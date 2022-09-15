ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Kayla Hebert
5d ago

sad. countless lives ruined. these kids have no morals or respect for life. these are the types that are setting up the future. what kind of world will it be in 30-50 years from now?

NOLA.com

JPSO makes 3rd arrest in shooting death of 25-year-old from Metairie

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a third suspect in connection with a July shooting in Metairie the claimed the life of a 25-year-old man. Davonte Ursin, 18, of Kenner, was booked Thursday on a count of second-degree murder in the death of Terrance Kimball, an arrest report said.
METAIRIE, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Thibodaux, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Thibodaux, LA
WDSU

Juvenile sentenced 55 years for carjacking a couple in Harahan

HARAHAN, La. — A Jefferson Parish judge sentenced a 16-year-old boy to 55 years in prison for his conviction of carjacking a couple in East Jefferson. Maurice Ervin, who was prosecuted as an adult, was sentenced after a conviction of two counts of armed robbery with a firearm in connection with a Feb. 12 incident.
HARAHAN, LA
WDSU

Student accidentally fires gun on school bus

HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said a student from Laureate Academy in Jefferson parish brought a loaded firearm on a school bus and discharged the weapon. After the incident took place, parents were notified in an email stating that no one was injured. Officials said the...
HARVEY, LA
houmatimes.com

Wanted Suspected Child Predator Known to Work in Houma/Lafourche Area

On September 11, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into an adult subject, who initiated a conversation with a minor online for sexual purposes. Over the course of a week, the subject transmitted multiple lewd photos to the minor, planned meeting at a motel room for sexual purposes, and engaged in the use of narcotics. Detectives were able to positively identify the subject and warrants were obtained for his arrest. However, the public’s assistance is needed in locating him.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigates deadly interstate shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the interstate on Monday night and left a man dead in New Orleans East. Officials said the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Interstate 10 West near the Chef Menteur on-ramp. Police initially...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theadvocate.com

Robbers enter Donaldsonville Walmart, walk out with a pair of cash registers, authorities say

Ascension Parish officials say a pair of men walked into a Donaldsonville Walmart in the middle of the day and walked out with a pair of cash registers. In a statement Monday, the sheriff's department said that deputies were called to the Walmart about noon Sunday. Investigators said two men entered the store fully masked, then each grabbed a cash register and left.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate 3 overnight shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened Monday night across the city. A man was shot and killed on the interstate around 9 p.m. The second shooting was reported in the 6400 block of Isidore Street around 10:13 p.m. Police say a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Three people shot in 5 minutes; One man killed

New Orleans police said two men were shot at Digby Park in New Orleans East Saturday evening. One of the men has died. According to preliminary police reports, two men were shot at the park on South Laverne and Virgilian Streets at 7:49 p.m. Investigators said one of the men ran to the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street and called 911 for help. That man was treated by EMS and brought to the hospital, but by the time police got to Digby Park, they say the second man had already died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

3 people injured and 1 killed in 3 separate overnight shootings in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police said two men were shot at Digby Park in New Orleans East Saturday evening. One of the men has died. According to preliminary police reports, two men were shot at the park on South Laverne and Virgilian streets at 7:49 p.m. Investigators said one of the men ran to the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street and called 911 for help. That man was treated by EMS and brought to the hospital, but by the time police got to Digby Park, they say the second man had already died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Schriever man arrested on Child Molestation charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Schriever man has been arrested in connection with a sexual abuse investigation being conducted by Detectives of the Special Victim’s Unit of the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office. Nicholas Kokinos, 38, of Schriever was arrested on September 15, 2022, on charges stemming from the investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Man indicted for allegedly beating 4-year-old boy in Louisiana

LUTCHER, La. (BRPROUD) – Clydedric Joseph, 27, of Lutcher, was arrested at the end of July by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. At the time, Joseph was accused of beating his girlfriend’s four-year-old son. The investigation started on Monday, July 25 when “Ascension Parish Sheriff’s detectives responded...
LUTCHER, LA

