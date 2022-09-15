Read full article on original website
SCDOT closes Spartanburg Co. bridge for repairs
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has closed a Spartanburg County bridge for repairs.
Pedestrian hit, killed in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A pedestrian died after being hit early Monday morning in Spartanburg County, according to the coroner's office. The coroner's office said the pedestrian was hit at around midnight on Highway 29 at Brooklyn Road. No other information has been released.
Motorcyclist dies following Upstate crash, troopers say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened Saturday on Highway 72, near Crystal Bay Drive. According to troopers, the motorcyclist went off the roadway and struck a tree. The coroner has...
Pickens County Coroner: Unrestrained driver dies after single car collision
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office says one person is dead after a single car collision. Officials say the incident occurred on Friday around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Garrett Dr. and N. Norris Dr. in Norris, S.C. The Coroners Office says 59-year-old...
Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:35 p.m. on Highway 72 near Crystal Bay Drive. Troopers said the motorcyclist was traveling east when they went off the roadway and hit a tree. The motorcyclist was pronounced […]
Police: Road closed in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a portion of North Harper Street is closed. Police said from Mill Street to the intersection of Hillcrest is not available. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
Two fatal motorcycle crashes in the Upstate over the weekend
Two people are dead after two separate motorcycle crashes in the Upstate over the weekend. The first happened in Anderson County just before 9 PM Friday night on South McDuffie Street Extension.
Driver dies days after Upstate crash, coroner says
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead days after a single-vehicle crash in Pickens County, according to the coroner. The coroner said the crash happened on Friday, on Garrett Drive and N. Norris Drive. According to the coroner, the driver died Sunday afternoon. The coroner has identified that...
Pee Dee area woman dies in Upstate weekend crash
A woman from the Pee Dee area of the state is dead after a crash here in the Upstate. The single vehicle wreck happened just before 10:30 Friday night in the Pickens County town of Norris.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in South Carolina parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from Laurens Co. crash
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who passed away following a crash on Saturday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened at around 5:35 p.m. along Highway 72 East. Troopers said the person was driving a BMW motorcycle...
Deputies looking for suspect accused of breaking into Anderson home
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect wanted for breaking into a home. Laura “Loo Loo” B. Miller is wanted for burglary second degree for breaking into a home on Whitehall Road and stealing several things, according to the sheriff’s office.
Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a motorcycle crash Friday night in Anderson County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on South McDuffie Street Extension. Troopers said a motorcyclist was traveling north when a vehicle going in the opposite direction made a turn in front of […]
Laurens caregiver faces new charges after reportedly hitting NHC resident
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Upstate caregiver is facing a new assault charge after further investigation into an incident that occurred in July. The suspect, 53-year-old Ursula Marie Davis, was initially charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult in early...
Family looks to enact new law after Cherokee Co. woman fatally shot
It has been three weeks since Kesha Tate was killed in her own home, and her family said the pain is still raw.
Deputies looking for teen last seen leaving work in Anderson Co.
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who was last seen leaving work in Piedmont Saturday evening. Deputies said Caleb M. Mosley was last seen leaving working at the McDonald’s on Highway 153 around 5 p.m. Mosley was last seen...
Non-profit repeatedly vandalized, police looking for suspect
Slashed tires, an emptied gas tank, and an attempt to steal the catalytic converter. An Anderson County Nonprofit has been vandalized.
2 shot at Greenville Co. home
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday evening in Greenville County.
Forest City Police need help identifying suspect
The Forest City Police Department has asked for assistance in identifying a suspect in an indecent exposure incident on Saturday.
Anderson Co. man dies after being hit by falling tree
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a falling tree. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office responded to Olden Porter Road around 2:30 p.m. in reference to a person injured by a falling tree. Investigators learned a man was clearing out trees and brush with a tractor when […]
