Cardi B Shows Off Handwritten Note From Beyoncé: Anyone Who Touches It Will Be ‘Electrocuted’
Cardi B has a new prized possession: a copy of Beyoncé’s Renaissance, with a message from Queen Bey herself. On Monday, the rap star posted a video of herself showing off the LP — and she made it clear: no one better touch it!. “Look what Beyoncé...
Netflix’s ‘The Real Bling Ring’ Adds Little to the Alexis Haines Story: TV Review
The story of Alexis Haines’ entanglement with a circle of Los Angeles-area home invaders has been told multiple times over: In the reporting of Nancy Jo Sales, who profiled her for Vanity Fair in 2010; on her own reality show, “Pretty Wild,” which aired on E! in 2010; and in Sofia Coppola’s 2013 film “The Bling Ring,” based on Sales’ work. Now, Haines (formerly Alexis Neiers), along with former associate Nick Norgo (formerly Nick Prugo), attempts to set the record straight in the Netflix documentary series “The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.”
Margot Robbie Was ‘Mortified’ by ‘Barbie’ Set Photo Leaks: ‘Hundreds of People’ Started Showing Up to Set
For a stretch of time over the summer, you couldn’t log on to social media without seeing photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in neon spandex costumes on the set of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming “Barbie” movie. The leaked set photos, captured by dozens of paparazzi in Los Angeles, broke the internet for weeks. Robbie called the photo leaks “mortifying” during a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.”
John Oliver Baffled He Got Censored for Comment About the Queen’s ‘Shocking’ Death at 96: ‘Scientifically, It’s Not a Joke’
John Oliver said on the Sept. 19 episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” that it was “pretty shitty” to have his Queen Elizabeth II jokes censored by the U.K. television network Sky following the British monarch’s death. During the first episode of Oliver’s HBO show “Last Week Tonight” that aired after the Queen’s passing, the host quipped that the U.K. was “reeling from the shocking death of a 96-year-old woman from natural causes.” Oliver was being sarcastic, which led Sky to censor the comment from the show.
Hear Big Joanie Question ‘Male Arrogance’ in New Song ‘Confident Man’
Big Joanie send up conmen in their new single, “Confident Man.” Among sparse guitar and fuzzy synths, frontwoman Stephanie Philips sings about what it takes to “matter” and how “I could be a confident man.” The song’s video, made by Rachel Amy Winton, combines family photos from Big Joanie’s members, archival footage of the Caribbean in the 1950s, and performance footage with colorful animations. The song will appear on the trio’s upcoming album, Back Home, out Nov. 4.
‘Fire Island’ to Receive Gotham Awards’ Ensemble Tribute (EXCLUSIVE)
Searchlight Pictures’ “Fire Island” will receive The Gotham Film & Media Institute’s ensemble tribute during the 32nd annual Gotham Awards ceremony, Variety has learned exclusively. The announcement comes during the Gotham Week, which concludes Sept. 23 in Brooklyn. More from Variety. The “Fire Island” cast includes...
‘Reboot,’ Hulu’s New Comedy About Hulu Rebooting a Sitcom, Hands Weaker Scripts to Stronger Cast: TV Review
It stands to reason that “Reboot” is immediately an entertainment biz turducken of industry lingo and in-jokes. From “Modern Family” creator Steven Levitan, the new Hulu series depicts the reboot — also airing on Hulu — of a family sitcom and all the behind-the-scenes drama that inevitably follows. Levitan, whose credits include “Just Shoot Me” and “Wings,” obviously knows his way around a multi-cam, and his pilot co-writer John Enbom made a meal in “Party Down” of exploiting the seediest corners of Hollywood ambition. The combination of the two sensibilities makes for a (mostly) realistic peek into life on a studio lot, but that’s probably a given. That it ends up (mostly) toothless comes as a genuine surprise.
Highly anticipated act M.I.A. cancels SF Portola Festival performance
The musician will no longer appear at the festival "due to a serious and unexpected health matter."
