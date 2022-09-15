Read full article on original website
Kayla Hebert
5d ago
sad. countless lives ruined. these kids have no morals or respect for life. these are the types that are setting up the future. what kind of world will it be in 30-50 years from now?
WDSU
Man accused of killing a 9-year-old in drunk driving incident pleads guilty
GRETNA, La. — A man accused of killing a 9-year-old in a drunk driving incident has been sentenced. Wendell Lachney, 58, is accused of having a blood alcohol content of .22 when he slammed into the back of a minivan, injuring and killing 9-year-old Abby Douglas last year. Lachney...
WDSU
Woman accused of homicide also accused of injuring JPSO deputy in police chase
NEW ORLEANS — Arrest warrants have been issued for a woman accused of leading authorities on a multi-parish chase last week. According to JPSO, an arrest warrant has been issued for Flora Holmes, 22, in connection with the chase that started in Harvey and ended in the New Orleans Central Business District.
WDSU
NOLA.com
JPSO makes 3rd arrest in shooting death of 25-year-old from Metairie
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a third suspect in connection with a July shooting in Metairie the claimed the life of a 25-year-old man. Davonte Ursin, 18, of Kenner, was booked Thursday on a count of second-degree murder in the death of Terrance Kimball, an arrest report said.
WDSU
Juvenile sentenced 55 years for carjacking a couple in Harahan
HARAHAN, La. — A Jefferson Parish judge sentenced a 16-year-old boy to 55 years in prison for his conviction of carjacking a couple in East Jefferson. Maurice Ervin, who was prosecuted as an adult, was sentenced after a conviction of two counts of armed robbery with a firearm in connection with a Feb. 12 incident.
wbrz.com
Grand jury decides teenage suspects in fatal New Orleans carjacking will be tried as adults
NEW ORLEANS - Four teenagers suspected in a violent carjacking that dragged a woman to her death will be tried as adults, according to WWLTV. The carjacking occurred in March and left 73-year-old Linda Frickey dead. Frickey's family met with District Attorney Jason Williams on Tuesday to discuss how prosecutors plan to handle the case.
WDSU
Student accidentally fires gun on school bus
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said a student from Laureate Academy in Jefferson parish brought a loaded firearm on a school bus and discharged the weapon. After the incident took place, parents were notified in an email stating that no one was injured. Officials said the...
WDSU
New Orleans man accused of killing NOPD officer set to face trial
NEW ORLEANS — A man accused of killing a New Orleans police officer in 2017 is expected to face trial on Monday. Darren Bridges' trial is expected to begin Monday at 9 a.m. in Criminal Court. Bridges is accused of shooting and killing NOPD officer Marcus McNeil who was...
houmatimes.com
Wanted Suspected Child Predator Known to Work in Houma/Lafourche Area
On September 11, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult subject, who initiated a conversation with a minor online for sexual purposes. Over the course of a week, the subject transmitted multiple lewd photos to the minor, planned meeting at a motel room for sexual purposes, and engaged in the use of narcotics. Detectives were able to positively identify the subject and warrants were obtained for his arrest. However, the public’s assistance is needed in locating him.
WDSU
NOPD investigates deadly interstate shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the interstate on Monday night and left a man dead in New Orleans East. Officials said the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Interstate 10 West near the Chef Menteur on-ramp. Police initially...
WDSU
Funeral arrangements set for LSU student shot, killed on Government Street
Funeral arrangements have been set for an LSU student killed last week on Government Street. Allison Rice was found shot to death in her car. She was a senior from Geismar. Baton Rouge police are investigating the shooting. Rice's funeral will be on Wednesday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic...
wbrz.com
Police: 17-year-old charged with murder after allegedly shooting, killing man in a BREC park Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Two juvenile suspects were arrested for their involvement in a shooting that left a man dead. Baton Rouge police said Friday evening that one of the 17-year-old suspect's charges were upgraded to first-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon. The juvenile, who also had...
theadvocate.com
Robbers enter Donaldsonville Walmart, walk out with a pair of cash registers, authorities say
Ascension Parish officials say a pair of men walked into a Donaldsonville Walmart in the middle of the day and walked out with a pair of cash registers. In a statement Monday, the sheriff's department said that deputies were called to the Walmart about noon Sunday. Investigators said two men entered the store fully masked, then each grabbed a cash register and left.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate 3 overnight shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened Monday night across the city. A man was shot and killed on the interstate around 9 p.m. The second shooting was reported in the 6400 block of Isidore Street around 10:13 p.m. Police say a...
WDSU
NOPD: Three people shot in 5 minutes; One man killed
New Orleans police said two men were shot at Digby Park in New Orleans East Saturday evening. One of the men has died. According to preliminary police reports, two men were shot at the park on South Laverne and Virgilian Streets at 7:49 p.m. Investigators said one of the men ran to the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street and called 911 for help. That man was treated by EMS and brought to the hospital, but by the time police got to Digby Park, they say the second man had already died.
WDSU
houmatimes.com
Schriever man arrested on Child Molestation charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Schriever man has been arrested in connection with a sexual abuse investigation being conducted by Detectives of the Special Victim’s Unit of the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office. Nicholas Kokinos, 38, of Schriever was arrested on September 15, 2022, on charges stemming from the investigation.
NOLA.com
15-year-old girl was babysitting her 2 brothers when fatal fire broke out, family says
A 15-year-old girl was babysitting her two younger brothers Friday morning when a fire broke out in their home in unincorporated Gretna, killing all three of them, family members said. Yusra Badra was 15, Ali Aysheh was 7, and Mohammed Aysheh was 2, according to the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office....
brproud.com
Man indicted for allegedly beating 4-year-old boy in Louisiana
LUTCHER, La. (BRPROUD) – Clydedric Joseph, 27, of Lutcher, was arrested at the end of July by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. At the time, Joseph was accused of beating his girlfriend’s four-year-old son. The investigation started on Monday, July 25 when “Ascension Parish Sheriff’s detectives responded...
Long-time pastor of New Orleans church charged with money laundering
According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr.Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering.
