Vehicle Crash into Building Ignites Structure Fire, Terminates LAPD Pursuit

Pacoima, Los Angeles, CA: A police pursuit terminated when the driver of the vehicle crashed into a building igniting a structure fire Wednesday night, Sept. 14, around 11:45 p.m.

Los Angeles Police Department officers initiated a pursuit of a possible DUI driver with passenger in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed the vehicle through a fence and into a commercial building which smoldered with thick, gray smoke before flames quickly became apparent.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department arrived with a physical rescue and structure fire response at the scene on Van Nuys Boulevard and Shutter Avenue.

An officer was seen holding a puppy rescued from the burning structure.

LAPD Valley Traffic unit remained at the location for the investigation.

