspects behind a case of vandalism in Jonesboro in which a handicap-accessible picnic table was destroyed. The Jonesboro Police Department posted a video of the act caught on Sunday, Sept. 11. In the video, a person, along with...
Kait 8
neareport.com
Wynne police look for fatal hit and run suspect
A hit and run incident sent a woman to a Memphis hospital Saturday in Wynne. She did not survive her injuries, a press release from the Wynne Police Department said. At approximately 9:15 am on Saturday, September 17, 2022, a black Ford Explorer struck a pedestrian on Mulberry Avenue in Wynne. The victim was airlifted to Regional One Medical Center (The Med) in Memphis where she later died.
Arkansas woman and unborn child critical after shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman and her unborn child are fighting for their lives following a shooting Monday night in Wynne, Arkansas. It happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street. Wynne Police said they found a woman bleeding in the hallway of a home when they got there. “It was about four […]
whiterivernow.com
BPD: Boy found alone at Riverside Park has been identified
UPDATE, Sept. 4, 2022, 8:50 p.m.: Batesville Police report the child has been identified. Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill said the department thanks everyone for the help. The child is currently in the custody of officials from the Department of Human Services. Authorities say the child’s father has been transported to the Independence County Jail on previous warrants.
