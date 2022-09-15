ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Pedestrian hit, killed in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A pedestrian died after being hit early Monday morning in Spartanburg County, according to the coroner's office. The coroner's office said the pedestrian was hit at around midnight on Highway 29 at Brooklyn Road. No other information has been released.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Motorcyclist dies following Upstate crash, troopers say

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened Saturday on Highway 72, near Crystal Bay Drive. According to troopers, the motorcyclist went off the roadway and struck a tree. The coroner has...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spartanburg County, SC
Traffic
County
Spartanburg County, SC
Spartanburg County, SC
Cars
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:35 p.m. on Highway 72 near Crystal Bay Drive. Troopers said the motorcyclist was traveling east when they went off the roadway and hit a tree. The motorcyclist was pronounced […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Police: Road closed in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a portion of North Harper Street is closed. Police said from Mill Street to the intersection of Hillcrest is not available. Drivers should seek alternate routes and expect delays in the area. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver dies days after Upstate crash, coroner says

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead days after a single-vehicle crash in Pickens County, according to the coroner. The coroner said the crash happened on Friday, on Garrett Drive and N. Norris Drive. According to the coroner, the driver died Sunday afternoon. The coroner has identified that...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 85#Traffic Accident#Original
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist from Laurens Co. crash

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who passed away following a crash on Saturday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened at around 5:35 p.m. along Highway 72 East. Troopers said the person was driving a BMW motorcycle...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WSPA 7News

Motorcycle crash kills 1 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a motorcycle crash Friday night in Anderson County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:50 p.m. on South McDuffie Street Extension. Troopers said a motorcyclist was traveling north when a vehicle going in the opposite direction made a turn in front of […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Laurens caregiver faces new charges after reportedly hitting NHC resident

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Upstate caregiver is facing a new assault charge after further investigation into an incident that occurred in July. The suspect, 53-year-old Ursula Marie Davis, was initially charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult in early...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for teen last seen leaving work in Anderson Co.

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen who was last seen leaving work in Piedmont Saturday evening. Deputies said Caleb M. Mosley was last seen leaving working at the McDonald’s on Highway 153 around 5 p.m. Mosley was last seen...
PIEDMONT, SC
WSPA 7News

Anderson Co. man dies after being hit by falling tree

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a falling tree. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office responded to Olden Porter Road around 2:30 p.m. in reference to a person injured by a falling tree. Investigators learned a man was clearing out trees and brush with a tractor when […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy