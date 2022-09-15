ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Comments / 4

Related
WDSU

Juvenile sentenced 55 years for carjacking a couple in Harahan

HARAHAN, La. — A Jefferson Parish judge sentenced a 16-year-old boy to 55 years in prison for his conviction of carjacking a couple in East Jefferson. Maurice Ervin, who was prosecuted as an adult, was sentenced after a conviction of two counts of armed robbery with a firearm in connection with a Feb. 12 incident.
HARAHAN, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigates deadly interstate shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the interstate on Monday night and left a man dead in New Orleans East. Officials said the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Interstate 10 West near the Chef Menteur on-ramp. Police initially...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Hammond, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Tangipahoa, LA
City
Hammond, LA
theadvocate.com

Robbers enter Donaldsonville Walmart, walk out with a pair of cash registers, authorities say

Ascension Parish officials say a pair of men walked into a Donaldsonville Walmart in the middle of the day and walked out with a pair of cash registers. In a statement Monday, the sheriff's department said that deputies were called to the Walmart about noon Sunday. Investigators said two men entered the store fully masked, then each grabbed a cash register and left.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate 3 overnight shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened Monday night across the city. A man was shot and killed on the interstate around 9 p.m. The second shooting was reported in the 6400 block of Isidore Street around 10:13 p.m. Police say a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Student accidentally fires gun on school bus

HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said a student from Laureate Academy in Jefferson parish brought a loaded firearm on a school bus and discharged the weapon. After the incident took place, parents were notified in an email stating that no one was injured. Officials said the...
HARVEY, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Wdsu News
WDSU

NOPD: Three people shot in 5 minutes; One man killed

New Orleans police said two men were shot at Digby Park in New Orleans East Saturday evening. One of the men has died. According to preliminary police reports, two men were shot at the park on South Laverne and Virgilian Streets at 7:49 p.m. Investigators said one of the men ran to the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street and called 911 for help. That man was treated by EMS and brought to the hospital, but by the time police got to Digby Park, they say the second man had already died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

Police arrest suspect in deadly Slidell shooting

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say Brian Taylor is in custody. He was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Slidell car dealership Friday night. Officials say it happened at the Hyundai of Slidell around 5:30 p.m. Detectives were searching for 23-year-old, Brian Taylor (Slidell, LA),...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

3 people injured and 1 killed in 3 separate overnight shootings in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police said two men were shot at Digby Park in New Orleans East Saturday evening. One of the men has died. According to preliminary police reports, two men were shot at the park on South Laverne and Virgilian streets at 7:49 p.m. Investigators said one of the men ran to the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street and called 911 for help. That man was treated by EMS and brought to the hospital, but by the time police got to Digby Park, they say the second man had already died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searches for man wanted on attempted murder, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted for attempted murder. According to BRPD, Robert T Lee lll, 36, is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, and possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain crimes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Shooting in New Orleans injures 2 Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that injured two people on Sunday morning. According to police, two men sustained gunshot wounds around 9:40 a.m. at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street. Both victims were transported to a local...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Toddler Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Hammond – On September 14, 2022, shortly after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 1-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston. The initial investigation revealed that...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Picayune Item

St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy