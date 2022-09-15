Read full article on original website
Cybersecurity Program Could Save Chautauqua County $88,000 Over Three Years
A cybersecurity protection service program provided by New York State could save Chautauqua County over $88,000. Chief Information Officer Jon DeAngelo, in a presentation to the Legislature’s Administrative Services Committee, said the state is offering endpoint protection for computers, “It’s virus protection, is basically what it is. They haven’t done this before. There’s additional services that they’re offering as well. It’s through a third party provider called CrowdStrike. So the state is offering it to all the counties at no cost for three years. We currently use a different product, so this would be a change for us. But this product would cover about, approximately 1,500 devices utilized by all county employees.”
Jamestown to Hold Bulk Trash, Electronics Recycling Event Saturday, Sept. 24
The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Bergman Park. Broken electronics and residential bulk trash will be accepted. No tires, batteries, yard waste, liquids, or chemicals will be allowed. People will be required to provide proof of residence or property ownership in the City of...
New COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Now Available in Chautauqua County
The new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster is now available in Chautauqua County. Chautauqua County Public Health Director Christine Schuyler issued a statement saying booster doses are common for many vaccines and that updated formulations are sometimes needed to provide the best protection against new variants of a virus. The updated...
Strong Starts Chautauqua Offers Text Program That Offers Support for Parents, Caregivers
Strong Starts Chautauqua has announced a new partnership with Bright by Text. Bright by Text is a national texting program for parents and caregivers. The texting service includes topics like brain development, games and activities, health and wellness, STEM, safety and more. In addition to expert content, families will also get information specific to Chautauqua County, that highlights services, resources and low- or no-cost events.
Dream It, Do It Programs Coming Back After Pandemic Put Them On Pause
A local program that works to get more skilled workers into manufacturing is starting strong after the pandemic put the program on pause. Dream It, Do It Western New York‘s new coordinator, Francine Rondenell, said October is National Manufacturing Month, “What we tend to do during the month of October for Manufacturing month is to really try to get students into area manufacturers to tour, ask questions, see in person what today’s manufacturing looks like.”
Bestselling Author of ‘Buddhist Boot Camp’ to Participate in Free Discussion at MHA
Hawkeye previously wrote “Buddhist Boot Camp” and his memoir “Faithfully Religionless.” He also produces a podcast. Hawkeye said he’ll open by briefly talking about his book “The Opposite of Namaste,” and then move into a group discussion, “What people can expect is a very non-confrontational conversation where you can just sit and observe and listen, or you can engage and ask questions, and direct the conversation where you want it to go. That’s why I show up and don’t know. It’s not like I have a spiel like, ‘This is what we’re going to talk about.’ It’s like, here are some tools that I still use today that help me and is there a scenario in which you think this wouldn’t work and let’s figure out what might.”
WNYers Asked to Be on Lookout for Spotted Lanternfly After It Was Found in Buffalo
Is asking residents to be on the lookout for Spotted Lanternfly after it was found in the Buffalo area last week. Spotted Lanternfly is a destructive pest that feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, such as grapevine, apple trees, and hops.
