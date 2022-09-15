Read full article on original website
Skill Games Company Woos Pa. Lawmakers with Trips to Wild Wyoming Rodeo
This past summer, a select group of Pennsylvania legislators, including House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R., Centre), got to experience Cheyenne Frontier Days, the premier summer festival in Wyoming.
PennDOT Data Shows Pennsylvania Roundabouts Reducing Fatalities, Injuries, and Crashes
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Monday that according to department data, fatalities, injuries, and crashes decreased overall after intersections at 33 locations were replaced with 36 roundabouts. (Pictured above: Route 6/19 (Main Street) and Route 198 (South Street) roundabout in Crawford County.) “We...
Pennsylvania Archery Deer Season Almost Here
HARRISBURG, Pa. – All any hunter can ask for is opportunity. The opportunity to get afield, the opportunity to look for game, the opportunity to perhaps fill a tag. Pennsylvania’s upcoming archery deer season offers all of that over the span of nearly two months. But then, that’s...
AAA: Gas Prices Dip in Pa.
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Gas prices are six cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.929 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.929. Average price during the week of September 12, 2022: $3.984. Average...
