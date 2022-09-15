Read full article on original website
Rhonda Lorie Jackson
Rhonda Lorie Jackson, 51, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022. Services will be held at Yellow Water Baptist Church, 42193 Happywoods Rd., Hammond, LA. Visitation on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Interment Ponchatoula Cemetery, Ponchatoula, LA.
Patricia Summers
Patricia (Elder) Summers, a long-time resident of Hammond, Louisiana sadly passed away at the age of 83 on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. She was born on Sunday, February 5, 1939, in Clewiston, Florida to the late Johnnie Helton Elder and the late Joseph Elder Sr. Patricia is survived by her...
Deacon Nuell Martin
On Thursday, September 8, 2022, God called Deacon Nuell Martin from labor to reward. He leaves to cherish his precious memories two sons, Llewellyn (Vanessa) Martin of Fairfield, CA, and Kelvin Martin of Hercules, CA; one daughter, Minister Tammy W. Sartin of Bogalusa, LA; one brother, Lindsey (Eldora) Martin of Dearborn, MI; three sisters, Clarise Martin Wardell of Detroit, MI, Linda Martin Peters of Angie, LA, and Ruthie Martin Torrence of Bogalusa, LA; Mrs. Ezzie Ruthie Martin of 21 years and a great friend until his death; grandchildren, Bria and Charise Martin of Fairfield, CA, Elder Tanethia (Pastor Maze) Warren, Jr. of Slidell, LA, Edward (Briuna) Sartin, Jr. and Clayton Lundy of Baton Rouge, LA and Jaworski D. Sartin of Charlotte, NC; great grandchildren, Jamarian Magee, Ja’Kira Magee, Takkyria Brock, Jakyren Brock and Tyrik Temple all of Bogalusa, LA, Jyran Magee of Franklinton, LA, Jaden Magee and Fredericka Magee of Slidell, LA, Clay’nija, Kaleigh, Makayla Lundy and Clayton Turner all of Baton Rouge, LA; a special and dear friend, Mrs. Barbara Lewis of Jonesborough, TN; friends, Mrs. Anna (the late Willie) Jones, which were his first friends he encountered upon moving to Richmond, CA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Brian Keith Creel
Brian Keith Creel was born on August 28, 1963, in Bogalusa, LA. He passed away in his home in Sun, LA on September 14, 2022, at the age of 59. He is survived by his wife of 41 years Wanda Creel, daughter Samantha (LJ) Daigle, and two granddaughters Maddison and Riley Daigle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine Kuhn Sharp and Julius “Dick” Creel, and his grandparents, Barney and Ruth Kuhn and Albert and Lula Creel.
Shirley Alford Rowe
A resident of Livingston, LA, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Baton Rouge General. She was born August 1, 1933, in Jackson, LA and was 89 years of age. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Livingston, graduated from Greensburg High School and Southeastern Louisiana University with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Mrs. Rowe was a retired teacher from Livingston Parish School Board after 20 years of service. Shirley knew Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior and exercised her spiritual gift of being a servant well. She is survived by her son, Keith Rowe and wife, Tammy; daughter, Gina McKnight and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Sara and Seth Graham, Adam and Sarah Rowe, and Lydia McKnight; great-grandchildren, Samuel, Seth Michael, and Brayden Graham, Cooper and Brooks Rowe, and Makayla Moon; and brother, Shelby G. Alford. Preceded in death by her husband, Judge Samuel T. Rowe; parents, Shelby “Bumbo” Alford and Mattie Lee Lindsey Alford; granddaughter, Julie Rowe. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 9:30AM until religious services at 10:30AM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Services conducted by Pastors Bubba Courtney and Brian Gunter. Interment Alford Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church in Livingston. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Agnes Marie Newell
Agnes Marie Newell passed away peacefully on the evening of September 12, 2022, at Magnolia Brook on Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was ninety-nine years old. She was predeceased by her father, Guy R. Newell, Sr.; mother, Marie L. Newell; brother, Guy R. Newell, Jr.; sisters, Clisty Newell and Mrs. Louise N. Black with whom Agnes shared a residence in Louisiana for several years. Agnes is survived by nieces and nephews, Clarence L. Black III (Carol), Ray N. Black (Terry), Paul R. Black (Mitzi), Alan M. Black (Deni), Arthur W. Newell (Pamela), and Emily Newell Feiner (Bob), and twenty-five great and great-great nieces and nephews. Also surviving Agnes is her longtime friend and excellent caregiver Nancy McKnight.
Ray A. Hutchinson
Ray A. Hutchinson, 91, of Springfield, Louisiana, passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, on September 17, 2022. He was born August 21, 1931, the son of the late Alfred and Lula McKinney Hutchinson. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, stationed in Germany. Upon return, he...
Beatrice Vicknair McSwain Bernard
Beatrice Vicknair McSwain Bernard passed away at the home of her daughter at 5:10 PM, Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the age of 77. She was born March 27, 1945, in Independence, LA, Tangipahoa Parish. She was a hairdresser for many years, as well as a property manager, sitter for the elderly and sick, and a plant fire watcher. She enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles, and crafting. Beatrice is preceded in death by her parents, Bazille and Jacob Vicknair; brothers, Nelson Vicknair, George Vicknair, and Jacob Vicknair Jr.; and son, Nelson McSwain. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Mayeaux, Roxanne Mancuso, and Christine McDaniel; grandchildren, Johnathan McSwain, Alex McSwain, Ashley Parker, Megan Moran, April McDonald, Brianna McDaniel, Malik McDaniel; and several great-grandchildren. Per Beatrice’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial services. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin and Manley Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
Gloria Jean Morgan Ebeling
Gloria Jean Morgan Ebeling, age 90, transitioned into heaven in her sleep on Friday, September 16, 2022 at her daughter's home in Prairieville, Louisiana. "Sue" as she was known to everyone, was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on July 3, 1932, to the late John H. Morgan, Sr. and Ella Mae Simpson. She will be remembered by many as Maw Maw Sue. Sue had an in-home daycare in Gonzales until she retired and moved to Killian, Louisiana.
Ward "Walley" Sullivan, Jr.
Walley, age 67, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was a resident of Tickfaw, LA. Walley was a hard worker who dedicated many years as a welder. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed going to drink coffee with his friends. Walley was always keeping busy either piddling around fixing things or out in his yard cutting his grass. He was most happy with his grandchildren and took the title of Paw Paw very seriously. Walley was a strong man and truly one of a kind. He will be forever missed.
Thelma Louise Rice
Thelma Louise Rice passed away at Golden Age Nursing Home, Wednesday, September 15, 2022, at the age of 96. Born in Livingston Parish, she was the daughter of Wesley Evan and Dora Lea Courtney. She lived a long and blessed life. She loved the lord all her days. Her calling in life was to be a wife and mother to five children. This she did well. She is survived by three children, Loretta (Ron) Miles, Robbie (Don) Craig, and Toni Bennett; her 14 grandchildren; her 20 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren that brought her great joy. Thelma is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Keith Rice; daughter, Vicki Lynn Bennett; and her son, Gerald Frank Rice. The family thanks all the staff at Golden Age Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and Life Source Hospice for their tender care. A visitation will be held at Revival Temple Church 28521 Walker South Rd, Walker, LA 70785, Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 1:30 PM until the service begins at 3:00 PM, conducted by Pastors, Paul Taylor, Wesley Bennett, and Darryl Courtney. Burial will follow at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin and Manley Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
Barry Bradford
Library Director Barry Bradford shows us the new Kentwood branch plus speaks out on the issue of book banning.
NOHS expands pediatric offerings through partnership with Children's Hospital New Orleans
HAMMOND---North Oaks Health System and Children’s Hospital New Orleans announced this week that they are expanding healthcare services for children and families across Tangipahoa Parish and the Northshore Region, with the vision to improve both pediatric services and health outcomes. The clinical affiliation builds upon existing services, which are...
FOOTBALL: Johnson, Henderson claim SLC weekly honors
HAMMOND, La. – After helping the Southeastern Louisiana University football team to a 70-6 victory over Central Connecticut State, senior quarterback Cephus Johnson III and sophomore defensive back Jack Henderson earned Player of the Week honors from the Southland Conference in an announcement from the league office Monday. Johnson...
Brown: Censorship is alive and well in Louisiana
Efforts to ban books are accelerating in Louisiana as well as all across the nation. According to a new report from the American Library Association, there have been “an unprecedented number of attempts to ban books,” more than any time in recent memory. I have been a publisher...
GOLF: Forster leads SLU on opening day of Grover Page Classic
JACKSON, Tenn. – Charlie Forster shot even par to lead the defending Southland Conference champion Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team on the opening day of the Grover Page Classic Monday at Jackson Country Club. The Lions sit in 11th place in the standings after the first two...
Elmwood Drive closed Wednesday; Morgan Drive closed Thursday, and more TPG road work
HAMMOND—Tangipahoa Parish road crews will require two road closures this week to complete maintenance work. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, Elmwood Drive off of Yellow Water Road will be closed at a point exactly 450 feet from the entrance to the road. Crews will be performing road maintenance between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day, and detours will be posted.
Work begins Monday on new Minnesota Park Road sidewalk project
HAMMOND—Work will begin this week on the Minnesota Park Road sidewalk project. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said work is scheduled to begin on Monday, Sept. 19. The sidewalk project will stretch from the intersection of Minnesota Park at Range Road and extend to the western side of the railroad tracks.
This Week in Southeastern Athletics: September 19-25, 2022
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football, soccer and volleyball teams will all compete in Southland Conference play, the defending Southland champion golf team opens its 2022-23 and cross country wraps up its pre-conference schedule during this week in Southeastern Athletics. The Lion football team (1-2) will host...
CROSS COUNTRY: Legendre’s top-10 finish paces Lions at Nicholls Invitational
THIBODAUX, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s and women’s cross country teams got a top-10 performance from Ines Legendre at the Nicholls State Invitational as the women’s team finished fifth while the men’s team finished sixth on Saturday morning. Legendre finished the 5K course...
