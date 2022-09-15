Chris Redd is leaving Saturday Night Live after five seasons, becoming the latest in a long line of veteran cast members to exit the iconic NBC sketch show. As reported by Variety, Redd is departing the program ahead of its 48th season, following in the footsteps of Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson, all of whom announced they were leaving the show earlier this year. It was later revealed that Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari would not be returning either, making this one of the largest casts to leave on mass in the show’s history.

