3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin Patch
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann Arbor
The history of Detroit's Auto Show
HometownLife.com
South Lyon's Pumpkinfest continues comeback. Here's what to expect this year.
South Lyon Pumpkinfest is making a comeback after being largely squashed by the pandemic. The popular festival returns Sept. 24-25 with a much-anticipated parade and contests that haven’t been seen in three years. Still missing will be a main entertainment stage and beer tent. “We are slowly coming back...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Residents voice concerns over proposed Northville Downs redevelopment
NORTHVILLE, Mich. – As residents voice concerns over the redevelopment proposal, it has been a years-long debate about what to do with the Northville Downs site. There have been renderings of what the future could look like, but not everyone in the community is sold on redeveloping the 80-year-old horseracing track into a living space.
HometownLife.com
Bathroom fire leads to water damage at Salem High School. Canton police are investigating.
Police are investigating after a fire at Salem High School caused smoke, prompted sprinklers and led to student evacuation and an early dismissal on Monday morning. A notice posted to the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools website said a fire was started in the bathroom of the school’s third floor, and that the cause and responsible student had been identified.
fox2detroit.com
Residents rankled at parking lot proposal that would raze homes in Grosse Pointe Park
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich.(FOX2) - Grosse Pointe Park is looking to convert a residential area into parking lots for local businesses - but not everyone is on board. "I didn’t move here in 2015 because I thought, ‘You know what’s going to be great? They’re going to tear down a bunch of houses and we’re going to have parking lots,’" said one resident.
HometownLife.com
Northville Victorian Heritage Festival celebrates local history
Downtown Northville lays the backdrop for the Northville Victorian Heritage Festival, which celebrates the history and small-town charm of the Northville community. The festival ran Sept. 16-18. Incorporated as a village in 1867, the next 10 years saw the founding of The Northville Record, as well as the first diploma...
HometownLife.com
Farmington Public Schools wants voters to restore its non-homestead operating millage
Farmington Public Schools is asking voters to restore its non-homestead operations millage during the Nov. 8 election. If approved, the district would go back to levying 18 mills from non-homestead properties like businesses voters last restored in 2017. The district is asking to levy an additional 0.6152 mills immediately with an extra 1 mill cushion to deploy in future years if more rollbacks occur.
Detroit News
New Joe Louis Greenway will stretch through 23 communities, 4 cities
A new $240 million greenway continues to take shape in Detroit and portions of Wayne County that will eventually connect nearly two dozen neighborhoods and give pedestrians and bikers a place to explore as early as next spring. Stretching 27.5 miles, the Joe Louis Greenway will be a biking and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit native shares his experience navigating the Queen’s death
LONDON – One of the thousands of mourners in London experiencing this historic time is a man who used to live in Rochester Hills. Cameron Taylor shared his experience with Local 4, “we got the notification pop up advising us not to go into the queue.”. While Cameron...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Battle over money looms as Mosque opens in Troy
TROY, Mich. – The battle over money looms as a Mosque in Troy is scheduled to open in less than 24 hours. At first, there was a fight between the Mosque and the City of Troy over whether the house of worship could even open. The fight started in...
metroparent.com
Animal Shelters in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
Are you an animal lover looking to volunteer your time, donate pet items or even foster or adopt an animal? Maybe you want to do this as a family and get the kids involved in something philanthropic that they will enjoy. Here is a list of shelters for animals in...
After school threats shut down Metro Detroit schools last week, MSP Lt. says they 'need help' from parents, students
Multiple schools across Metro Detroit were interrupted by threats of violence last week, leaving authorities asking for help keeping students safe. Michigan State Police are asking for help from parents and students.
Meet the Ann Arbor-area slaughterhouse founders working to bring local meat to your table
WASHTENAW COUNTY — It began with 200 barbeque chicken sliders. Wendy Banka, a biologist by training who raises chickens in her Ann Arbor backyard, wanted the sandwiches for a 2014 fundraiser at Bill’s Beer Garden supporting small farmers. Naturally, she thought, the chicken should come from local poultry...
HometownLife.com
Can Cranbrook get its offense going? 4 Michigan football questions entering Week 5
Sports reporter Brandon Folsom asks the important questions entering Week 5 of the Michigan high school football season. With how explosive Madison Heights Bishop Foley is on offense, you can't afford to have too many three-and-outs, or else you'll never keep up with the Ventures on the scoreboard. And that's...
7 books removed from Dearborn Public Schools after parents complain
DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Complaints about books available for student access in the Dearborn Public School system is leading to the creation of a district review committee to make recommendations on appropriateness. In a Dearborn Public School Board of Education meeting held this week it was shared that seven books have been temporarily removed from circulation and student access. In a statement from Dearborn Schools Communication Director, David Mustonen, stressed that the district has not banned any books. The books removed from access and are in the review process:1. Push 2. All Boys Aren't Blue (SORA only, not a physical copy in...
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Vandal burns woman’s Trump 2024 flag; man fleeing police at 115 mph on Woodward crashes in Detroit
A Royal Oak woman reported someone burned one of about a half dozen Trump flags she has outside her house in the 2200 block of North Main Street. Police said the resident called police about 5:15 p.m. Sept. 11. Officers arrived and determined someone had burned a spot about 1-foot...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service, 4 missing children located -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey. Watch live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey in London, England, starting...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Melvindale man who died during carjacking identified
The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office said that Jervon Jones, 31, of Melvindale was the man killed when he allegedly tried to carjack a man in Dearborn Heights. Jones was run over by his would-be victim at about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 4. Two people attempted to carjack a man...
5 great places to get a sandwich in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re tired of Subway or over Potbelly, but are still craving a roast turkey or melty, gooey cheese sandwich, look no further than Ann Arbor. And while no list would be complete without at least of mention of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, here are some lesser-known delis and hole-in-the-wall spots to check out.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Friend of man who helped steal 76+ guns in Westland, Dearborn Heights turns him in for reward money
WESTLAND, Mich. – A thief who helped steal at least 76 guns from stores in Westland and Dearborn Heights went over to his friend’s house afterward to show him the weapons, and that friend turned him and his brother in for a $20,000 reward, police said. UPDATE: Thief,...
