Manitowoc, WI

wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 SB in Outagamie County

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on I-41 SB in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, all lanes have reopened to motorists and the crash is cleared. The crash was expected to take around one hour to clear, but...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay homeowners shocked by new tax assessments

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Green Bay property owners may be shocked and frustrated after receiving their assessments in the mail over the weekend. It comes at a time with high inflation and high natural gas prices. Green Bay Alder Jesse Brunette of district 12 says he’s gone door-to-door...
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Longtime downtown Green Bay business forced to move

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A business with a long history in downtown Green Bay is being forced to move. Bosse’s News Stand and Smoke Shop has been a popular spot for buying cigars and newspapers for 124 years. “This is my home,” said Steve Liebert, the shop’s owner....
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Area Bridge Replaced And Ready To Open

Some good news for motorists who use the Wisconsin Highway 42 bridge over Silver Creek. The bridge, just south of US 151 near Fricke Road, has been replaced and is scheduled to open Tuesday (September 20th) after being closed since July 5th. Those working on the $1.03 million project are...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Scientists build a better tomato

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We always thought scientists were working towards a better tomorrow. Turns out, some of them have been saying “a better to-mah-toe.”. In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz will discuss the purple tomato, which just received USDA approval. It’s better than your garden-variety red tomato in several ways -- it promises a longer shelf life and possibly a longer life for you.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

City officials try to ease shock of new property assessments

City leaders say a lot's changed since the last assessments in 2004 but it doesn't necessarily mean paying higher taxes. The Packers say payment processor FreedomPay is working to void all the duplicate charges at Lambeau Field and other stadiums. Health officials emphasize importance of flu shots. Updated: 4 hours...
GREEN BAY, WI
Jeff Alexander
whby.com

Oshkosh man involved in Fond du Lac drug bust

FOND DU LAC, Wis–A Fond du Lac traffic stop leads to the arrest of an Oshkosh man on drug charges. Fond du Lac Police say they tried to pull over the 32-year old man along South Main Street around 1:35 Friday afternoon when he took off on foot. While...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Suspect in custody following theft and shopping spree

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County have provided an update on the man who allegedly stole a purse from a car and went to multiple locations to make purchases. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have taken a 44-year-old from Hobart into custody. The...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Suspect steals purse, makes fraudulent purchases in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. — Brown County authorities ask for help as they investigate a theft and fraud case. Sheriff’s officials say a person stole a woman’s purse at a Howard grocery store last Wednesday. The suspect made fraudulent purchases at a Green Bay gas station shortly after...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs

From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Purchases at Lambeau Field result in duplicate charges

City leaders say a lot's changed since the last assessments in 2004 but it doesn't necessarily mean paying higher taxes. The Packers say payment processor FreedomPay is working to void all the duplicate charges at Lambeau Field and other stadiums. Health officials emphasize importance of flu shots. Updated: 5 hours...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Firefighters save semi-trailer, contents in Hwy 41 fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says firefighters were able to save a semi-trailer and its contents after a fire on Highway 41 Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were dispatched to southbound Highway 41, just south of the Highway 151 overpass, at 1:38 P.M. and found the semi’s cab on fire.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

8 years after saving boy’s life, Green Bay firefighters helping again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver in deadly Lombardi Avenue crash receives prison sentence

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver in a deadly crash on Lombardi Avenue that killed three people received his prison sentence on Monday. Abdi Ahmed was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a 2020 crash that took the lives of three people. He was given ten years confinement for each charge (There was three total). Ahmed will also get ten years of extended supervision for each charge.
GREEN BAY, WI

