WDSU
Woman accused of homicide also accused of injuring JPSO deputy in police chase
NEW ORLEANS — Arrest warrants have been issued for a woman accused of leading authorities on a multi-parish chase last week. According to JPSO, an arrest warrant has been issued for Flora Holmes, 22, in connection with the chase that started in Harvey and ended in the New Orleans Central Business District.
WDSU
Juvenile sentenced 55 years for carjacking a couple in Harahan
HARAHAN, La. — A Jefferson Parish judge sentenced a 16-year-old boy to 55 years in prison for his conviction of carjacking a couple in East Jefferson. Maurice Ervin, who was prosecuted as an adult, was sentenced after a conviction of two counts of armed robbery with a firearm in connection with a Feb. 12 incident.
WDSU
NOPD investigates deadly interstate shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the interstate on Monday night and left a man dead in New Orleans East. Officials said the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Interstate 10 West near the Chef Menteur on-ramp. Police initially...
Teen carjacking suspect sentenced to 55 years in prison
According to District Attorney Paul Connick, Jr., the jury deliberated for only one hour before returning that verdict last week. Judge Frank Brindisi handed down the sentence on Monday.
theadvocate.com
Robbers enter Donaldsonville Walmart, walk out with a pair of cash registers, authorities say
Ascension Parish officials say a pair of men walked into a Donaldsonville Walmart in the middle of the day and walked out with a pair of cash registers. In a statement Monday, the sheriff's department said that deputies were called to the Walmart about noon Sunday. Investigators said two men entered the store fully masked, then each grabbed a cash register and left.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate 3 overnight shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened Monday night across the city. A man was shot and killed on the interstate around 9 p.m. The second shooting was reported in the 6400 block of Isidore Street around 10:13 p.m. Police say a...
WDSU
Student accidentally fires gun on school bus
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said a student from Laureate Academy in Jefferson parish brought a loaded firearm on a school bus and discharged the weapon. After the incident took place, parents were notified in an email stating that no one was injured. Officials said the...
WDSU
17-year-old killed and 14-year-old injured in New Orleans East shooting
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that two juveniles were shot in Digby Park in New Orleans East on Saturday evening. A 17-year-old was killed, and a 14-year-old was injured on South Laverne and Virgilian Streets at 7:49 p.m. Investigators said one of the teenagers ran to the...
WDSU
Funeral arrangements set for LSU student shot, killed on Government Street
Funeral arrangements have been set for an LSU student killed last week on Government Street. Allison Rice was found shot to death in her car. She was a senior from Geismar. Baton Rouge police are investigating the shooting. Rice's funeral will be on Wednesday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic...
WDSU
Man accused of killing a 9-year-old in drunk driving incident pleads guilty
GRETNA, La. — A man accused of killing a 9-year-old in a drunk driving incident has been sentenced. Wendell Lachney, 58, is accused of having a blood alcohol content of .22 when he slammed into the back of a minivan, injuring and killing 9-year-old Abby Douglas last year. Lachney...
WDSU
New Orleans man accused of killing NOPD officer set to face trial
NEW ORLEANS — A man accused of killing a New Orleans police officer in 2017 is expected to face trial on Monday. Darren Bridges' trial is expected to begin Monday at 9 a.m. in Criminal Court. Bridges is accused of shooting and killing NOPD officer Marcus McNeil who was...
WDSU
NOPD: Three people shot in 5 minutes; One man killed
New Orleans police said two men were shot at Digby Park in New Orleans East Saturday evening. One of the men has died. According to preliminary police reports, two men were shot at the park on South Laverne and Virgilian Streets at 7:49 p.m. Investigators said one of the men ran to the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street and called 911 for help. That man was treated by EMS and brought to the hospital, but by the time police got to Digby Park, they say the second man had already died.
wbrz.com
Grand jury decides teenage suspects in fatal New Orleans carjacking will be tried as adults
NEW ORLEANS - Four teenagers suspected in a violent carjacking that dragged a woman to her death will be tried as adults, according to WWLTV. The carjacking occurred in March and left 73-year-old Linda Frickey dead. Frickey's family met with District Attorney Jason Williams on Tuesday to discuss how prosecutors plan to handle the case.
WDSU
Police arrest suspect in deadly Slidell shooting
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say Brian Taylor is in custody. He was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Slidell car dealership Friday night. Officials say it happened at the Hyundai of Slidell around 5:30 p.m. Detectives were searching for 23-year-old, Brian Taylor (Slidell, LA),...
WDSU
3 people injured and 1 killed in 3 separate overnight shootings in New Orleans East
wxxv25.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s searching for suspect wanted for bond jumping
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance to locate Christopher Hoda. Investigators say he is wanted on a felony warrant for Bond Jumping. Hoda is known to frequent the Saucier/Lizana area. Please use caution and do not approach. Investigators say he is considered a danger to the public.
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searches for man wanted on attempted murder, other charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. According to BRPD, Robert T Lee lll, 36, is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain crimes.
WDSU
Shooting in New Orleans injures 2 Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that injured two people on Sunday morning. According to police, two men sustained gunshot wounds around 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street. Both victims were transported to a local...
L'Observateur
Toddler Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash
Hammond – On September 14, 2022, shortly after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 1-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston. The initial investigation revealed that...
Picayune Item
St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
