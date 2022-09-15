ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Vehicle Crash into Building Ignites Structure Fire, Terminates LAPD Pursuit

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 5 days ago

Pacoima, Los Angeles, CA: A police pursuit terminated when the driver of the vehicle crashed into a building igniting a structure fire Wednesday night, Sept. 14, around 11:45 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zfbyz_0hwQQdBX00
Keith Johnson / KNN

Los Angeles Police Department officers initiated a pursuit of a possible DUI driver with passenger in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed the vehicle through a fence and into a commercial building which smoldered with thick, gray smoke before flames quickly became apparent.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department arrived with a physical rescue and structure fire response at the scene on Van Nuys Boulevard and Shutter Avenue.

An officer was seen holding a puppy rescued from the burning structure.

LAPD Valley Traffic unit remained at the location for the investigation.

Video: Keith Johnson, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

L.A. Weekly

Woman Pronounced Dead after Multi-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 15 [Hesperia, CA]

Traffic Collision near Bear Valley Road Left Several Hurt. The accident happened around 12:27 a.m. on the northbound Interstate 15, south of Bear Valley Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, the events surrounding the crash remain unknown, but the involved vehicles were estimated to have included up to four or five vehicles including an overturned Mercedez C300.
HESPERIA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Four suspects arrested in DTLA gang-related shooting

LOS ANGELES – A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 2:45 a.m. near Olympic Boulevard and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wounded person, described...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man dies at hospital after shooting in Compton

A man was found fatally shot in Compton, authorities said Monday.The shooting happened at about 11:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Raymond Street near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies responding to the scene found a man wounded.The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.Homicide detectives were still at the scene Monday morning, looking for witnesses and evidence.No further information was released.
COMPTON, CA
