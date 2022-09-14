Read full article on original website
Here are all of the Heirlooms in Apex Legends
Heirlooms are, without a doubt, the most sought-after items in Apex Legends. These fancy cosmetics not only make your legend of choice look impressive but communicate to others that you’re incredibly dedicated to the game. Not every legend has one, but the development team at Respawn is adding more every season, so chances are good that you’ll find one for your main soon.
How to register for Apex Legends Global Series year 3
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently announced what every fan has been waiting for: details about registration for year three of the Apex Legends Global Series. Also known as the ALGS, this esports league gives both professional players and amateur teams the opportunity to win fame, glory, and a really, really big trophy on their way to becoming the best of the best.
What is Gun Run in Apex Legends?
Apex Legends’ new event Beast of Prey is bringing plenty of mischief and mayhem to the battle royale. As the first event of season 14, Beast of Prey marks the first time this season that players will have an opportunity to play a limited-time mode. The event’s new Gun Run LTM is packed full of high-octane action—even if you aren’t playing Octane.
How will the Overwatch 2 battle pass work?
A lot of news dropped about Overwatch 2’s battle pass today after some details about it leaked last week. Players now have more official details about what the Overwatch 2 battle pass will look like and what will be included. The battle pass was explained in detail in a...
All perks and perk packages in Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty games are synonymous with its perks, a set of abilities and attributes that players can select before each online match. In Modern Warfare 2, perks work a bit differently than in previous titles. Infinity Ward is changing up the way perks are equipped and even earned with something called perk packages, and it’s important to understand before hopping online for some games.
Streamers are playing Modern Warfare 2 live right now
Activision have made the call to let the streamers loose on this year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab) a day before the beta begins. As part of their stream today they're revealing Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer, and part of that is a sprawling multiplayer match involving dozens of streamers.
Overwatch 2 heroes aren't an early battle pass unlock
When Overwatch 2 launches in October, all of its cosmetics will be tied to an entirely different set of systems than the original game—loot boxes are gone, long live the battle pass. Overwatch 2, like so many other live service games, will have a battle pass, an in-game shop,...
Will Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 be free to play?
Call of Duty fans got their first look at all of the new content in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 in the CoD Next event, which provided plenty to be excited about. Modern Warfare 2 will deliver the same iconic CoD gameplay with significant updates, while Warzone 2.0 is drastically changing the Warzone experience. Players won’t have to worry about paying a fee to experience the new Warzone since it will be free to play on every supported platform.
Can you unlock heroes from previous seasons in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 is officially releasing on Oct. 4 on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch, where players will be able to jump into the action completely for free. Due to this free-to-play model, however, Blizzard is instituting a battle pass system where players will be able to earn new heroes and cosmetics by advancing through both the free and premium tracks of the pass.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta dates and times
The Modern Warfare 2 beta starts at the end of September for PC players.
Who is the new tank hero coming in the Overwatch 2 season 2 battle pass?
Overwatch 2 has just announced a new support hero, Kiriko, after months of speculation about a possible “fox girl” character. But in pure gamer fashion, the Overwatch community is already speculating about what hero is coming next. Unlike in the past, when Blizzard was extra secretive about what...
When does the next Overwatch 2 map release?
While the big draw of Overwatch 2 is its new heroes and modes, maps are an equally important part of the playing experience. The first Overwatch‘s maps were a unique mix of futuristic and traditional, with colorful landscapes, intricate paths, and, of course, plenty of hidden secrets. The game received maps on an irregular basis, meaning players never quite knew when a new location was going to appear in their game.
How to get better at Apex Legends
There’s a reason Apex Legends won the “Best Game You Suck At” award during the 2020’s Steam Awards. As fun and heart-pounding as it is to claw your way to victory during a battle royale match, you’re likely to encounter five or ten losses for every win you snag–unless you’re a pro player, of course. When faced with loss after loss, it can be tough to find the motivation to keep grinding, especially if you’re not sure what you’re doing wrong.
What time does Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 launch?
It’s that time of the year again when Fortnite introduces a new season, this time bringing the ominous Chrome as a new threat to the island. While we don’t know much, Epic Games did release three teasers showing the new Chrome liquid taking over different settings and people. Many players are eager to know when they’ll be able to see what this new season has in store.
Is Warzone: Mobile cross play?
Warzone: Mobile will not feature players from other platforms and will be exclusive to mobile. With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 comes a new wave of Warzone including Warzone: Mobile, which is bringing back some popular locations and introducing some new aspects. The new mobile release of Warzone will feature 120 real players but those players will be tied exclusively to mobile. That means that Warzone players on PC and consoles will not be able to compete in matches of Warzone with mobile players. Now to play with friends on mobile, all players will have to have Warzone: Mobile downloaded on their phones to play together instead of just having Warzone installed on either console or PC.
Where does Overwatch 2’s new Esperança map take place?
While Overwatch 2‘s new heroes have stolen most of the spotlight in the months leading up to its PvP release, the game’s new maps are also worthy of attention. Joining old favorites like Oasis and beta introductions like Colosseo, Overwatch 2‘s vibrant new environments are just as inviting and interesting to look at as the previous game’s.
How many players can play at once in Warzone Mobile?
Call of Duty: Warzone is coming to mobile. Battle royales have also been successful on mobile platforms, and the Call of Duty franchise already has some experience in the mobile scene. Call of Duty: Mobile has been the franchise’s sole representative on mobile platforms, but that will change with Warzone...
3 diamond-encrusted Twitch drops will be available for Halo Infinite’s Orlando Major
Halo Infinite’s final major LAN tournament before Worlds, HCS Orlando, will begin next Friday, Sept. 23. As with each tournament that has come before it, players who tune in throughout the weekend will be able to get their hands on a variety of free rewards through Twitch drops. And today, what those Twitch drops are this time around was finally revealed.
SypherPK Icon skin and tournament finally revealed
SypherPK is one of the most popular content creators in Fortnite, posting a few weekly videos on his YouTube channel to over a million and a half subscribers. The content creator has been a big part of the Fortnite community for years, so he should be getting his own Icon skin. Now, SypherPK has revealed the skin and free cosmetics available on Sept. 22.
Is Kiriko related to Hanzo and Genji in Overwatch 2?
Earlier today, Kiriko was announced as Overwatch 2’s newest hero. Though fans have mixed feelings about the change to free-to-play structure for the game, which implements unlocking new characters via a battle pass, most players are excited to finally be receiving a new support hero after so long. The...
