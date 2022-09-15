Read full article on original website
Oshkosh police investigating train vs. pedestrian incident
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a train vs. police incident. According to a release from Oshkosh police, the incident occurred around 8:31 a.m. Sunday morning, at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the railroad tracks. The pedestrian was a 29 year old male from Milwaukee....
Hobart man arrested for Howard purse theft
HOWARD (WLUK) -- A Hobart man is in jail after his alleged involvement in a purse theft on Sept. 14 in Howard. The suspect, a 44-year-old man, allegedly stole a woman's purse in the parking lot of a grocery store. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 14 in...
Manitowoc police look to identify dog owner after biting incident
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Manitowoc police are asking for the public's help identifying a dog owner. The owner was involved in a biting incident at 8:45 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of S. 19th Street. The victim bent down to pet the dog when they were bit in the face,...
Officers find three loaded handguns during arrest
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Police Department says three more firearms were taken off the streets. During a weekend arrest of a felon suspected of auto theft, they found the firearms. When the suspect was being taken into custody, officers found a loaded handgun being carried. They also found...
Driver sentenced in Green Bay triple fatal crash
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Abdi Ahmed was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for the high-speed crash which killed three people. Ahmed pleaded no contest to three counts of second-degree reckless homicide for the June 28, 2020, Lombardi Avenue crash which killed Jessie Saldana, Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen and Sonia Gonzalez.
New London man sentenced in fatal drug overdose deaths
WAUPACA (WLUK) – Aaron Van Dyke was sentenced to three years, two months in prison for supplying the drugs which killed two people. Van Dyke pleaded no contest to two counts of heroin delivery. He was also placed on extended supervision for three years by Judge Vicki Clussman at Friday’s sentencing hearing, court records show.
Explore the value of the Fox River with a new free event at 1000 Islands in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- 1000 Islands Environmental Center is offering a brand new free family-friendly event on Saturday, September 24. The Focus on the Fox event is happening ahead of World Rivers Day. World Rivers Day highlights the many values of our rivers, strives to increase public awareness, and encourages the...
Brown County Parks announces rifle range 2022 schedule
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County Parks is announcing the Brown County Rifle Range schedule for this year. The Rifle Range at the Reforestation Camp will be open to the public for gun and bow sighting during the following dates:. September: Saturdays beginning Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3:45...
St. John's Ministries opens new women's homeless shelter in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Saint John’s Ministries is opening a new homeless shelter for women in Green Bay. The facility is on the corner of Walnut and South Quincy Streets. A daytime resource center has been open there since July, and the shelter will open Nov. 1. City officials...
Grassy Island Range Lights mark 150 years
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Lights that have been used to guide ships into the channel of Green Bay celebrated their 150 year anniversary along with a dedication ceremony. The celebration took place Saturday at the Green Bay Yacht Club. The Grassy Island Range Lights were first illuminated in 1872,...
All aboard! SKYFOX gets view of history above National Railroad Museum
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Get a unique view of history as SKYFOX soared over the National Railroad Museum in Ashwaubenon. Located along the Fox River, the museum is said to be one of the oldest institutions in the country dedicated to the nation's railroad history. The property recently completed a shoreline...
Bellin Health honors longtime volunteer with plaque
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A longtime hospital and community volunteer was honored with her own plaque. Bellin Health unveiled its plague of the late Mary Jane Bublitz during a ceremony Monday. It will be hung outside the hospital's Intensive Care Unit. Bellin wrote, Bublitz volunteered more than 10,000 hours at...
Titletown to celebrate fall with annual Pumpkin Palooza
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The leaves are just beginning to change colors, meaning fall is right around the corner. Titletown is gearing up to celebrate the new season with its annual free Pumpkin Palooza event on Oct. 15 at Hy-Vee Plaza and the Grand Stairs Plaza. The fall extravaganza will...
Families feel proud of Fox Cities Marathon winners and participants
NEENAH (WLUK) -- The Fox Cities Marathon happened Sunday morning featuring full, half, and relay marathons. Over 3,000 walkers and runners were expected to participate. Full marathon first place female winner Anne Schreiber came in with an approximate time of 3 hours and 20 minutes. “I was so happy, I...
Help needed in paper industry as Green Bay plays crucial role in global production
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Paper industry leaders from Italy visited Green Bay on Monday. It was a reminder of the strong partnership between Northeast Wisconsin paper manufacturers and those in Luca, Italy. But, also, a conversation about what needs to be done. If you ask Georgia-Pacific Vice President of Operations...
