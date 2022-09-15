ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northville, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Residents voice concerns over proposed Northville Downs redevelopment

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – As residents voice concerns over the redevelopment proposal, it has been a years-long debate about what to do with the Northville Downs site. There have been renderings of what the future could look like, but not everyone in the community is sold on redeveloping the 80-year-old horseracing track into a living space.
NORTHVILLE, MI
HometownLife.com

Bathroom fire leads to water damage at Salem High School. Canton police are investigating.

Police are investigating after a fire at Salem High School caused smoke, prompted sprinklers and led to student evacuation and an early dismissal on Monday morning. A notice posted to the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools website said a fire was started in the bathroom of the school’s third floor, and that the cause and responsible student had been identified.
CANTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Residents rankled at parking lot proposal that would raze homes in Grosse Pointe Park

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich.(FOX2) - Grosse Pointe Park is looking to convert a residential area into parking lots for local businesses - but not everyone is on board. "I didn’t move here in 2015 because I thought, ‘You know what’s going to be great? They’re going to tear down a bunch of houses and we’re going to have parking lots,’" said one resident.
GROSSE POINTE PARK, MI
HometownLife.com

Northville Victorian Heritage Festival celebrates local history

Downtown Northville lays the backdrop for the Northville Victorian Heritage Festival, which celebrates the history and small-town charm of the Northville community. The festival ran Sept. 16-18. Incorporated as a village in 1867, the next 10 years saw the founding of The Northville Record, as well as the first diploma...
NORTHVILLE, MI
HometownLife.com

Farmington Public Schools wants voters to restore its non-homestead operating millage

Farmington Public Schools is asking voters to restore its non-homestead operations millage during the Nov. 8 election. If approved, the district would go back to levying 18 mills from non-homestead properties like businesses voters last restored in 2017. The district is asking to levy an additional 0.6152 mills immediately with an extra 1 mill cushion to deploy in future years if more rollbacks occur.
FARMINGTON, MI
Detroit News

New Joe Louis Greenway will stretch through 23 communities, 4 cities

A new $240 million greenway continues to take shape in Detroit and portions of Wayne County that will eventually connect nearly two dozen neighborhoods and give pedestrians and bikers a place to explore as early as next spring. Stretching 27.5 miles, the Joe Louis Greenway will be a biking and...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Battle over money looms as Mosque opens in Troy

TROY, Mich. – The battle over money looms as a Mosque in Troy is scheduled to open in less than 24 hours. At first, there was a fight between the Mosque and the City of Troy over whether the house of worship could even open. The fight started in...
TROY, MI
metroparent.com

Animal Shelters in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

Are you an animal lover looking to volunteer your time, donate pet items or even foster or adopt an animal? Maybe you want to do this as a family and get the kids involved in something philanthropic that they will enjoy. Here is a list of shelters for animals in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

7 books removed from Dearborn Public Schools after parents complain

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Complaints about books available for student access in the Dearborn Public School system is leading to the creation of a district review committee to make recommendations on appropriateness. In a Dearborn Public School Board of Education meeting held this week it was shared that seven books have been temporarily removed from circulation and student access. In a statement from Dearborn Schools Communication Director, David Mustonen, stressed that the district has not banned any books. The books removed from access and are in the review process:1. Push 2. All Boys Aren't Blue (SORA only, not a physical copy in...
DEARBORN, MI
Cars 108

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Melvindale man who died during carjacking identified

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office said that Jervon Jones, 31, of Melvindale was the man killed when he allegedly tried to carjack a man in Dearborn Heights. Jones was run over by his would-be victim at about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 4. Two people attempted to carjack a man...
MELVINDALE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

5 great places to get a sandwich in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re tired of Subway or over Potbelly, but are still craving a roast turkey or melty, gooey cheese sandwich, look no further than Ann Arbor. And while no list would be complete without at least of mention of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, here are some lesser-known delis and hole-in-the-wall spots to check out.
ANN ARBOR, MI

