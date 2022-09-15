Read full article on original website
Carole and Mike's place in the royal family: How the Middletons have become a 'core part' of royal life for the Prince and Princess of Wales after attending both the Queen's state funeral and committal service
Since Kate Middleton married into the Royal Family in 2011 and become a member of The Firm, she has remained incredibly close to her parents Carole, 67, and Mike, 73. The parents-of-three, who live in Berkshire, attended the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in St George's Chapel in Windsor on Monday to pay their respects to Her late Majesty.
Number of ultra wealthy individuals exploded during the pandemic
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A new report by investment bank Credit Suisse said that the number of "ultra high net worth" individuals increased by 46,000 last year to a record 218,200 people. The number of people with assets of more than $50 million boomed in 2021 as the world's richest...
