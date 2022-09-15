ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Support for Props 1 and 30 + Voters prefer House Democrats + Newsom’s numbers hold steady

By Andrew Sheeler
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Good morning and welcome to the A.M. Alert!

POLLS LOOK GOOD FOR TWO BALLOT MEASURES

With less than two months to go before the 2022 midterm elections, prospects for two ballot measures — Proposition 1, to enshrine abortion in the California Constitution, and Proposition 30, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions — are looking pretty good.

The Public Policy Institute of California surveyed 1,060 likely voters between Sept. 2 and Sept. 11 and released the results, which have a 5.4% sampling error for likely voters, late Wednesday evening.

It found strong majority support for Prop. 1 and a smaller majority for Prop. 30. Only one in three, however, support Prop. 27, which would legalize on online sports gambling.

“Of these three ballot measures, California likely voters are most likely to say the election outcome on Prop. 1 is very important to them — with Democrats far more likely than Republicans to hold this perception.” Mark Baldassare, PPIC president and CEO, said in a statement.

The survey found that 69% of likely voters support Prop. 1, while 25% oppose it. For Prop. 30, 55% support the measure and 40% oppose.

A majority of likely voters (54%) oppose Proposition 27.

Democrats (73%) and independents (51%) say that Prop. 1 is very important, while 48% of Republicans believe it is.

VOTERS PREFER DEMOCRATS IN CONGRESSIONAL RACES

That same PPIC survey found that Democrats enjoy a majority of voter support in U.S. House races across the state.

The poll found that 60% of likely voters said that if the election were held today, they would vote or lean toward the Democratic candidate in their congressional district.

Voters aren’t entirely convinced that this election is more important than past ones, however; just 43% believe that to be the case, compared to 54% who say the importance is about the same.

Republicans (52%) are more likely than Democrats (45%) and independents (37%) to believe voting this year is more important.

NEWSOM APPROVAL RATING, POLL NUMBERS HOLD STEADY

Gov. Gavin Newsom got some good news: 55% of likely voters approve of the job he’s doing. That’s a slight increase from May, when it was 52%. Newsom has hovered around 50% since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Fewer voters approve of the Legislature; just 48% of likely voters believe state lawmakers are doing a good job.

The survey also shows that race for governor is looking like a rout. Newsom has the support of about 58% of likely voters, while just 31% support his Republican opponent, Sen. Brian Dahle.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Dime con quién caminas y te diré quién eres. You can be for Prop 30 & not stand shoulder to shoulder with the union-buster Lyft CEO. You can be opposed to Prop 30 & not stand next to union-buster David Crane. Choose your visuals wisely.”

- California Labor Federation Secretary-Treasurer Lorena Gonzalez, via Twitter.

Best of The Bee:

  • Amazon has become the world’s largest retailer by engaging in anti-competitive practices, according to a new lawsuit filed by the California Attorney General’s Office, via Andrew Sheeler.
  • Inflation is not going to ease much anytime soon. Food prices will stay up, at least for now. So will rent and mortgages, via David Lightman and Brianna Taylor.
  • California union members could receive tax credits to reimburse a portion of their dues payments under a bill awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature, via Wes Venteicher.

Comments / 25

Rodolfo Gonzales
3d ago

this is california. of course they are going to vote abortion and Biden. the rest of the country is what you should worry about

Reply(2)
5
America First
3d ago

hahaha No we do not prefer democrats and newsome there all idiots destroying ca

Reply(2)
12
Dane Daniels
3d ago

Prop 30 is a scam. Lift is its major sponsor to get huge tax breaks for using EV’s.

Reply
9
The Conversation U.S.

WashingtonExaminer

Trump's surprise breakthrough with Hispanic voters could spell doom for Democrats

Joe Biden won 65% of the Hispanic vote in the last presidential election. He campaigned on defending the working class and fixing the U.S. immigration system. Two years into his presidency, he has so far failed to do so, and Hispanic voters are increasingly deserting the Democratic Party. With the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, this Washington Examiner series, Taken For Granted, will look at how Biden and Democratic Party policies are failing to connect with the Latino electorate, how Donald Trump and Republicans have benefited, and how it could swing the November midterm elections.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Valley Citizen

Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now

It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
