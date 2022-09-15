Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Daily closures planned on State Road 48 for culvert replacement
MONROE CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to conduct daily closures next week on State Road 48 to replace two culverts between Garrison Chapel Road and S.R. 43 in Monroe County. State Road 48 is expected to close between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday,...
wbiw.com
Road closure planned for State Road 58 in Bedford, starting in October
BEDFORD – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure, beginning on or around Monday, October 10, on State Road 58 in Bedford. This closure will be to allow crews to remove a railroad crossing on the roadway. Once rails are removed, the former crossing will be reconstructed and repaved. This project is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.
wbiw.com
Road Closure is planned on State Road 57 in Greene County on Thursday
GREENE CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 57 near Newberry. Beginning on or around Thursday, September 22, State Road 57 will be closed near Newberry. This closure will allow crews to replace three separate pipes under the roadway. The closure is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.
bcdemocrat.com
Drivers, passengers injured in four-vehicle crash this weekend
GNAW BONE — Three were transported to Columbus Regional Hospital (CRH) this weekend after a crash on State Road 46 East. On Sept. 16, the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Brown County (Nashville) Volunteer Fire Department, IU Health Lifeline EMS and Columbus Regional Health EMS responded to the 4100 block of 46 East for an accident involving four vehicles.
wbiw.com
The City of Bloomington Utilities issues Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 18 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Monday, September 19, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main on South Coppertree Drive. Water service was shut off for 18 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21.
wbiw.com
Bedford Board of Zoning Appeals to meet Tuesday, September 27th
BEDFORD – The Bedford Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, September 27th at 3:00 p.m. at the City Concourse Building, located at 1414 H Street. Public hearing for Patty Walls for a Variance from Developmental Standards for her property located at 2803 Q Street Bedford, IN. Patty wishes to construct a new carport on the east side of her residence and asking for a 5-foot variance. The setback requirement is 20 feet.
Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road
UPDATE: The coroner on Tuesday identified the pedestrian killed as 31-year-old Marion Juarez-Argueta. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis’ west side, police confirmed. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive. IMPD says a man was […]
wbiw.com
Police Log: September 19, 2022
8:13 p.m. Heather Deckard, 41, Heltonville, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. 8:32 a.m. Lindsay Turpin, 36, Bedford, wanted on a warrant. 9:00 p.m. Aleczander Bennett, 23, Bedford, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI Endangerment. 11:09 a.m. Joshua Strange, 30, Scottsburg, providing false information to a government official,...
wbiw.com
Rumpke hosts Community Picnic at Medora Landfill
MEDORA – Rumpke Waste & Recycling welcomed more than 100 neighbors and community partners to the Medora Landfill for its annual picnic on Wednesday, September 14. Guests enjoyed a fried fish dinner and several brought side dishes and desserts to share. The event also featured a few rounds of bingo as well as landfill and recycling center tours, where guests learned about the history of the site, daily operations, and future development plans.
wbiw.com
Orleans Fall Town-wide Clean Sweep Week is October 3-8
ORLEANS – The Orleans Town Council has set October 3-8 as “Fall Town-Wide Clean Sweep Week,” and is encouraging all local residents to participate in the clean-up efforts for the fall and winter months ahead. Town crews will be picking up large items of discard free of...
Bicyclist dead after Boone Co. EMS respond to crash
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man died Sunday afternoon after he was hit by an SUV while riding a bike in Boone County, the county coroner said. County first responders were called around 5:45 p.m. to the 9500 block of S. Indianapolis Road in Zionsville on report of a pedestrian struck, the Boone County Coroner said. […]
Versailles man killed in Jennings County crash
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — A Versailles man was killed Saturday in a crash in rural Jennings County. Indiana State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 40-year-old Butlerville woman was going east on County Road 650 East at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday when it went off the road. The driver then overcorrected […]
WISH-TV
Tree-trimming crew finds woman trapped inside car down embankment
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wayne Township Fire officials said a person was trapped in a vehicle and went off the road Monday morning on the west side of town. It happened at the 2500 block of North Country Club Road. Firefighters say they found the vehicle and the driver surrounded with brush and vegetation by a tree trimming crew working in the area.
wbiw.com
Bedford Board of Works will meet today
BEDFORD – The Bedford Board of Works will meet today at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center at 931 15th Street. Reading And Approval Of Minutes – August 11th Special Meeting (Amended Minutes), August 15th and August 23rd Special Meeting.
Columbus man dies after police find him injured in wood line
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Police department is conducting a death investigation of a man who was found injured early Saturday morning. At approximately 1:40 a.m., CPD officers were dispatched to the area of Indianapolis Road and Tellman Road on report of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they located an injured man in a nearby […]
wbiw.com
Snowy Beauty Forever Stamps’ first-day ceremony is Tuesday, Oct. 11th
GUILFORD, IN. — The United States Postal Service will hold a first-day ceremony for the Snowy Beauty Forever stamps on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the pavilion at the Guilford Covered Bridge Park in Guilford, IN. The special guest speaker is Gregory Manchess, author and award-winning...
wbiw.com
Deputy investigates a rear-end collision on State Road 60
BEDFORD – A Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy investigated a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, September 18th at 2:56 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 60 and Old State Road 60. According to the accident report, a gray 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by 39-year-old Joshua Mullis, of Shoals,...
wbiw.com
14-year-old loses control of vehicle crashing on Kings Ridge Road
MITCHELL – A Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy investigated a two-vehicle accident on Friday, September 16th at 3:37 p.m. on Kings Ridge Road at the intersection of US 50. According to police a 14-year-old female, of Mitchell, was driving a 2018 Jeep Wrangler and was traveling west from...
Columbus man arrested in murder investigation
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection to the death of a 61-year-old man found along a woodline on Friday. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Friday morning to the area of Indianapolis Raod and Tellman Road in regard […]
