Anime series Chainsaw Man has gotten a new trailer alongside the official episode count for its debut season this October. In a new trailer posted by animation studio MAPPA, fans of the series were given a look at what to expect from the upcoming season, showing off some of the powers that will be on display including more footage of protagonist Denji in his Chainsaw Man form facing off against the series’ antagonistic Devils. Fan favourite characters Makima, Captain Kishibe, Aki Hayakawa and power can also be seen in the trailer.

COMICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO