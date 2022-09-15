Read full article on original website
Bukacek a Disruption on Health Board and Unqualified for PSC
I don’t know John Repke. I do know Dr Annie Bukacek. I served on the Flathead County Board of Health as a member for three appointed terms, as a member, chair of multiple committees, Vice Chair and Chair. Dr Annie and I overlapped in my last two years. I understand that she tendered her resignation early in her third year.
Flathead Valley Singletrack Expansions Greeted with Enthusiasm
On the evening of Sept. 14, several dozen recreationists converged on an undeveloped parking lot north of Columbia Falls. Cyclists, hikers and runners were on hand to explore a new three-mile section of trail recently completed by Gateway to Glacier Trails. The new non-motorized multi-use trail is the first phase...
