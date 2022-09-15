Read full article on original website
Brandy L. McKinney
Brandy L. McKinney, 30, of Marble passed away on Friday, September 15, 2022. Born on April 4, 1992, in Erie, she was the daughter of Ed and Theresa Ferringer who survive. Brandy was a 2010 graduate of Rocky Grove High School. She was married on September 21, 2013 to Benjamin...
Joseph J. Hollabaugh
Joseph J. Hollabaugh, 94, of Titusville, passed away Sunday afternoon September 18, 2022 at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville. Joe was born on January 9, 1928 in Oil City, PA, a son of the late Junis and Alice Bly Hollabaugh. He was married to Betty Wood on November 11,...
Gerald William McClellan III (Tank¸ Willie, Will)
Gerald William McClellan III (Tank¸ Willie, Will), age 29, unexpectedly passed away July 22, 2022 in Oil City Pennsylvania. Gerald was Born June 6th 1993 In Seneca PA to Gerald William McClellan Sr and Pamela Marie McClellan (Woods) he was the youngest of three children they shared together. Gerald...
James “Jim” Paul Exley
James “Jim” Paul Exley, 85, of Franklin, passed away on September 18, 2022, in the early morning hours at Sugar Creek Station. A full obituary will be posted soon. Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Jim’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.
Linda F. Silvis
Linda F. Silvis, 55, of Seneca, PA, passed away Sunday Sept. 18, 2022 at her home after a valiant fight. Born Dec. 17, 1966 in Mountain Home, ID., she was the daughter of Madeleine H. Thome Silvis and the late Edward L. Silvis Jr. Linda was a graduate of Oil...
Venango County Photo of the Day
Franklin cheerleaders expressed their condolences for the loss of Gabe Sobina by presenting Kerri, Dave, and Grace Sobina with white roses during the Oil City and Franklin football game on Saturday. Gabe, a student at Oil City Middle School, passed away on July 7, 2021, following an extended illness. Copyright...
Charles F. Smith
Charles F. Smith, 89, peacefully passed away on September 13, 2022 at Forbes Regional Hospital. Born in Clarion, PA to Frances (Reinsel) and Fredrick A. Smith on April 20, 1933. Charles attended Immaculate Conception grade school and graduated in 1951 from Immaculate Conception High School. He was drafted at 18...
Michael Edward “Mike” Weckerly
Michael Edward “Mike” Weckerly, 43, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 unexpectedly in North Carolina. He was born on Oct. 25, 1978, in Clarion, PA, the son of Gary Weckerly and the late Susan June “Susie” (Stewart) Weckerly. Mike graduated from Clarion...
Cecil “ED” Edward Baker
Cecil “ED” Edward Baker, 90, of Sugar Lake passed away on September 16, 2022. Born on September 25, 1931 in Franklin, PA, he was the son of the late Frank and Amy (Kelly) Baker. On September 18, 1953, he married the love of his life, Phyllis Scott of...
SPONSORED: Rossbacher Insurance Group Performances of the Week
Rossbacher Insurance Group is highlighting the performances of three local athletes: Charlie Motter, of Oil City; Sydni Hoobler, of Franklin; and Ethan Knox, of Oil City. Charlie Motter, of Oil City (Golf) – Charlie fired a 75 and took home Medalist Honors at the Region Four Mega Match held at Lucky Hills Golf Course on September 16th.
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Gino
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Gino – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Gino is an adult male Shepherd mix. His vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, he is friendly, affectionate, smart, and gentle. He came to the rescue center as a stray. For...
Featured Local Job: Life Skills Worker II
Youth Services hiring Life Skills Workers II or Youth Care Professionals to work directly with Adolescents at Abraxas I (AI) in Marienville, Pennsylvania – starting pay is $15.26 per hour!. Department: Abraxas Youth & Family Services. Location: Marienville, PA. Salary: $15.26 an hour – $19.26 an hour. Bonus:...
Emlenton Man Accused of Assaulting, Holding Gun to Wife’s Head
EMLENTON BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man is behind bars and facing a laundry list of charges for allegedly assaulting and holding a gun to his wife’s head. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Steven Wayne Mendez, of Emlenton, on Sunday, September 18, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
SPONSORED: Venango County Co-Op Has Vendor Space Available
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Co-op located in the old Sears storefront of the Cranberry Mall consists of over 70 local vendors offering a wide variety of new and used items. The Co-Op has expanded and has available vendor space for your small business. At the...
SPONSORED: Get Double the Deals at Clarion Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Get double the deals because it’s Jeep Adventure Days and Ram Power Days at Clarion Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram. Get 0% financing for 72 months on New 2022 Ram Pickups and New Jeep Gladiators. Don’t forget we make it easy to order your...
SPONSORED: Here Are the All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. Retrieving and routing incoming mail, preparing outgoing mail and delivering to the post office at the end of the day. Collection of data from insurance companies, banks, tax collectors, clients and real estate agents. Answering phones, greeting...
State Police Calls: Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Titusville Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute. Corry-based State Police were dispatched to an active domestic dispute at a residence on Springcreek Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, around 7:06 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. Police say a 34-year-old Titusville man was...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Corn Fritter Patties
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Corn Fritter Patties – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. These five-ingredient fritters are a thrifty way to enjoy a southern staple without having to leave home!. Ingredients. 1 cup pancake mix. 1 large egg, lightly beaten. 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around...
