SAN ANGELO, TX – A Tom Green County man was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Friday for the brutal murder of two San Angelo residents in March 2019. The week-long sentencing hearing began on Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 and lasted throughout the week until it finished on Friday, Sep. 16, 2022. Chadwick was originally charged and indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for capital murder of multiple people. That charge got lessened to two counts of Murder following a plea deal. In the deal, Chadwick pleaded guilty and in return the penalty was lessened from the death penalty to a range of 5-45…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO