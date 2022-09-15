Read full article on original website
Three years ago, a teen mom took her two children to the playground. Only one returned home.Fatim HemrajBridgeton, NJ
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
High-tech grocery store chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
'Armed, Dangerous' Murder Suspect Wanted In Cecil County For Shooting Man With Ex: Police
A murder suspect who confronted a man at his ex-girlfriend’s home in front of their child is wanted in Maryland. The Elkton Police Department issued an alert on Monday, Sept. 19 for Mikal Djuan Keller, who is wanted following a fatal shooting in the 100 Block of Rudy Park over the summer.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In Wilmington
Just after 8:45, Tuesday morning rescue crews along with Wilmington Police responded to the intersection of N Market Street and Vandever Avenue for reports of a pedestrian being struck. Crews are currently working on the patient who was found in the roadway. Developing.
Police: Woman dead and man injured in North Philadelphia double shooting
A woman is dead and a man is injured after a double shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday.
WBOC
Dover Man Found with Several Gunshot Wounds at Hospital
DOVER, Del.- A man was found shot several times at a hospital in Dover early Sunday morning. Police say a 23-year-old Dover man was found with several gunshot wounds at Bayhealth Kent Campus just before 5 a.m. He told police that he was in the area of South New St....
fox29.com
Police: String of robberies plague one road in Delaware County, armed suspects sought
DELAWARE COUNY - Authorities in a normally quiet Pennsylvania community are investigating a string of robberies involving men in ski masks approaching residents right outside their homes. The Haverford Township Police Department said one of the robberies happened last Friday night on County Line Road when an armed man emerged...
WDEL 1150AM
Dover house fire under investigation
The Dover City Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a house fire that occurred Sunday, September 18, 2022, on South New Street. Dover firefighters were called to the scene around 1:15 p.m. for the reported house fire, with the possibility of people trapped. Arriving units found smoke billowing from the two...
Crews find propane tank at site of Pottstown home explosion that left 4 children, grandmother dead
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Now for an Eyewitness News exclusive. Only CBS3 was there in Montgomery County Monday as crews recovered a propane tank from the site of a Pottstown home explosion.Five people, including four children, were killed back in May. On Monday, several families who were forced out of their homes are now doing their own independent investigations. That's why many of these crews are on the scene. And that tank looks like the focus of much of the investigation. Meanwhile, this neighborhood looks similar as it did back in May, with streets closed off and homes in disrepair.On Monday, experts for...
fox29.com
Man sought in apparent unprovoked attacks of young girls at different SEPTA stations
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for a man accused of at least two unprovoked attacks of teenage girls at different SEPTA stations in Philadelphia. The first attack, according to police, happened during the Friday morning rush hour on Sept. 9 at the Walnut-Locust Street Station. The 17-year-old victim was reportedly...
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Early Morning Shooting
A Dover man was injured after a shooting early this morning in the area of South New and West Reed Streets. Dover Police responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus just before 5am, however the 23 year old victim was uncooperative and provided no information or a suspect description. Police did locate several spent shell casings at the scene of the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
firststateupdate.com
Three New York Men Charged After Fiery Crash Near Lewes
Delaware State Police have arrested three New York men after fiery crash on Sunday, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. 18-year-old Alexander Boysie of St. Albans, New York; 19-year-old Justin Ramsaran of South Richmond Hill, New York; and 20-year-old Ronnie Bridgelal of Brooklyn, New York, on numerous charges following a shoplifting investigation on Sunday morning.
Accused Philly Area Dealer Busted In Raid With Stockpile Of Guns, Drugs, Stolen Cars
A suspected Philadelphia area drug dealer is facing multiple charges after being busted with a stockpile of guns, drugs, and stolen cars, authorities said. Joseph “Joey” Scott, of Middletown Township, was charged Thursday, Sept. 15 with several drug and weapons offenses and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1 million bail, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating fatal crash in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area Sunday morning. On September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Bay Road south of Trap Shooters in the left lane. A GMC SUV,...
WMDT.com
Dover man found shot Sunday morning
DOVER, Del. – The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 23-year-old Dover man injured Sunday morning. Police say officers responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus at 4:49 a.m. for the report of a male with several gunshot wounds. The victim told responding officers he was on...
WDEL 1150AM
Motorcycle-vs-dump truck crash leaves man seriously injured
A 26-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries after his motorcycle rear-ended a dump truck. New Castle County Paramedics along with Aetna Hose and Christiana Fire Company rescue personnel and a Delaware State Police helicopter were sent to I-95 northbound near the Old Baltimore Pike Industrial Park around 2:40 Friday afternoon.
2 dead after plane crashes in New Jersey residential neighborhood
Helicopter footage showed a heavily damaged yellow airplane at rest in a yard, with a white sheet covering the front of the plane.
firststateupdate.com
Just In: Route 1 Closed Near Lewes Due To Fiery Crash
Just after 12:00, Sunday afternoon rescue crews responded to Coastal Highway (Route 1) at Lockerman Road for reports of a motor vehicle accident. While en route crews learned that a vehicle overturned and caught fire. Initial reports from the scene indicate that the occupants were able to get out of the vehicle.
2 men arrested in connection with fatal Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, Del (CBS) -- In Wilmington, two people are in custody in connection with a murder on Wednesday. Zaquan Blackwell of Chester was shot and killed.Police arrested Ah-Kee Flonnory and Armani Rogers. Flonnory faces murder charges, while Rogers was charged with assault.Both were arrested without incident.
Chester County Man Accused Of Driving Drunk With Child In Car
A Chester County man was charged after police said he was driving drunk with a child in the car, authorities said. A West Chester police officer conducted a traffic stop on a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado around 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, police said. They didn't specify why the car...
firststateupdate.com
Rider Killed In Motorcycle Accident Near Dover Air Force Base Sunday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Magnolia area this morning, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on September 18, 2022, at approximately 1:32 a.m., a Honda motorcycle was traveling northbound on Bay Road (SR 1) south of Trap Shooters in the left lane. A GMC SUV, operated by a 25-year-old female of Delaware, was traveling northbound ahead of the motorcycle in the right lane of Bay Road. The SUV changed lanes, moving from the right to the left, and established travel in the left lane. The motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed, and its front tire struck the rear bumper of the SUV said Sturgis.
WGMD Radio
Single Vehicle Crash Near Greenwood Injures Seaford Teen
A Seaford teen was cited after a crash just after 12:30 this morning northeast of Greenwood. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that the teen was northbound on Shawnee Road when he drifted off the edge of the roadway and struck three trees. The teen was properly restrained and taken to an area hospital for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. Police say drugs and alcohol are not a factor, but he was cited for failure to maintain the lane.
