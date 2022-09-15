Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
Flathead Valley Singletrack Expansions Greeted with Enthusiasm
On the evening of Sept. 14, several dozen recreationists converged on an undeveloped parking lot north of Columbia Falls. Cyclists, hikers and runners were on hand to explore a new three-mile section of trail recently completed by Gateway to Glacier Trails. The new non-motorized multi-use trail is the first phase...
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Bat Tests Positive for Rabies
Rabies was recently detected in a Flathead County bat that had human contact, according to a Thursday press release from the Flathead City-County Health Department. The bat is the first animal rabies case uncovered in the county this year. The disease is spread to humans through bites or scratches from infected animals. The virus infects the central nervous system and can cause fatal disease in the brain.
Flathead Beacon
Columbia Falls Receives Applicants for City Council Vacancy
The City of Columbia Falls has received eight applicants to replace Doug Karper, a longtime city council member who announced his resignation at a council meeting earlier this month because he plans to move out of the state. The city council will select candidates for interviews, and after the interview...
Flathead Beacon
Bukacek a Disruption on Health Board and Unqualified for PSC
I don’t know John Repke. I do know Dr Annie Bukacek. I served on the Flathead County Board of Health as a member for three appointed terms, as a member, chair of multiple committees, Vice Chair and Chair. Dr Annie and I overlapped in my last two years. I understand that she tendered her resignation early in her third year.
Flathead Beacon
Fallon Files as Write-in Candidate for County Commission Seat
In what would have been an uncontested general election for county commissioner, incumbent Pam Holmquist is now facing an opponent. Jack Fallon, who ran against Holmquist in June’s Republican primary race, has filed as a write-in candidate for the District 2 County Commissioner. “In all cases, whether the general,...
