Now is the time to start gathering goods for Doniphan’s third annual city-wide yard sale, Saturday, Oct. 1. Serra McCabe, one of the coordinators of the event, says, “The main flow for those buying and selling will begin at 8 a.m., and continue until 4 p.m., but we welcome people to come earlier than that if they need the time to set up.

DONIPHAN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO