FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — It may be early, but the Central Kentucky Homemakers’ Quilt Guild is already looking ahead to the holiday season. Every year, the club partners with Meals on Wheels in Franklin County to hand out homemade stockings filled with food and other essential items. In the last year, requests for their stockings have quadrupled.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO