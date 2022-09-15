ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See How ‘9-1-1’ Brought Season 6 Premiere Blimp Disaster to Life

It’s a bird, it’s a plane — it’s an emergency! Season 6 of the audacious first-responder drama opens in the unfriendly skies, with Firehouse 118 racing to stop a Hindenburg-level disaster at an L.A. stadium. “There’s something iconic about a blimp flying over a sporting event,”...
Alison Sweeney Signs Multi-Movie Deal With Hallmark Channel

Christmas just came early for all of us diehard Hallmark movie fans! Hallmark Media and Alison Sweeney have agreed to a multi-picture overall deal, it was announced on Monday, September 19. “Alison Sweeney has been an incredible creative partner for us over the years — both on screen as well...
The Queen’s Funeral, ‘Dancing’ to Streaming, A ‘Quantum Leap’ into Premiere Week (‘NCIS’-‘Hawai’i’ Crossover, ‘9-1-1,’ ‘Voice,’ More)

Wake up early to observe the ceremony laying Queen Elizabeth II to rest in London. PBS presents a BBC recap in prime time. Dancing With the Stars moves to Disney+ for its 31st season. A reboot of Quantum Leap helps kick off the networks’ official premiere week, including a crossover of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i and kickoffs of new seasons of 9-1-1, The Voice and CBS’ Monday sitcoms.
Chris Redd Latest Cast Member to Exit ‘Saturday Night Live’

Chris Redd is leaving Saturday Night Live after five seasons, becoming the latest in a long line of veteran cast members to exit the iconic NBC sketch show. As reported by Variety, Redd is departing the program ahead of its 48th season, following in the footsteps of Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson, all of whom announced they were leaving the show earlier this year. It was later revealed that Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari would not be returning either, making this one of the largest casts to leave on mass in the show’s history.
Trina McGee Speaks Out About Her Treatment on ‘Boy Meets World’

Boy Meets World alum Trina McGee has opened up about her time on the hit ABC sitcom, including her treatment behind the scenes and why she wasn’t in the series finale. McGee discussed her time on the show on a recent episode of Pod Meets World, the podcast hosted by fellow Boy Meets World alums Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong. For three seasons, McGee played Angela, the girlfriend of Strong’s Shawn Hunter, but was absent from the show’s finale as her character left for Europe in the penultimate episode.
Courteney Cox Spoofs Her 1980s Tampon Commercial (VIDEO)

Courteney Cox is laughing in the face of menopause as the Friends star hilariously spoofed her iconic pre-fame 1985 tampon commercial in a new Instagram video. “My commercial needed an update,” Cox captioned the video (watch below), which sees her wearing a strikingly similar outfit to the original ad, including knee-high socks and purple spandex leggings. The newly edited video features snippets from the 1985 commercial, which shows a 21-year-old Cox advertising Tampax, and updated clips of the now 58-year-old actress, talking about menopause.
‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ Finale Recap: The Curse of La Doña

[WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Tales of The Walking Dead Season 1 Episode 6, “La Doña.”]. Halloween came a little early on Tales of The Walking Dead, as this episode sees two survivors trapped in a haunted house. Idalia (Daniella Pineda) and Eric (Danny Ramirez) stumble...
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (September 19-25): ‘Andor,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ & More

Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of September 19-25.
‘The Neighborhood’ Boss Previews the Big Changes in Store for Season 5

In Season 5 of the Pasadena-set comedy, The Neighborhood, cantankerous auto shop owner Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) may do the unimaginable and start to embrace change. Just not right away: The opener finds him looking around his beloved neighborhood and wishing people would get their electric scooters off his lawn.
