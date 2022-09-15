Read full article on original website
Related
‘The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White Set To Co-Star In Apple Original Films’ ‘Fingernails’
EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Allen White is continuing to find projects to fill his schedule while his hit show The Bear is on hiatus as sources tell Deadline he is set to join Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed in Apple Original Films Fingernails, the highly anticipated new English-language feature film from award-winning director Christos Nikou. Apple Original Films landed the film at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. The project is produced by Dirty Films and FilmNation Entertainment, and is set to begin production later this year. In this sci-fi love story, a test has been discovered that measures whether couples are truly in...
NME
Elizabeth Taylor podcast ‘Elizabeth The First’, narrated by Katy Perry, announces release date
The release date for the new Katy Perry-narrated podcast series about Elizabeth Taylor, Elizabeth The First, has been announced, revealed alongside a teaser for its first episode. With Taylor billed as “the original influencer”, the ten-part series will feature stories from those closest to Taylor (who died in 2011), as...
Your Honor's Second and Final Season to Air on Showtime in December
Showtime’s legal drama Your Honor will be back for its second — and, according to star Bryan Cranston, final — season before the year is through. Season 2 will make its linear debut on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 9/8c, TVLine has learned. The premiere episode, however, will be available two days earlier (on Friday, Dec. 9) on streaming and on demand for all Showtime subscribers. Originally conceived as a limited series, Your Honor stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Truth Be Told‘s Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of...
RELATED PEOPLE
NME
Melanie C has started work on her ninth solo album
Melanie C has revealed she has begun work on her ninth solo album – the follow-up to her self-titled 2020 record. The Spice Girl spoke to Retro Pop magazine for a cover feature as part of the magazine’s October 2022 issue. During the interview, Mel Chisolm says that work on the album is moving slowly as she’s been focused on writing and promoting her memoir, Who I Am, which was published earlier this month.
NME
Ciara teases Summer Walker feature on new single ‘Better Thangs’
Ciara has teased a potential Summer Walker feature on her new single ‘Better Thangs’. This weekend (September 18), Ciara shared an image to social media from the set of a music video, featuring two blurry figures in the background. “I’m so excited for my feature on #BetterThangs. Can you guess who it is?” she wrote.
NME
Metro Boomin announces new album ‘Heroes & Villains’
Metro Boomin has announced details of his new album, ‘Heroes & Villains’, his first full-length solo record in four years. The St. Louis rapper – real name Leland Tyler Wayne – last released a solo album in 2018 with ‘Not All Heroes Wear Capes’. Since then, he has worked with 21 Savage on the collaborative record ‘Savage Mode II’, which arrived in 2020.
NME
Robbie Williams says it “would be cool” to play Glastonbury’s legends slot
Robbie Williams has said it “would be cool” to return to Glastonbury this year to take on the coveted legends slot. The pop star, who released his record-breaking ‘XXV’ compilation earlier this month, hasn’t played at Worthy Farm since he made his debut appearance at the iconic festival back in 1998.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
October’s ‘Chainsaw Man’ anime gets new trailer, official episode count
Anime series Chainsaw Man has gotten a new trailer alongside the official episode count for its debut season this October. In a new trailer posted by animation studio MAPPA, fans of the series were given a look at what to expect from the upcoming season, showing off some of the powers that will be on display including more footage of protagonist Denji in his Chainsaw Man form facing off against the series’ antagonistic Devils. Fan favourite characters Makima, Captain Kishibe, Aki Hayakawa and power can also be seen in the trailer.
NME
Nightwish’s next album will be the third part of a trilogy
Nightwish‘s next album will serve as the third part of a trilogy, according to keyboardist/songwriter Tuomas Holopainen. The Finnish metal band’s ninth and most recent studio record, ‘Human. :II: Nature.’, came out back in April 2020. During a recent interview with Rauta, Holopainen talked about what...
NME
Kwon Eun-bi announces new mini-album ‘Lethality’ with a cryptic teaser
K-pop soloist Kwon Eun-bi has announced her comeback with her third mini-album. On September 20 at midnight KST, the 26-year-old singer unveiled a mysterious first teaser poster for her third solo mini-album, titled ‘Lethality’. The new poster, which features a dark room framed by red, gold-trimmed curtains, reveals...
NME
K-pop rookies NMIXX make a powerful return with whimsical ’Dice’ music video
JYP Entertainment’s newest girl group NMIXX have made their first-ever comeback with their second single album ‘Entwurf’. On September 19, the seven-member act unveiled a stunning music video for ‘Dice’, the title track off their brand-new single album ‘Entwurf’. The new visual sees NMIXX cast into an Alice in Wonderland-inspired realm, where they play games of poker and chess as a strange magic creates optical illusions around them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
NCT 127 – ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’ review: genre experimentalists continue their chaotic streak
Within the K-pop sphere, NCT 127 have always stood out as genre experimentalists with tremendous ambition. They’re known for blends of sounds and textures that can be contentious but charming – a penchant that they continue on their latest record ‘질주 (2 Baddies)’. But there’s something bubbling beneath the surface of this album that hints at a new era of a slicker and smoother NCT 127.
NME
BIBI details debut studio album ‘Noir: The Lowlife Princess’, dropping single next week
Singer-songwriter BIBI has announced the title of her debut full-length album and a pre-release single from the record that will drop next week. On September 19, the musician joined Twitch streamer Joo Ho-min for a live interview, where she shared new details of her long-awaited debut studio album. During the interview, BIBI revealed that the full-length record, titled ‘Noir: The Lowlife Princess’, will be released some time in October.
NME
SEVENTEEN’s Jun teases new solo single ‘Limbo’
SEVENTEEN’s Jun will be dropping a brand-new solo single titled ‘Limbo’ later this week. On September 19 at Noon KST, Jun (real name Wen Junhui) announced the upcoming release via SEVENTEEN’s official Twitter account with a mysterious teaser image. The ‘Limbo’ teaser features the singer showcasing his back, while a gloved hand rests atop his shoulder.
NME
Grimes shares photo hinting that she has had elf ear surgery
Grimes has shared a new photo hinting that she has undergone surgery to get elf ears, a procedure she has been teasing for a while. Last month, the artist shared her desire to get vampire teeth and elf ears, tweeting: “Does anyone know anyone great/ safe/ reliable ppl who could do vampire teeth caps on me in Austin or LA? Also, any reputable elf ear modifiers in either of these cities? (Still debating this surgery cuz cartilage doesn’t heal so it requires permanent stitches).”
NME
Channel 5 praised by viewers for showing ‘The Emoji Movie’ during Queen’s funeral
Channel 5 has been praised by viewers for showing The Emoji Movie and other children’s films during Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. The channel was the only major UK network not to show any footage of the historic funeral on Monday (September 19), which drew in over four billion viewers from across the world.
NME
Grimes teases her “girl group debut” will be through songs on her new album
Grimes has teased that her “girl group debut” will happen through songs on her upcoming album, ‘Book 1’. The musician is preparing to release the follow-up to her 2020 album ‘Miss Anthropocene’, which she recently told fans is done and could be issued in two volumes.
NME
Jeffrey Dean Morgan shares behind-the-scenes look at new ‘Walking Dead’ spin-off
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has shared a sneak look at the new Walking Dead spin-off series Dead City. The new series will focus on Morgan’s character Negan and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) as they traverse a zombie-ridden Manhattan, and comes after the events of the main series conclude later this year.
NME
Elton John “fondly remembers” dancing with the Queen at Windsor Castle
Elton John has “fondly” remembered the time he danced with Queen Elizabeth II in a new tribute on social media. The Queen, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland on September 8. She was 96 years old. Her eldest son, the former Prince Of Wales, immediately became King Charles III.
Comments / 0