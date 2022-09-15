Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Daily closures planned on State Road 48 for culvert replacement
MONROE CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to conduct daily closures next week on State Road 48 to replace two culverts between Garrison Chapel Road and S.R. 43 in Monroe County. State Road 48 is expected to close between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday,...
1 dead after semis collide head-on on I-70 in Henry County
A driver of a semi-trailer died and another was taken to a hospital after their vehicles collided head-on early Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Henry County, police say.
wbiw.com
Road Closure is planned on State Road 57 in Greene County on Thursday
GREENE CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure on State Road 57 near Newberry. Beginning on or around Thursday, September 22, State Road 57 will be closed near Newberry. This closure will allow crews to replace three separate pipes under the roadway. The closure is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.
wbiw.com
Road closure planned for State Road 58 in Bedford, starting in October
BEDFORD – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure, beginning on or around Monday, October 10, on State Road 58 in Bedford. This closure will be to allow crews to remove a railroad crossing on the roadway. Once rails are removed, the former crossing will be reconstructed and repaved. This project is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.
wbiw.com
Police Log: September 20, 2022
2:22 a.m. Medical emergency in the 500 block of Greentree Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 4:08 p.m. Request for animal control in the 2210 block of 30th Street. 5:13 a.m. Medical emergency at Becky’s Place. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:56 a.m. Theft reported at Walmart. 7:08 a.m....
wbiw.com
Deputy investigates a rear-end collision on State Road 60
BEDFORD – A Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy investigated a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, September 18th at 2:56 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 60 and Old State Road 60. According to the accident report, a gray 2017 Chrysler Pacifica driven by 39-year-old Joshua Mullis, of Shoals,...
wbiw.com
14-year-old loses control of vehicle crashing on Kings Ridge Road
MITCHELL – A Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy investigated a two-vehicle accident on Friday, September 16th at 3:37 p.m. on Kings Ridge Road at the intersection of US 50. According to police a 14-year-old female, of Mitchell, was driving a 2018 Jeep Wrangler and was traveling west from...
Pedestrian hit, killed by semi on Lafayette Road
UPDATE: The coroner on Tuesday identified the pedestrian killed as 31-year-old Marion Juarez-Argueta. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi Monday morning on Indianapolis’ west side, police confirmed. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Road and Commercial Drive. IMPD says a man was […]
Serious crash involving train and pedestrian in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Frankfort from Rossville Avenue to William Street are open once more after a serious accident involving a train and a pedestrian, authorities said. The Frankfort Police Department had to close the crossings for a couple of hours as the accident was investigated. Police said at approximately 5:24 p.m. a […]
Police chase leads to wrong-way crash killing one, injuring children
One person died and multiple others are seriously injured after a wrong-way crash on the entrance ramp to Interstate 465 off Rockville Road following a police pursuit on Saturday.
Current Publishing
Two major interchanges completed in Fishers
The City of Fishers, in partnership with the State Road 37 Improvement Project team, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 12 to celebrate the completion of the 131st Street and 146th Street interchanges. Now, motorists can enter and exit 131st and 146th street. “We understand the restrictions our businesses and community...
wbiw.com
The City of Bloomington Utilities issues Precautionary Boil Water Advisory for 18 addresses
BLOOMINGTON – On Monday, September 19, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) crews were dispatched to repair a broken water main on South Coppertree Drive. Water service was shut off for 18 addresses; those customers are now under a precautionary Boil Water Advisory until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21.
Police pursuit ends with truck striking house on Indy's near south side
INDIANAPOLIS — A police pursuit ended when a truck struck a house on Indianapolis' near south side early Tuesday morning. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers located the truck of a man with several active warrants, including possession of cocaine, auto theft, and possession of a controlled substance, IMPD said. The truck was traveling at a high speed at the time, police said.
Bicyclist dead after Boone Co. EMS respond to crash
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man died Sunday afternoon after he was hit by an SUV while riding a bike in Boone County, the county coroner said. County first responders were called around 5:45 p.m. to the 9500 block of S. Indianapolis Road in Zionsville on report of a pedestrian struck, the Boone County Coroner said. […]
wbiw.com
Bedford Board of Zoning Appeals to meet Tuesday, September 27th
BEDFORD – The Bedford Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Tuesday, September 27th at 3:00 p.m. at the City Concourse Building, located at 1414 H Street. Public hearing for Patty Walls for a Variance from Developmental Standards for her property located at 2803 Q Street Bedford, IN. Patty wishes to construct a new carport on the east side of her residence and asking for a 5-foot variance. The setback requirement is 20 feet.
WLFI.com
UPDATE: Shooting suspect evaded officers in Boone, Clinton counties
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A vehicle pursuit started just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Clinton County Sheriff's office updated a Facebook post from yesterday telling residents the suspect involved in the vehicle pursuit is no longer believed to be in Clinton County. The suspect is...
IMPD: 1 killed, 4 injured in wrong-way crash on I-465 ramp
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are now saying one person is dead and four were injured in a wrong-way crash on the I-465 ramp to Rockville Road Saturday morning. The incident started with an attempted arrest near Washington Street and Lynhurst Drive on Indianapolis' west side. An IMPD spokesman told 13News...
WIBC.com
Person Found Shot to Death in Alley North of Downtown
INDIANAPOLIS–A person was found shot to death in an alley just off Illinois St., just north of I-65, about one mile north of downtown, Monday afternoon. Indianapolis Metro Police Lt. Shane Foley did not identify the person. The coroner’s office typically does that. Police responded to an incomplete...
IU student killed in Bloomington hit-and-run, woman arrested
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 20-year-old Indiana University student was killed Sunday in Bloomington after police say a woman, who has since been arrested for possible drunk driving, hit him while he was riding an electric scooter. Officers were called around 2 a.m. for a crash investigation at the intersection of N. Walnut and E. 12th […]
wbiw.com
Bedford Board of Works will meet today
BEDFORD – The Bedford Board of Works will meet today at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center at 931 15th Street. Reading And Approval Of Minutes – August 11th Special Meeting (Amended Minutes), August 15th and August 23rd Special Meeting.
