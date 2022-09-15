Read full article on original website
Chadwick Sentenced to 45 Years in Prison for the Murder of Chubby and Jared
SAN ANGELO, TX – A Tom Green County man was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Friday for the brutal murder of two San Angelo residents in March 2019. The week-long sentencing hearing began on Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 and lasted throughout the week until it finished on Friday, Sep. 16, 2022. Chadwick was originally charged and indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for capital murder of multiple people. That charge got lessened to two counts of Murder following a plea deal. In the deal, Chadwick pleaded guilty and in return the penalty was lessened from the death penalty to a range of 5-45…
Gunman in Drunken Brawl at Texas Bank Sports Complex Takes Plea Deal
SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man has signed a plea deal taking responsibility for a shooting that took place at the Texas Bank Sports Complex in May 2021. According to court documents, investigators met with San Angelo police officers at the Texas Bank Sports Complex, located at 1615 Rio Concho Drive, regarding a shooting. Officers directed the investigator to the crime scene and witnesses. These witnesses told the investigator that an altercation had occurred between two females. Several males started walking towards the alleged altercation and became involved to break it up. The defendant,…
UPDATE: Main St. Bridge
SAN ANGELO, Texas — TxDOT has posted good news on their Facebook page regarding the Main St. Bridge. Both westbound lanes of US 67 at the Main St. Bridge are now open. The Main Street overpass is open and the northbound lane is restricted to one lane over the bridge.
A 154 MPH High Speed Chase Ends at a Randall King Concert
Listen, I get it. I'm a big Randall King guy too. But this is something you just don't see everyday. A high speed chase from Abilene to San Angelo came to an end at King's concert Saturday night. We're not sure if the perp is a big fan of stone...
SAPD: One man charged after Tuesday shooting
Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in his upper and lower torso according to SAPD.
Main Street overpass closed after vehicle strike
Another San Angelo overpass bites the dust.
DETAILS: San Angelo Police Confirm Arrest in West San Angelo Shooting
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police Wednesday confirmed that a man was shot on Oxford. Dr. Tuesday evening and a suspect is now in custody. According to San Angelo Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Espinosa, on 9/13/22 around 7:25pm, Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Oxford in reference to a domestic disturbance. While responding to that location, our dispatch division received information that the there was a potential shooting victim at that residence.
4 People Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
According to the San Angelo Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported. The official stated that two vehicles were involved in the crash. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
San Angelo ISD Trustee Resigns; Board to Appoint Replacement Monday
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Independent School District Board of Trustees is set to appoint a board member at large to replace longtime trustee Lanny Layman who has announced his retirement. As we reported earlier, Lanny Layman announced in May of 2021 he was stepping down but he would remain on the board through the end of his term. He was re-elected in 2019 for a term also expiring in the spring of 2023.
Animal Shelter falls under scrutiny; City issues a statement
The San Angelo Animal Shelter has fallen under scrutiny after images of unsanitary and inhumane conditions at the shelter began circulating on social media.
San Angelo Recycling Contamination
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Of the 12 tons of recycling that Butts Recycling Incorporated (BRI) sees everyday coming from San Angelo residents, roughly 35 percent of it is contaminated. General Manager Shawn Stine says, “contamination is not really the recyclable item being contaminated. It’s items that are not supposed to be in there. That’s the contamination like […]
Small Town Near Brownwood is Building a Community Splash Pad
BANGS – The small town of Bangs just outside of Brownwood announced last month it is building a community splash pad. The Bangs City Council has approved the seeking of bid proposals for construction on a splash pad for the Bangs community. At an August meeting, Greg Parrott, a...
San Angelo Celebrates Food,Music and, Above All, Beer
This weekend (Saturday September 17th) is the 2nd Annual Plateauberfest from 12:00pm through 6:00pm at 214 South Chadbourne in San Angelo, TX! It is a similar time like Germany’s Oktoberfest where people come in and have a great time with friends, family, and beer. The craft beer is from Plateau Brewing Company and there is so much to enjoy. Come to downtown San Angelo this Saturday for live music, delicious barbeque from Southern Smoke BBQ, and of course…BEER!
HIGHLIGHTS: Angelo State Belles defeat UTPB in 3 – 1 match.
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Belles faced off against UT Permian Basin on Saturday afternoon. The Rambelles were strong starting off taking the first two sets. After dropping the third set, the Belles were able to rally for the 25-17 win in set four. Sydney Mundkowsky, the Belles outside...
